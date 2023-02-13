Improvements mulled for Iolani Palace, 2k Oahu property owners dispute tax assessments, commission releases names of Supreme Court applicants, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Is Hawaii Ready For The Governor’s Tax Cut Plan? Lawmakers Aren’t So Sure. The proposed legislation would offer relief for Hawaii workers but also would reduce state tax collections at an uncertain time. Civil Beat.
State Senate sea level rise bill falters over concerns of development. A recent Senate bill on sea level rise management sparked controversy over whether or not its "balanced" approach was code for more shoreline hardening. Hawaii Public Radio.
Many Hawaii schoolkids going without routine vaccinations. The percentage of Hawaii children not vaccinated for illnesses such as mumps and measles, or not receiving the full roster of shots required for school, has jumped since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data released by the state Department of Health, augmenting concerns that there will be new outbreaks of long-controlled diseases. Star-Advertiser.
Key state senators call for University of Hawaii President Lassner to resign. After almost a decade with University of Hawaii President David Lassner at the helm of the state’s 10-campus public university system — a time marked by frequent frustration and a power struggle between UH and some state senators — at least three key senators say they think it’s time for him to step down. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii lawmakers weigh bills creating gun-free zones. Officials here are scrambling to advance bills to prohibit or restrict the ability for citizens with concealed-carry permits to bring a firearm to “sensitive places” — namely, schools, playgrounds, day care centers, government buildings and on public transportation — while complying with a person’s federal civil rights. Star-Advertiser.
Bills would allow restraining orders for out-of-state victims. Two bills would allow nonresidents o apply for temporary restraining orders in Hawaii cases of sexual assault or domestic abuse to offer them a legal layer of protection while in the islands. Star-Advertiser.
Judicial Commission Releases List Of Supreme Court Contenders. The Judicial Selection Commission released its list of applicants being considered for two slots on the high court and requested public comment in response. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s lodging industry workers missing out, expert says. Spending is up only if you own a hotel, not if you work there. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
2,000 appeals received disputing current Honolulu property tax assessments. The figure, finalized after the mid-January deadline, marks an 18% increase from the year before, according to city spokesperson Ian Scheuring. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu’s New Airport Rental Center Has Lots Of Electric Cars But Only One Charging Station. Activists say that's a big blunder. And lawmakers are moving to require all new state buildings be designed with EV charging stations. Civil Beat.
City plans big steps to fix aging, broken sidewalks in Chinatown and downtown. The repair work is expected to last until August. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Following complaints, city shuts down gun range operating illegally. The city has shut down an unpermitted gun range on Oahu’s west side, following a flurry of complaints from nearby residents. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Poachers in Waikele are killing hundreds of parakeets. Residents at Fairway Village in Waikele said poachers without permits are coming in their neighborhood between midnight and 2 AM and killing hundreds of parakeets roosting in trees. KITV4.
Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own epic final moments. Just weeks after filming water shots at the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational Larry Haynes unexpectedly passed away after a surfing session on Thursday, Feb. 9. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Battling nature to keep climate project alive at Mauna Loa. The air collected at Mauna Kea is feeding the world’s longest-running record of direct readings of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere. The measurements constitute the most complete body of firsthand evidence for how Earth’s chemistry has changed since the mid-20th century, contorting the global climate. New York Times.
Big Island sees big jump in solar permits. According to Hawaii County data, 1,536 permits for rooftop photovoltaic systems were issued in 2022, more than double the amount issued in 2021. Tribune-Herald.
Todd takes another crack at ag lease extensions. Hilo Rep. Chris Todd, a Democrat, last year introduced a measure that would have allowed farmers leasing land in the Panaewa and Pahoa agricultural parks to extend their leases by up to 30 years. Tribune-Herald.
‘Absolutely devastating’: Avocado growers give grim outlook for recent crop. A pest known as the avocado lace bug has taken hold and this winter’s crop has been decimated, growers say. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Sen. McKelvey calls for audit of DOE for roundabout construction and delayed opening of Kūlanihākoʻi High School. The state Department of Education failed to meet requirements set forth by the Land Use Commission to construct a grade-separated crossing for the school. Maui Now.
Maui Health names interim CEO. Maui Health has announced the selection of Kerry Watson as its interim CEO as a national search is underway to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Michael Rembis this spring. Maui Now. Maui News.
Lanai’s Only Farmers Market Vanished During The Pandemic And Now Locals Want It Back. Producers have turned to supplying direct to hotels catering to tourists, shifting the emphasis away from local preferences. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Mayor signs bill ensuring preservation, public access to Kaua‘i fishpond. Kaua‘i Mayor Derek Kawakami on Wednesday signed Bill. No 2890, ensuring the preservation and public access to Halulu Fishpond on the North Shore. Kauai Now.
