Hotel resort fees scrutinized, Green submits additional budget requests, new homeless chief lived on the streets, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Gov. Green outlines new budget requests for housing, healthcare, infrastructure. Gov. Josh Green on Monday sent additional budget requests to the State Legislature that support his long list of priorities. Big Island Now. Maui Now.
Proposals could streamline a state law for affordable housing. Chapter 201H is a law that allows project developers to ask for exemptions from a number of county zoning restrictions — and one of the main tools used to support affordable housing in the state. But it's not an easy process for approval. Hawaii Public Radio.
DHHL nominee Ikaika Anderson to face hearing today. Gov. Josh Green is scheduled to have the first of 20 department head nominees face confirmation in the state Senate today, in what is expected to be a contentious hearing that amounts to a public job interview. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s New Homeless Chief Is Counting On The Aloha Spirit To Solve This Divisive Problem. James Koshiba has ambitious goals to reduce the number of people living on the streets. Civil Beat.
Hawai’i State Planning Act could be updated for the first time in over 30 years. House Bill 305 would amend the act, removing language that lists the “viability” of pineapple and sugarcane industries as a top priority for the state. Hawaii Public Radio.
DLNR and HDOA announce plan for progress on pasture lands. The recently appointed leadership teams for the Department of Land and Natural Resources and the Hawaii Department of Agriculture are working to resolve a long-standing issue on the management of pasture lands. Maui News.
Hawaii’s Innovative Plan To Manage Marine Resources Is Being Quietly Rolled Back. The fishing community raised concerns but DLNR says the initiative's broader emphasis on place-based planning will remain in effect. Top ocean resource officials under Gov. Josh Green have quietly scrapped the state’s ambitious yet vaguely defined “30×30” marine conservation goal. Civil Beat.
Bill would allow in-state tuition for local high school graduates regardless of residency. HB 919 would allow individuals with a Hawaiʻi high school diploma to qualify for in-state tuition, as long as they are registered to vote in the state and are working toward their first undergraduate degree. Hawaii Public Radio.
Plans to make computer science a state graduation requirement debated in the House. Plans to make computer science a mandatory class for Hawaiʻi high school students could come to fruition if House Bill 503 passes this session. Hawaii Public Radio.
Key players look back almost 30 years after Hawaii same-sex ruling. Thirty years ago, Hawaii Supreme Court Associate Justice Steven Levinson wrote the decision that moved Hawaii, and the nation, closer to marriage equality: To deny same-sex couples the right to marry went against the state Constitution, Levinson wrote, and the state must allow it, without any compelling reason not to. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Valentine's Day marks death of James Cook, a significant day for Native Hawaiians. The anniversary of the death of Captain Cook may not be replacing Valentine's Day celebrations in Hawaiʻi any time soon — but there is a growing awareness of this history and what it means to the Native Hawaiian people. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Governor preparing for next New Aloha Stadium step. After delays from former Gov. David Ige last fall to send out requests for proposals on the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District, current Gov. Josh Green said he wants an expedited timeline for the NASED project. KHON2.
EPA: Groundwater contamination at Red Hill fuel facility dates back to 2005. The military is working on repairs to Red Hill to prepare it for defueling as an investigation into the latest toxic fire suppressant spill is still going on. Hawaii News Now.
High rise tensions at Kakaʻako informational meeting. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs said its plans for the land — also known as “Hakuone” — include 250,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and commercial use, plus 2,100 residential units. KHON2.
After boulders smash into homes, questions about who’s responsible linger. Two homeowners are working with their insurance companies to repair the damage caused by massive boulders that hit their homes in separate incidents recently. Hawaii News Now.
Koko Head shooting complex still addressing safety concerns. The Koko Head Shooting Complex will remain closed for at least another month while renovations, repairs and safety improvements continue at the facility, city officials said Monday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu firefighters preparing to carry Narcan to help treat opiate overdoses. O'ahu firefighters are gearing up to start using Narcan when responding to fentanyl overdoses, Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) Battalion Chief Michael Jones said. KITV4.
A Hawaii Inmate Serving A Life Sentence Has Died In A Florida Prison. Brandon Lafoga was convicted in the 2015 shooting of a man in Waianae who managed to escape and drive himself to a health center. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Restoring Hapuna Beach: State eyes permanent fix to persistent water-service problem. The frequent interruptions in water service have been frustrating for visitors to one of the Big Island’s most popular beaches. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
HCC unveils new student-support center. Hawaii Community College’s Manono campus on Monday opened a new resource center offering students a combination of food, financial assistance and other services. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Feds probe United plane’s December dip near ocean off Maui. Federal investigators are seeking more information about an incident in which a United Airlines plane dropped to within about 800 feet of the ocean surface after taking off from Maui. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Subsidies Proposed For Airlines Flying To Molokai. Molokai Sen. Lynn Decoite is proposing an airline subsidy program in the hopes that providing state funds to companies that fly to the Friendly Isle could help lower ticket prices for residents. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Property sale tax could create $2.1 million for Kaua‘i homeless. A proposed state tax on home sales could generate millions in revenue for affordable housing and more than $2 million for homeless services on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
Gov. Green’s new budget requests include $7.5 million for psychiatric unit on Kauaʻi. Among his healthcare requests are $7.5 million to support the Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital New Psychiatric Unit, Phase 1 on Kaua‘i. Kauai Now.
Attorneys sought to serve as per diem judges on Kauaʻi. The District Family and/or District Court of the Fifth Circuit (Kauaʻi) is accepting applications from attorneys interested in serving as per diem judges. The deadline for submissions is April 21, 2023. Kauai Now.
HECO May Enter Broadband Market - Posted on February 14, 2023, by Henry Curtis The Hawai`i Public Utilities Commission PUC) opened 267 regulatory proceedings in 2022. These were numbered...
No comments:
Post a Comment