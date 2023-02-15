Senate committee nixes Anderson bid for DHHL, tax relief clears 2 committees, feds seek removal of Leong defense attorney in Honolulu corruption case, more news from all the Hawaiian islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Tax Relief Bill Clears 2 House Committees. The House Education and Economic Development committees unanimously approved a bill Tuesday aimed at providing tax relief to lower- and middle-income families, but it is still unclear if the measure will survive the legislative session. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Legislature Looks To Tweak Internal Rules To Accommodate Ethics Reform. The Senate has committed to livestreaming hearings while the House looks to clarify conflicts of interest for its members. Civil Beat.
HTA puts out third call for U.S. tourism contract. The Hawaii Tourism Authority kicked off its third procurement for a U.S. tourism contract by soliciting bids for a contractor to provide Hawaii tourism destination brand management and marketing services for the U.S. market. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
State bill targets legal short term rentals. The bill does more than just allow counties to change the zoning. It also allows counties to phase out permitted, nonconforming, or otherwise allowed short-term rentals in any zoning classification. KITV4.
Free community college? Legislation seeks to cover tuition for Hawaii residents at 10 campuses. House Bill 78 and its companion, Senate Bill 172, would expand the Hawaii Promise program, a “last dollar” scholarship providing free in-state tuition for University of Hawaii community college students. Tribune-Herald.
Convicted felons can’t serve on Hawaii juries. This lawmaker says it’s time to change that. The proposal could open up jury duty for nearly 5,000 residents with a criminal past. Hawaii News Now.
Midwives Will Soon Need A License To Practice In Hawaii. Many Are Pushing Back. Regulators want to standardize practices, but some people fear mandatory licensure could hurt rural and Native Hawaiian communities. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
State bill hopes to boost money for rural broadband. Hawaii could receive up to $250 million in order to build out broadband infrastructure in rural areas. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii legislator concerned by distribution of Chinese newspaper. State Rep. Gene Ward questions why free copies of the Chinese Communist Party’s China Daily newspaper are delivered to House members given China’s ongoing provocations, including suspicions that China flew an intelligence-gathering balloon over Kauai in 2022. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Feds Move To Disqualify Attorney In Honolulu Corruption Case. The U.S. Attorney’s office said it’s a conflict of interest for defense attorney Thomas Otake to represent former Honolulu Corporation Counsel Donna Leong because Otake’s law partner Loretta Sheehan is a “significant government witness,” according to a motion to the U.S. District court filed on Tuesday. Civil Beat.
EPA gives Navy more time for Red Hill spill data. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will grant the Navy’s request for more time to turn over information about spills of toxic fire suppression chemicals at its Red Hill underground fuel facility, but only if military officials agree to speed up release of some of the requested material. Star-Advertiser.
‘A lot of paperwork’: 5 months in, flaws apparent in city program to ban repeat offenders from Waikiki. In September, the city made a big splash in launching “Waikiki Safe and Sound,” a program billed as taking a harder stance on crime in the state’s no. 1 tourism destination. Hawaii News Now.
State lawmaker seeks alternatives to OHA residential development in Kakaʻako. State Sen. Sharon Moriwaki is calling for a “meeting of the minds” over a bill that would reverse a ban on residential development in Kaka’ako Makai, an Oʻahu area in her district. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kapiolani opens new center for youngest heart patients. Kapiolani Medical Center for Women &Children celebrated Valentine’s Day on Tuesday with the opening of its new Pediatric Heart Center. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Greg McMackin, former UH football coach, dies at 77. McMackin spent more than four decades in coaching, including four seasons as Warriors head coach. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes off Hawaii Island. The USGS said the quake struck at 9:27 p.m. and was centered about 7.5 miles southeast of Pahala at a depth of about 20 miles. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaiian Springs Water sued. The lawsuit alleges Hawaiian Springs has defaulted on a power purchase agreement with Hawaii Brewery Development Co. o buy all the electricity produced by a 300-kilowatt solar energy facility installed by the landlord. Tribune-Herald.
County: Unclear when HOVE well will be repaired. There’s no estimated repair date for the county’s Hawaiian Ocean View Estates well, which has been out of service the past few days. Tribune-Herald.
Small plane crashes at Kona airport; no serious injuries. There were no serious injuries when a small passenger plan with five people aboard crashed off a runway Tuesday morning at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport in Keahole. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Resident survey: Quality of life takes back burner to tourism. Maui County residents are slightly more receptive to the tourism industry as a driver of economic benefits, but still feel that the quality of life is on the back burner, according to a recent survey. Maui News.
Governor’s budget requests include $9 million for Kahului Civic Center. Funding for housing, health care, education and other projects across the state — including $9 million for the Kahului Civic Center — are among the additional budget requests Gov. Josh Green made to the state Legislature on Monday. Maui News.
Hawaiian Telcom invested $160M to expand fiber infrastructure in 2022. An additional 55,000 homes and businesses were enabled with fiber-to-the-premise service in 2022, including parts of Wailuku, Maui, Hawaiian Telcom reports. That’s the highest number of locations the company has enabled in a single year. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Councilmember Luke Evslin to fill empty Hawai‘i House seat. Hawai’i Gov. Josh Green has tapped Kaua‘i County Councilmember Luke Evslin to fill a vacant Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives seat. Kauai Now.
Hanapepe’s Aloha Theatre to be restored as multi-use boutique hotel. A landmark of Hanapepe’s history is getting new life under a $4 million restoration plan that will see Kaua‘i’s biggest little town gain multiple new businesses and a 16-room boutique hotel. Garden Island.
