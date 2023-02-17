State mulls reclaiming military lease land, cannabis bills advance, first segment of Honolulu rail could open soon, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Cannabis bills move forward despite mixed signals from Green’s team. Gov. Josh Green says he supports legalizing cannabis for adults 21 and older, but his newly installed department heads haven’t backed two bills advanced by the Senate on Thursday that would accomplish that goal. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald.
Attorneys volunteering to help TMT, Kahuku wind turbine protesters clear arrest records. About 250 people were arrested during non-violent protests involving Native Hawaiian issues over recent years, such as the movements to stop the construction of telescopes on Mauna Kea and Haleakala, as well as protests against erecting wind turbines in Kahuku and development at Hunananiho in Waimanalo. KITV4.
Reverse Vending Machines Proposed In Hawaii Legislature. A pilot program to encourage the machines, House Bill 1410, is being discussed as a way to improve the state’s current redemption rate of 60%. The goal is to raise the percentage of eligible containers being redeemed at redemption centers. Civil Beat.
Bill at state legislature would ban disposable wipes in all of Hawaii. The purpose of House Bill 268 is to protect the plumbing. If passed, it would prohibit the sale or distribution of disposable wipes in the state. KITV4.
Kaiser reaches tentative deal with striking mental health workers. If ratified by union members, it will end a nearly six-month strike that the union says is the longest work stoppage by mental health care workers in U.S. history. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
An Arizona Jury Fails To Agree On Death Sentence For A Hawaii Inmate. An Arizona jury has been dismissed after the jurors reported they could not reach a unanimous decision on whether a Hawaii prisoner should be executed for a 2010 murder in that state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
The Honolulu City Council Members Are More Like You Than You Might Think. Earning $69,000 a year means even the Honolulu City Council feels pressed by high housing costs and taxes. Civil Beat.
Some HART leaders see Ala Moana Center and UH as end points. Despite budget constraints, some at the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation expressed their desire this week to see the rail project extended to its original end point of Ala Moana Center — and, if future funding were to become available, see the line move closer to the campus at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Office of Hawaiian Affairs Kakaako Makai bill advances. The state Office of Hawaiian Affairs succeeded in advancing a bill to permit residential development on 31 acres it owns in Kakaako Makai past a pair of Senate committees Thursday after a contentious public hearing last week. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
UH President Gives Maunakea Chemical Spill Update. At a Thursday Board of Regents meeting, President David Lassner talked about the recent coolant leak at the UH 88-inch observatory. Big Island Video News.
New playground equipment for Waikōloa Village park sits in storage container for months. Since late September, new playground equipment for Pu‘u Nui Park in Waikōloa Village has been sitting in a locked 40-foot Matson storage container taking up a big chunk of the parking lot. When it will be installed, nobody knows. Big Island Now.
‘Forever in our hearts’: Kona icon Norman Sakata dies at 96. West Hawaii mourned the passing of a local icon this week at the news of the passing of Norman Sakata, founder of the Kona Coffee Festival, Lions Club member and scoutmaster. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
500 UPW workers vote to strike in dispute over pay; Maui Health hopes for agreement. Nearly 500 frontline healthcare workers at Kaiser’s Maui Health System have voted to strike in a dispute over pay, but Maui Health is hopes an agreement can still be reached. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
The median sales price for a Maui County home is only one in state to top $1 million. Although some counties saw a drop in home prices at the start of the new year, Maui County was the only one in the state to exceed a $1 million median for single-family homes. Maui Now.
Kauai
Anahola students call for statewide Hawaiian Honeycreeper Day. A class of fourth grade students in Anahola are campaigning for members of Hawai‘i’s Legislature to create a statewide day recognizing and celebrating Hawai‘i’s threatened and endangered honeycreepers. Garden Island.
Missing romance novelist, actress traced to Kaua’i after leaving Wyoming jail. Romance novelist and actress Faleena Hopkins — who wrote the “Cocker Brothers” and “Werewolves of New York” series and starred in the 2020 drama “Just One More Kiss” — went missing 16 days ago and now Wyoming police officers believe she is on Kaua’i after tracing pings of her new phone to the island. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
Ex-NBA star to pay $1.4M to settle with SEC on crypto violations - Former NBA player Paul Pierce has agreed to pay about $1.4 million to settle charges that he touted EMAX tokens on social media without disclosing the pa...
No comments:
Post a Comment