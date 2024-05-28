Green almost certain to sign major income tax cut bill, former foster children win $1.8M abuse settlement, Japan coast guard trainees visit the state, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Japanese coast guard ship, trainees visit Hawaii. Trainees from Japan’s Coast Guard Academy are in Hawaii as part of a training cruise that is taking them across the Pacific. Star-Advertiser.
A Working Group That Emerged From A Tragedy Sets Out To Reform Child Welfare Services. A working group formed to help reform Hawaii’s troubled child welfare system has drafted dozens of recommendations for reform, and the group is about to launch a series of hearings to solicit comments on those ideas. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s Opioid Settlement Fund Is Growing And, After Delays, Starting To Be Spent. The appointment of a full-time project coordinator to manage Hawaii’s opioid settlement trust fund has set the process of allocating money to the counties for drug treatment efforts on a faster track, according to a member of the settlement advisory committee who previously described the pace of spending as “painfully slow.” Civil Beat.
AMR continues ground ambulance service on Maui and Kauaʻi following protest. The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Emergency Medical Services Injury Prevention Systems Branch has issued two Notices of Award to International Life Support, Inc., doing business as American Medical Response (AMR). Maui Now.
Nearly 8 years after his death, new book highlights late US Rep. Mark Takai's contributions. (Video) Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
State pays $1.8M to settle former Waimanalo foster kids’ lawsuit. Three former foster children, now adults, of George Kipapa and his late wife, Jolyn Kipapa, agreed to a $1.8 million settlement in a lawsuit alleging abuses they suffered as foster children over 18 years. Star-Advertiser.
Over 40,000 attend Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai’i ceremony. A crowd of over 40,000 people gathered for the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai’i ceremony as 6,000 lanterns were set afloat in remembrance of loved ones at Ala Moana Regional Park on Memorial Day. The ceremony marked the 25th anniversary of the event with the theme “Many Rivers, One Ocean.” Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
A source of koa for canoe-builders. A 1,200-acre koa forest in Ka‘u is almost ready to be harvested for the first time in nearly two decades. Tribune-Herald.
Demolition of historic Jaggar Museum begins. Demolition began this month at the Thomas A. Jaggar Museum, ending a six-year period of disuse after the facility was critically damaged during the 2018 Kilauea eruption. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
DLNR cites 3 men for fishing violations in ‘Ahihi-Kina‘u Area Reserve. Officers recovered a total of 78 different fish from the men at the reserve in southwestern Maui — a nursery and refuge for some of Hawaii’s most important, unique resources. Star-Advertiser. Maui News.
Interest form open to help Lahaina homeowners rebuild. The three-year program will assist up to 500 owner-occupant Lahaina homeowners prevent foreclosure and qualify for financing to rebuild their homes. Maui Now.
Kauai
Home sales leap, median price retreats on Kaua‘i in April. Home sales jumped more than 60 percent in the first full month of spring, as the Kaua‘i housing market continued to rebound from a rough outing in 2023. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i resort, nonprofit cohosting free World Oceans Day event – musicians, vendors still have time to join. Kaua‘i ocean conservation nonprofit Ho‘omalu Ke Kai will install its first beach cleanup station – made of upcycled marine debris – at its biggest World Oceans Day celebration to date, on June 8. Kauai Now.
