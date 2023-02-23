Watson named Hawaiian Homes chief, Honolulu grapples with concealed carry laws, Air Force secretary visits Maui to apologize for Haleakala fuel spill, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
Plan to invest Hawaiian Home Lands funds in geothermal power plant draws scrutiny. The Hawaiian Homes Commission is mulling a proposal to invest $2 million to develop a geothermal project on their lands using money that was appropriated to build homes. Hawaii News Now.
Better Background Checks Proposed For Certain State Employees. People applying for state jobs in Hawaii that put them in close proximity to minors and vulnerable adults would have to undergo more formal scrutiny, per a new bill being discussed in the Legislature. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Tries To Ban Small Toiletry Bottles, Again. House Bill 85 proposes to rid the state of these tiny toiletry items and either put their contents them in a bulk container or in other holders not made of plastic. Civil Beat.
Vastly Expanded E-Bike Rebate Program May Be Coming To Hawaii. On Wednesday, the House advanced a bill that would grant all individuals over the age of 16 up to $500 of financial assistance for their purchase of an e-bike, electric moped or other micromobility device. Civil Beat.
Earthjustice files lawsuit to protect sea turtles, sharks, whales. Earthjustice filed suit today on behalf of the Conservation Council for Hawai‘i and native Hawaiian cultural practitioner Mike Nakachi seeking protection of a host of threatened and endangered Pacific Ocean species from harm. Maui Now.
Animal advocate pleads not guilty to drug charges. A veteran lobbyist and animal advocate pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal charges that she allegedly used a Wisconsin veterinarian’s identity to import large quantities of opioids for a mobile clinic run by her nonprofit organization. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
GET exemption bills move forward. Two bills proposing an elimination of the general excise tax on providers who accept Medicaid, Medicare and TRICARE patients have progressed in the state House and Senate, offering a chance to slow the physician shortage in Hawaii. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii hospitals at full capacity even with drop in COVID patients. The average number of patients with COVID-19 dropped to a new low over the past week, but hospitals in Hawaii are still bursting at the seams. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii COVID data not released due to system upgrade. The Hawaii Department of Health will not be releasing new COVID numbers for the state of Hawaii due to their ongoing upgrades to their disease surveillance system. KHON2.
Oahu
City Measure To Restrict Concealed Guns In Some Areas Moves Ahead After Council Vote. A new conservative voting bloc emerged in the debate over concealed gun legislation at Honolulu City Council Wednesday, with three council members from the west side of the island voting against restrictions on concealed firearms and six others voting for the limitations. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Last Round Of Honolulu Covid Relief Money Released. With many Oahu residents continuing to struggle financially, the Honolulu City Council agreed Wednesday to distribute $25 million of the city’s dwindling federal pandemic relief funding to low-income families who have fallen behind on their rent and utility payments. Civil Beat.
Officials reveal plans to improve traffic, pedestrian safety. One week after 16-year-old Sara Yara was killed in a hit-and-run collision while walking to McKinley High School, city and state officials on Wednesday announced plans to improve driver and pedestrian safety near the campus. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Council OKs first settlement in police chase that prompted felony probe. The Honolulu City Council approved a settlement Wednesday that gives $4.5 million to four passengers and their families for a crash that involved three HPD officers in September 2021. Hawaii News Now.
Man accused of bludgeoning HPD officer, stealing police vehicle indicted. The man accused of critically injuring a Honolulu police officer and stealing his vehicle in the Laie area has been indicted by an Oahu grand jury for first-degree attempted murder and other charges related to the mid-February incident. KITV4.
Judge: Miske Can Keep A Key Defense Attorney. Accused racketeering boss Michael J. Miske will retain at least one of his original criminal defense attorneys after a federal judge decisively rejected an attempt by federal prosecutors to disqualify Miske’s two lead counsels, Thomas Otake and Lynn Panagakos, due to alleged legal conflicts of interest. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Group: Cost to convert cesspools on Big Island would be exorbitant. The state is about $1 billion short of the funds needed to convert more than 80,000 cesspools into something more environmentally friendly. Tribune-Herald.
Big Island Prison Guard Fired For His Role In An Inmate Beating Is Ordered Reinstated. The state has been ordered to reinstate a former Hilo corrections sergeant and pay him more than six years of back wages even after the officer was convicted and sentenced to federal prison for the brutal beating of a Hilo jail inmate. Civil Beat.
Long-awaited public library for Waikōloa is one step closer to becoming a reality. Today, after years of the community looking at different sites and discussing plans to make that dream become reality, the Hawai’i County Council is expected to approve a measure that will finally open the next chapter in the effort to construct a new public library in Waikōloa. Big Island Now.
Staging area for Kilauea Avenue work to eventually become parking lot. The Hawaii County Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments are collaborating on a project on the corner of Ponahawai Street and Kilauea Avenue in downtown Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Military looking into reports of large balloon off Hawaii. The Federal Aviation Administration notified pilots over the weekend of a sighting of a large white balloon roughly 600 miles east of Hawaii at an altitude of 40,000 to 50,000 feet. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
Pentagon official embarrassed by Haleakalā fuel spill on Maui; contract secured for excavation. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall flew in from the Pentagon to speak at a Maui press conference held at the spill site within the Maui Space Surveillance Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Maui Now.
Council committee advances 7 appointed directors. Working quickly, a Maui County Council committee on Tuesday vetted and recommended for approval seven county department heads appointed by Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. Maui News.
Helicopter to begin defueling of luxury yacht that ran aground off Maui. The dirt road near Lipoa Point off Maui’s Honoapiilani Highway will be closed starting Thursday morning to allow a helicopter to lift barrels of fuel from a 94-foot luxury yacht that ran aground Monday over the dirt road and onto dry land where they can be transported offsite. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. KITV4.
Maui County leads Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report in January 2023. The data was compiled in the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. Maui Now.
Kauai
High levels of fecal bacteria found in Kaua‘i streams, surfs. Environmental organization Surfrider Kaua‘i’s Blue Water Task Force found potentially dangerous amounts of bacteria in several of Kaua‘i’s most used streams and surf spots this week, suggesting high levels of fecal contamination. Garden Island.
Public input sought on Kapa‘a road project. The public is invited to share ideas to improve the safety and accessibility of Kawaihau Road by identifying potential road improvements along the Kawaihau Road corridor – between Hau‘a‘ala Road and Ka‘apuni Road. Kauai Now.
Passenger count hits new high in January. The number of passengers getting off domestic plane flights at Lihu‘e Airport last month was the best to begin an annual period at the transportation facility. Garden Island.
