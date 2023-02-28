Voters favor green tourist fee in survey, 'audacious' tax relief plan advances, state population continues to decline, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Big Island Now. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
‘Audacious’ tax relief plan advances at Hawaii Legislature. Several bills that would cut household taxes in Hawaii are advancing at the Legislature, including one promising to save a family of four around $2,000 or more in 2024 and beyond. Star-Advertiser.
Push to legalize Marijuana growing. The push to legalize recreational use of marijuana continues with two bills (SB 669 & SB 375) moving through the legislature. KHON2.
Hawaii lawmakers push flavor bans and higher taxes to fight teen vaping. Lawmakers are expected to pass substantial legislation after a ban on flavored vape products passed last year but was vetoed because of flaws. Hawaii News Now.
State agency accused of covering up for high-level training officer now facing trial for perjury. The 58-page ruling by the panel found that the previous leaders of the state Department of Public Safety were protecting J. Marte Martinez, the agency’s top trainer. Hawaii News Now.
The state's chief economist said Hawaii's population has decreased for the past seven years with 15,000 people moving away in 2022. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, on average almost 20 people left the state every day last year. KITV4.
Hawaiian Airlines’ COVID vaccine mandate challenge set for trial. Eight current and former Hawaiian Airlines employees suing the company for allegedly violating their right to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine for medical or religious reasons were given a trial date Tuesday and asked to organize with related cases making similar claims. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii rolls out rebate program for e-bikes, electric mopeds. Rebates of up to $500 or 20% of the retail price — whichever is less – are now available for eligible purchases due to Act 306, which was signed into law Opens in a new tab last summer to help reduce the cost of transportation. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Oahu
Gov. Green puts cost of new Aloha Stadium at ‘under $500M’. A new Aloha Stadium surrounded by housing and an entertainment district can now be had for “under $500 million,” Gov. Josh Green said Monday. Star-Advertiser.
Senate Committee Mistakenly Passes Honolulu Rail Tax Extension. A bill that would allow Honolulu to extend the excise tax surcharge for rail to raise more money for the cash-strapped project was approved Monday in the powerful Senate Ways and Means Committee. But barely an hour later, Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz said in an interview that the handling of Senate Bill 176 was an “oversight.” Civil Beat.
CDC to review medical records of military patients sickened by Red Hill fuel spills. Experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are in Hawaii looking at medical records of military families who got sick from the Red Hill fuel spills. Hawaii News Now.
Peter Savio’s New Farming Development Is Unconventional But Locals Still Want In. Future capital gains would be locked into local income levels as part of the plan. Civil Beat.
HECO has 'significant concerns' about adding another waste-to-energy facility. Senate Bill 1247, introduced by Sen. Kurt Fevella, would require the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office to enter into a public-private partnership to develop a new waste-to-energy generating facility. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Boy Scouts, Aloha Council deny liability for boy’s death. Lawyers for the Boy Scouts of America and its Aloha Council have filed a response to a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of an 11-year-old Scout killed last August when an AK-47 was accidentally discharged at a shooting range. Tribune-Herald.
Mayor Roth, county focus of new lawsuit. A tour operator is suing the county, Mayor Mitch Roth and Public Works Director Steve Pause, claiming restrictions placed on the company’s Waipi‘o Valley tours by the mayor’s emergency rules regarding Waipi‘o Valley Road amount to a “taking” of the company without due compensation. Tribune-Herald.
Hōlualoa Elementary School Issues Gain Attention. The Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association says state school officials “began making concrete steps toward some short-term fixes” at Hōlualoa Elementary, after the HSTA held a news conference describing mold, rat and maintenance problems at the Kona school. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Ex-DOE employee who allegedly falsified documents charged with 3 felony theft counts. Officers arrested former Department of Education official Karie Luana Klein last Thursday for falsifying DOE documents to steal money. She is set to be arraigned in Hilo Circuit Court on Monday. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Without emergency funding, key Hawaii Island pharmacy that serves cancer patients could close. Scores of cancer patients on Hawaii Island are at risk of losing access to the chemotherapy drugs keeping them alive. That’s because the pharmacy at Kona Community Hospital could be forced to close if it doesn’t meet new regulations set to go in effect later this year. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Committee to review Hale Mahaolu Ke Kahua housing project. A Maui County council committee will review the Hale Mahaolu Ke Kahua Residential Workforce Rental Housing project Tuesday, which proposes 120 affordable rental units in Waiehu. Maui News.
Suit claims Grand Wailea owners avoided pay, benefits for hundreds in ‘fraudulent scheme’. A worker at one of Maui’s largest private employers, Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, filed a class-action lawsuit Friday alleging owners of the luxury hotel giant misclassified hundreds of spa and salon workers, groundskeepers, facilities maintenance personnel and window washers as independent contractors in a “fraudulent scheme” to avoid pay and benefits at two of its landmark hotels, the Grand Wailea and Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria. Maui Now.
Yacht Fuel Spill In Maui’s Honolua Bay Prompts Calls For Reform. The grounding of the 94-foot luxury vessel has sparked calls to change the way commercial activity is handled in sensitive coastal waters. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Maui News.
Kauai
Celebrating heritage in Waimea. Thousands of people flowed through Waimea town during the 46th Waimea Town Celebration that wrapped up with the ho‘olaule‘a on Saturday at the park in the shadow of the Waimea sugar mill relic. Garden Island.
Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened - KYIV, Ukraine >> Drones that the Kremlin said were launched by Ukraine flew deep inside Russian territory, including one that got within 60 miles of Mosc...
No comments:
Post a Comment