UH-Senate power struggle intensifies, large white balloon heads for Big Island, striking Kaiser employees ratify contract, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Abercrombie outburst highlights tensions with Gov. Green nominees. Gov. Josh Green has urged state senators to treat his Cabinet nominees with courtesy and respect, but some senators say it goes both ways after one was called an “idiot” by no less than former Gov. Neil Abercrombie at this week’s confirmation hearing for Ikaika Anderson. Star-Advertiser.
House Judiciary Chair David Tarnas Is A ‘Gatekeeper’ For Sunshine Bills. Tarnas has already raised some hackles by deferring bills in his committee without debate or votes by committee members. That’s within a committee chair’s purview, but still, it rankles some. Civil Beat.
Gov. Josh Green requests additional $2.5B for state budget. Gov. Josh Green has pumped up his state spending request for the next two fiscal years by almost $2.5 billion, updating a plan released in December that was largely prepared by his predecessor. Star-Advertiser.
House bill would outlaw gender pay disparity in Hawaii. Employers across Hawaii would have to disclose pay ranges to employees and job applicants in an effort to eliminate gender and other wage discrimination under House Bill 745. Star-Advertiser.
Bill to increase conveyance tax on homes will potentially fund homeless services. A senate bill to significantly increase the conveyance tax for multimillion dollar homes in Hawaii was shut down last week. However, a similar one is now alive on the house side. KITV4.
State coordinator position would handle homelessness on DLNR land. House Bill 1254 and Senate Bill 1144 would appropriate the proper funds needed to put a coordinator in charge of organizing and responding to houseless individuals on lands regulated by the Department of Land and Natural Resources. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Lobbyist Charged With Vet Clinic Drug Violations. An indictment says Alicia Maluafiti obtained drugs using a veterinarian's credentials, but the political insider says she didn't know it was improper. Civil Beat.
Bills propose lowering drunken driving threshold to 0.05%. In an effort to discourage drunken driving and reduce traffic fatalities, advocates are pushing legislation that would lower the alcohol impairment threshold for Hawaii drivers. Star-Advertiser.
Bill to legalize marijuana rolls through first joint committee, lined up for another. Senate Bill 375 would allow adults 21 years and older to possess up to 4 ounces of cannabis. Hawaii Public Radio. Garden Island.
Plans To Expand Hawaiian Language Studies In Schools Stall. Most educators, parents and teachers approve of broader access to olelo Hawaii learning while acknowledging the challenges around implementation. Civil Beat.
Climate warning labels sought for self-service gas stations. Hawaii SB 506 would require retail self-service stations to put labels on gas-dispensing equipment advising consumers of the effects of fossil fuel consumption on human health and the environment. Star-Advertiser.
New chief energy officer seeks partnerships at home and offshore. Mark Glick has yet to be confirmed by the Hawai'i State Senate as Chief Energy Officer, but he's wasting no time in getting down to business. Hawaii Public Radio.
Tech firm aims to step up engagement in Hawaii. As military leaders look at potential vulnerability to hacking and spying operations, they’re looking to companies like Booz Allen — one of the military’s top contractors for tech and intelligence — to support the Pentagon’s buildup of forces in the region. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Kaiser therapists ratify contract, ending long strike. Therapists employed by Kaiser Permanente in Hawaii — members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers — voted overwhelmingly Saturday to ratify a new contract ending a nearly six-month strike that the union says is the longest work stoppage by mental health care workers in U.S. history. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KITV4.
Green requests $45M to reimburse physicians who treat Medicaid patients. In an attempt to address the physician shortage in Hawaii, Gov. Josh Green has asked the state Legislature to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates. Tribune-Herald.
‘Sweet Lies’ campaign takes aim at sugar-laden fruit drinks. The state Department of Health has launched its first campaign taking aim at the beverage industry’s marketing of sweetened fruit drinks to keiki. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run has no driver’s license, 164 citations. The 45-year-old man arrested in connection with the hit-and-run incident that killed a McKinley High School student has no driver’s license and 164 prior traffic citations, according to state court records. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Probe ongoing in 10 likely felony charges against officers. Only five of the 24 officers named in the Honolulu Police Department’s 2022 disciplinary report as facing possible criminal prosecution between 2017 and 2022 have been charged, according to a review of state court records. Star-Advertiser.
Vice Adm. John Wade is face of Navy’s Red Hill response. The officer the Pentagon has tasked with overseeing the defueling of the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility has for Hawaii residents in many ways become the face of the Navy. Star-Advertiser.
Waikiki beach campers move officials to establish closure period. The Waikiki Beach Special Improvement District Association is implementing a three-hour closure period from 2 to 5 a.m. daily for the Royal Hawaiian Beach to address a range of problems associated with overnight campers. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Big Island gun case tests high court ruling. A Hilo judge on Monday dismissed three firearms-related charges against a 27-year-old Kurtistown man on the grounds that they violated his right to carry a firearm for self-defense under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii County to use VW settlement funds to purchase island’s first battery electric buses. The five, 35-foot buses will be acquired using money the county received from the 2016 Volkswagen settlement combined with its portion of a federal Low or No Emissions Vehicle grant the state received in 2022 totaling over $23 million. West Hawaii Today.
Officials break ground on new senior housing center. After more than a decade of preparation, advocates for military veterans finally broke ground Friday on what will become the state’s only veteran-focused senior living center. Tribune-Herald.
Pilots notified of large white balloon sighting; model shows a course over Big Island. On Sunday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration began notifying pilots of a sighting of a large white ballon traveling at between 40,000 and 50,000 feet over the Pacific Ocean and a few hundred miles east of the Hawaiian Islands, according to multiple aviation reports. Big Island Now.
Pond restoration efforts bring nene, other birds back to Keaukaha. Kumiko and Patrick Mattison have turned a passion project into the ‘Aina Ho‘ola Initiative, a restoration project for the estuarine wetlands and fish ponds of Lokowaka, Ki‘onakapahu and ‘Akahi in Keaukaha. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Sugimura named council vice chairperson, Kama takes pro tempore role. Yuki Lei Sugimura was elected vice chairperson of the Maui County Council on Friday, while Tasha Kama was chosen as presiding officer pro tempore, solidifying the council’s top leadership more than a month into the term. Maui News.
Council passes bill to implement organic standards and regulations at Kula Ag Park. The council passed a bill Friday that reserves the Kula Agricultural Park Phase 1 Expansion area for practices that comply with the National Organic Standards Act. Maui Now.
Land trust dreams of a flourishing Kahanui wetland. Restoring the Kahanui wetland to what it once was, flourishing as a food production system and wildlife habitat, is at the heart of a proposed project on Molokai. Maui News.
Kauai
Evslin Leaves ‘Big Hole’ On Kauai Council As He Moves To State House. Evslin distinguished himself on the council with his down-to-earth demeanor and passion for policy minutiae. Supporters describe him as an intelligent and meticulous politician with a progressive agenda who is both engaged and accessible to constituents. Civil Beat.
Prosecutors to go to jail (to see conditions firsthand). More than 65 elected prosecutors including Kauai Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Like have pledged to visit local correctional facilities to get a better understanding of conditions and implications of incarceration. Garden Island.
New Kauai Drug Camp Treats At-Risk Teens Like Family — Not Patients. A scrappy grassroots group is finding success through a program that features strength conditioning, outdoor adventure and the healing power of forgiveness. Civil Beat.
Record 6,542 guns intercepted at U.S. airport security in 2022 - ATLANTA >> The woman flying out of Philadelphia’s airport last year remembered to pack snacks, prescription medicine and a cellphone in her handbag. But ...
No comments:
Post a Comment