Legislators advance repeal of excise tax on groceries, some health care; battle ensues over loosening development rules for affordable housing, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol. At a time when housing is a priority for the island state, some lawmakers are pushing back against a law that eases development. Civil Beat.
1 of 3 bills to repeal Hawaii Tourism Authority advances. Three bills are seeking to repeal the embattled Hawaii Tourism Authority this legislative session, which may prove one of the more contentious for the agency since state lawmakers gave it life in 1998. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
New Hawaii DBEDT director getting down to business. On a whiteboard in the top-floor corner office in Honolulu’s historic No. 1 Capitol District building, several objectives are charted out that could have big implications for Hawaii’s economy. Star-Advertiser.
Partial public financing for elections could see boost, with substantial benefits for OHA. Hawai‘i lawmakers are considering legislation that would boost the amount of partial public financing available to candidates for the first time since the mid-1990s. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bill proposes making Native Hawaiian language a required course. A recently introduced bill in the Legislature would make Native Hawaiian language classes a required course in Hawaii public schools for grades elementary through high school, just as English is a required course. Star-Advertiser.
A generational ban on tobacco? Senate Bill 148 proposes the ban on tobacco for anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 2003. The ban includes traditional cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes and vapes. Tribune-Herald.
Empty shelves for kids’ medicines continue. Many retail drugstores have bare shelves in the over-the-counter cold medicine area, particularly for the most popular brands of fever- and pain-reducing medication for children under 12. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Council growing impatient waiting for Honolulu housing plan. Honolulu Council Chair Tommy Waters is frustrated: For two years he’s asked, waited and asked again for Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration to divulge a previously promised housing plan as well as a strategy on dealing with a growing homeless population on the island. Star-Advertiser.
Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program. The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Hawaii News Now.
Battle over Kakaako housing continues on Oahu. For nearly two decades in urban Honolulu, an ideological battle line over housing has been fixed along Ala Moana Boulevard dividing mauka and makai segments of Kakaako. Star-Advertiser.
Farmers interested in Savio’s Waialua ag condo project. More than 100 people turned out Sunday to hear about Orchard Plantation, a farming project by Peter Savio, which will offer local farmers the opportunity to own fee-simple land in Waialua. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Tackling teacher shortages: Bill aims to ease licensing process for out-of-state educators. As of June 2022, the state Department of Education reported Hawaii County was short 196 classroom teachers, with 41 vacancies in the Hilo-Waiakea complex, 50 in the Ka‘u-Keaau-Pahoa complex, and 105 in the Honokaa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena complex. Tribune-Herald.
Few Big Island schools have undergone vulnerability assessments meant to ID campus weaknesses. Despite an increase in threats reported at state Department of Education schools, just 14 of 41 Big Island campuses have completed a vulnerability assessment since 2017. Tribune-Herald.
‘An incredible partnership’: School-Based Health Centers open in West Hawaii. Hawaii Island Community Health Center has launched School Based Health Centers to provide care on-site in three local schools. West Hawaii Today.
The Tragic Life And Death Of A Hilo Homeless Woman. The woman who died in a Banyan tree fire last month was once an award-winning coffee farmer. But she struggled with mental illness. Civil Beat.
Maui
Prosecutors Seek Nearly A Decade In Prison For ‘Brazen’ Maui Official Who Took Bribes. Stewart Stant, a former Maui environmental director who pleaded guilty to taking nearly $2 million in bribes, directed more than $19 million worth of sole-source contracts for improvements to Maui’s wastewater system to H2O Process Systems between 2012 and 2018. Civil Beat.
Maui Council Confirms Lutey As Clerk. The Maui County Council confirmed Moana Lutey, the county’s former top attorney, as clerk in a 9-0 vote. Civil Beat. Maui News.
Fuel spill reignites debate over military’s land lease. Mayor visits Haleakala, calls for community engagement. Maui News. Hawaii News Now.
Maui firefighter dies after being sucked into storm drain. 24-year-old Tre’ Evans-Dumaran died Saturday after he was swept into a storm drain on Jan. 27 while responding to flooding in Kihei. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Predator-proof fence installation begins at Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary. Work is currently underway to replace an old, rusty fence that surrounds the sprawling Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary on Maui. The old fending is being replaced with predator-proof fencing to keep rats, cats, mongoose, and dogs from attacking ground-nesting birds. Maui Now. Maui News.
Kauai
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to assess too-short levees on Kaua‘i, but timeframe unknown. Kaua‘i Mayor Derek Kawakami said he made headway with military brass last month – nearly one year after hundreds of West Side households were required to purchase flood insurance due to subpar levees constructed decades ago by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Kauai Now.
Kaua‘i housing market state’s most expensive. A calendar year that featured some eye-popping real estate transactions cemented the County of Kaua‘i as the priciest place for a single-family home in the Hawaiian Islands. Garden Island.
Median home price hits $1.6M in December. Sales of single-family homes tumbled on Kaua‘i in December 2022, a scenario that played out in each of the previous months of the housing cycle. But the slowdown in transactions didn’t cool prices. Garden Island.
