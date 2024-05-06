Hawaii governor signs vacation rental bill, same-sex marriage amendment heads to November ballot, Legislature wraps up 60-day session, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Legislative session began amid uncertainty, ended with relief for Maui and taxpayers. The Hawaii legislative session began Jan. 17 clouded in unknowns over how much money would be available overall, how much could be spent to help Maui recover from the Aug. 8 wildfires, and concerns that lawmakers would have to tap into the state’s so-called rainy day fund to meet Hawaii’s needs. Star-Advertiser.
How major bills fared at the Capitol. Here is the status of major bills following the end of the 60-day Hawaii legislative session on Friday. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Josh Green signs vacation rental bill into law. Gov. Josh Green on Friday made good on his promise and signed a bill into law that gives counties the ability to better regulate short-term vacation rentals in the hope of freeing up affordable, long-term housing for island residents. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4. Tribune-Herald.
Lessons For Hawaii: Other States Have Strong Pay-To-Play Laws. Experts say regulating contractor donations along with publicly financed elections could go a long way to taming corruption. Civil Beat.
Voters could repeal Legislature’s authority on same-sex marriage. An amendment to repeal the Legislature’s authority to limit marriage to opposite-sex couples will be on the November ballot. KHON2.
Hawaii Has Been Debating Marijuana Legalization For Half A Century. Lawmakers have been vacillating over how to handle weed consumption in the islands since the late 1960s. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Legislature OKs $18M for claims against state. Crimes committed by state employees, accidents on public property and a couple Second Amendment challenges are contributing to settlements, judgments and other legal claims this year to cost Hawaii taxpayers $18.1 million. Star-Advertiser.
Water Safety Coalition’s bills sent to governor. The measures — one that designates May 15 as Water Safety Day in the state each year and another that authorizes the issuance of Duke Kahanamoku license plates, with revenue from the plates being dedicated to water safety educational programs — are now on Gov. Josh Green’s desk, pending his signature. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Electric Execs Got Big Raises In 2023. They’re About To See How Shareholders Feel About It. A vote on compensation and reelection of board members is set for May 13. Civil Beat.
Hawaii traffic fatalities in 2024 on pace with last year. From Jan. 1 to April 30, there were 33 traffic-related deaths, compared with 33 during the same period in 2023, according to preliminary statistics from DOT. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Staff shortages plague Honolulu’s 911 system. HPD Maj. Calvin Sung of the communications division said if the system is busy, callers should keep calling back. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu first responders alter operations for planned power shutoffs. Police, firefighters, paramedics and emergency management officials on Oahu are modifying operations to prepare for the possibility that Hawaiian Electric must shut off power to reduce wildfire risks. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Got Back $441,000 From Aloha Stadium Consultant. An audit, spurred by a Civil Beat investigation, is leading to policy changes at the Department of Accounting and General Services. A consultant for Aloha Stadium has reimbursed the state more than $441,000 after an audit last year found that the firm charged the state for exorbitant travel expenses and excessive costs. Civil Beat.
Nurse’s aide fined over $300,000 for running unlicensed care home. The health department has fined a certified nurse aide $315,000 for running an unlicensed care home in Ewa Beach. Complaints led inspectors to a Muiona Street home where they say Nenita Mauricio of “Private Home Duty LLC” admitted to operating the unlicensed facility for nearly a year. Hawaii News Now.
North Shore seeing ‘advanced infestation’ of coconut rhinoceros beetle, experts on what to do. From Mokuleia to Laniakea, to Pupukea, and from Ke Iki to Sunset Beach, if you look up you’ll see palms with only a few fronds, some with none, and some looking sick or oddly shaped. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
National Science Foundation to discuss possible funding for TMT. NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan said a panel will visit the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea and the Giant Magellan Telescope in Chile and evaluate them on a series of topics including their current progress, partnerships, risks and risk mitigation, governance, opportunities for access by early-career scientists, how well the project complements the European Southern Observatory’s Chilean Extremely Large Telescope, and public engagement. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park areas reopen as tremors subside. Kilauea volcano’s recent seismic rumblings have quieted down, leading Hawaii Volcanoes National Park officials today to reopen several areas that have been closed in the past week as a precaution. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Proposed Punalu‘u Village goes before Planning Commission Monday. Punalu‘u Village is a “residential and commercial community” proposed to be built on a 147-acre parcel in Punalu‘u, restoring several disused buildings and attractions in the process. If built, the project would add nearly 300 accommodation units to the rural community, as well as a market space, golf course, restaurant and more. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Hawaiʻi County Council to consider preserving 27 acres near ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay. A Hawaiʻi County Council committee has advanced plans to help preserve 27 acres of land on the south end of ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay near the Waikoloa Beach Resort. Hawaii Public Radio.
Parks and Rec, DLNR work to address issue of cat colonies at park where nene died. State and county agencies are moving forward to address feral cat feeding and its effects on the nene population. Tribune-Herald.
Removal of UH-Hilo newspaper causes flap. An administrator at the University of Hawaii at Hilo admitted to ordering the removal of the student-run campus newspaper from a rack at an April 20 event welcoming prospective students and their parents to the campus. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Ohana Hope Village Is Finally Opening To Maui Fire Survivors. Access to water is still in flux, but the Maui modular home housing project now has county approval to open 16 of 88 units. Civil Beat.
45th Maui Charity Walk raises over $1.2 million for the eighth year. Nearly 1,600 walkers attended the in-person event at the War Memorial Complex. Maui Now.
Young Brothers blesses $1.5M mooring system to improve service for Lānaʻi. Hawai‘i interisland freight company Young Brothers blessed its new $1.5 million ShoreTension mooring system on Monday at the Port of Kaumalapau on Lāna‘i. The system keeps the barge steady against the dock during poor weather conditions. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai County officials warn flood victims might not get FEMA federal assistance. More than 12 inches of rain pummeled parts of the Garden Island in a few hours overnight on April 12. Hawaii News Now.
Kaua‘i County data shows recent decline in lifeguard rescues. Recent data from the County of Kaua’i Ocean Safety Bureau indicates a decline in aquatic rescues this year following the department’s announcement of the extension of operating hours at lifeguarded beaches. Kauai Now.
St. Catherine School shutting down next month; it’s served Kaua‘i families since 1946. St. Catherine School, a Catholic elementary school in Kapa‘a on the East Side of Kaua‘i, is shutting down this June after 78 years in operation – despite parents’ last-ditch efforts to save it earlier this spring. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
Is this a van used in the kidnapping of Johnny Fraser? - Michael J. Miske Jr., former owner of Kamaaina Termite and Pest Control, and other local businesses, faces several murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy charg...
No comments:
Post a Comment