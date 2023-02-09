Greater tolerance for tourists, Legislature may tighten contractor campaign contribution ban, ex-Maui official gets 10 years for taking bribes, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

‘Pay To Play’: Hawaii Moves To Expand The Ban On Contractor Campaign Donations. The Legislature is setting its sights on campaign donations from state and county contractors that have been the subject of public corruption cases in recent decades. Right now, a law banning donations from government contractors only applies to the contracted business, not the owners, officers or employees of those companies as the result of a loophole written more than a decade ago. Civil Beat. Maui News.
Lawmakers eye review of Hawaii’s ‘redundant’ process of setting minimum sentences. Hawaii is the only state with a two-step process for determining a prisoner’s sentence. But that could soon change. Hawaii News Now.
Could 2023 be the year recreational marijuana is legalized in Hawaiʻi? Several bills relating to the cultivation and sale of cannabis have passed their first readings and are awaiting committee hearings. Hawaii Public Radio.
Ahead of Super Bowl, effort to legalize online sports betting fails in state Legislature. The sports gaming industry and supporters came in with the argument that thousands of people are already illegally betting on sports in Hawaii. Hawaii News Now.
2 state departments say they are working together on land transfers. The leadership for the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and Department of Agriculture announced that they are working together to move thousands of acres of pasture land between the departments — and suggested that they were against legislation that would mandate the transfer of those lands. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News.
Free school bus legislation rolls on. New legislation could make school bus transportation free for working families in Hawai‘i. Garden Island.
Rate increase will bring in $8 million per year to feed Hawaiʻi’s keiki. The US Department of Agriculture this week announced that Hawaiʻi’s reimbursement rates for school lunch and other federal child nutrition programs will be increased by 13%. Maui Now.
Hawaii Lawmakers Consider High Taxes For E-Cigs. Rep. Scot Matayoshi has been trying to fight e-cigarettes for four years. This year, Matayoshi and other lawmakers have a new approach: tax electronic smoking devices and e-liquid products at a rate of 70%. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i reports 8 Covid deaths, over 700 new cases in past week. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 378,481. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Oahu
Views clash in Legislature over housing on Kakaako peninsula. Two committees in Hawaii’s Legislature were inundated Wednesday by divergent views on a bid by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to largely reverse a 2006 state law prohibiting residential development in Kakaako Makai. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hirono Will Lead Subcommittee With Oversight Of Red Hill. The Hawaii senator has made defueling the WWII era tanks a priority ever since a 2021 leak sickened thousands on Oahu. Civil Beat.
Mayor Blangiardi on finding a new landfill site, improving permitting department. Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Wednesday that he's looking at a few possible locations on military or agricultural grounds that would not impact Oʻahu's water table. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu Hotels Have Deep Pockets And Now More Local Food Is On Their Shopping Lists. Fresh research reinforces that the majority of tourists to Hawaii will pay a premium to experience local fare. That could make food produced here more affordable for residents. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Ex Punahou coach allegedly ‘a prolific and aggressive child predator’. Federal prosecutors said Wednesday Dwayne Yuen, 49, a former Punahou School girls basketball coach Opens in a new tab should remain jailed until trial to protect the public because he is allegedly “a prolific and aggressive child predator.” Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Man, 49, sentenced to 10 years for Waikiki surfboard rack arson. A circuit judge sentenced a 49-year-old man Tuesday to 10 years in prison after he was convicted of setting fire to surfboard racks in Waikiki in 2021. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Business district pushback: Property owners, tenants voice concerns about proposal for downtown Hilo. A Downtown Hilo Business Improvement District encountered significant resistance from tenants and property owners alike, all of whom agreed that the downtown is in dire need of improvement, but that the improvement district will hurt more than it will help. Tribune-Herald.
New rigs needed: County looks to lease semi-trucks for cross-island rubbish hauling. Resolution 47-23 authorizes the Department of Environmental Management to spend $25,800 per month, or nearly $1.5 million over the next five years, to lease six semi-trucks to transport rubbish from the East Hawaii Regional Sort Station to the West Hawaii Sanitary Landfill in Puuanahulu. West Hawaii Today.
Academic adviser calls menstrual products law a success. The law was implemented July 1, 2022, and according to Robin Valencia, complex academic adviser for the Hilo-Waiakea area, it has been a success. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Former Maui official is sentenced to 10 years in bribery scheme. The former director of the Maui County Department of Environmental Management who took more than $2 million in bribes in exchange for steering at least 56 sole source contracts to a Honolulu wastewater company was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Lawsuits against MPD claim gender discrimination, retaliation. Alleging gender discrimination and retaliation from the Maui Police Department chief and his former deputy, three female employees — two officers and one police department administrator — recently filed separate lawsuits in 2nd Circuit Court against the department. Maui News.
Voting Opens For Kauai Food Access Plan Targets. Over the course of eight community meetings, more than 200 Kauai food producers, community leaders and concerned citizens identified 27 key ways to fill a larger portion of the plates of the island’s roughly 74,000 residents with locally grown and produced fare. Civil Beat.
$195,000 awarded to Maui County for medical outreach for unsheltered homeless. The County of Maui was awarded $195,000 in federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development that will be used to provide basic medical care to the unsheltered homeless, officials announced. Maui News.
Kauai
New questions about mysterious Kauai balloon. A Pentagon announcement Wednesday raises new questions about a mysterious balloon that appeared off Kauai last year that prompted U.S. fighter jets to scramble in response and comes as media reports emerge of several other apparent spy balloons making their way through U.S. airspace — including Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
