Home sales at 25-year low as only 20% can afford a single-family house, $13 loaf of bread spurs Kauai councilman complaint, past medical marijuana use stymies gun permits, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii faces shortage of 800 physicians, with neighbor islands hit hardest. The most recent data by John A. Burns School of Medicine, reports, Hawaii has a shortage of nearly 800 full-time physicians and the need is more pronounced on the neighbor islands. KITV4.
Hawaii hotels’ soft spring is carrying over to summer. Statewide hotel occupancy in April dipped to 72.3%, a 1.4-percentage- point loss from April 2023, according to a Hawaii Hotel Performance report released Monday by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. Star-Advertiser.
Starting Thursday, drivers in Hawai‘i can get ‘shaka plates’ benefitting nonprofit. Beginning this Thursday, residents throughout the state of Hawai‘i will be able to register for vehicle license plates depicting the iconic “shaka” hand gesture. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Water agency prepares for possible cyberattacks. The Environmental Protection Agency is warning water utilities nationwide to be wary of cyberattacks from hackers affiliated with Iran and China seeking to sabotage drinking and wastewater resources. Oahu’s water supply has not been attacked, according to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
The Miske Trial: Key Cooperating Witness Says Working For Miske Made Him Feel Protected. A court heard that Jacob Smith was "on call" to beat targeted victims at Mike Miske's direction. Civil Beat.
State Installing New Cameras At Women’s Prison After $2 Million Settlement Over Sex Assaults. Outside observers said the lack of working cameras was a red flag because cameras provide a deterrent to misconduct. Civil Beat.
Invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle taking a toll on Oahu palm trees. The palms along much of Oahu’s North Shore are losing their fronds and dying, a harbinger of the fate of others on the rest of the island. Star-Advertiser.
New Ililani affordable condo project opens in Kakaako. Buying a one-bedroom condo for $300,000 and a two-bedroom for under $600,000 in Kakaako is almost unheard of. But those were the prices back in 2019 for about 200 units in the Ililani condo complex — a project designed to be 60% affordable housing and give young families, kupuna and working class folks a chance to achieve home ownership. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Medical marijuana permits caused the Big Island to reject more gun permits than other counties in 2023. According to the report, the number of gun permit rejections in 2023 hovered at 1% or lower in Maui, Kauaʻi and Honolulu counties. But in Hawaiʻi County, 6.9% were denied. Hawaii Public Radio.
Reusable foodware plan still in the works. The project, which received $2.1 million in grant funding through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last year, would develop a system for distributing reusable food containers to restaurants and other participating organizations, and could be launched by February of next year, said Jennifer Navarra, program director for Zero Waste Hawaii Island. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Mayor Bissen secures Kula community center land for public use. After decades of leasing Kula land from the Von Tempsky family for County of Maui facilities, such as the community center, the County of Maui has negotiated terms to acquire the land beneath the community center and adjacent facilities for public use in perpetuity. Maui Now.
Residents invited to meet about permanent King Kamehameha III Elementary School. There are three possible sites to rebuild the school, which will be announced at a meeting on Tuesday. Hawaii Public Radio.
Grounded former ferry being defueled. Work is expected to continue today to remove 2,500 gallons of fuel, oil and other hazardous items from a large dinner cruise vessel that grounded off Lahaina last week. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Owners of grounded luxury yacht Nakoa seeking contested case over $1.8 million fine. This coming Friday, the Land Board will take up a recommendation to deny the April 30 request of yacht owners Kevin and Kimberley Albert for a contested case proceeding. Maui Now.
Battling invasive species will be topic of county Sustainability Together series. The County of Maui Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division announced on Friday the third installment of its Sustainability Together: Community-led Regenerative Action speaker series from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Maui Ocean Center Sphere. Maui News.
Kauai
‘I thought it was a joke!’: Rising grocery prices spur formal complaint from Hawaii lawmaker. Prices for everyday staples in Hawaii are known to be higher than usual, but a loaf of bread over $13 on Kauai caused Kauai County Council Chair Mel Rapozo to file a complaint about the bread with the State Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. Hawaii News Now.
Zuckerberg settles lawsuit following 2019 death of security guard. A lawsuit against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg surrounding the wrongful death of a security guard who suffered a heart attack while climbing a steep, slippery trail on his North Shore Kauaʻi property was dismissed earlier this month following a settlement. Kauai Now.
Kazuyoshi (Tommy) Inouye’s Purple Heart comes home. The U.S. Army awarded 29 medals to soldiers who were killed in a plane crash on Okinawa as World War II ended nearly 80 years ago, and the five medals presented at Pearl Harbor represent the first of the 29 medals. Garden Island.
