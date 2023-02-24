Pay transparency advances in Legislature, Clintons visit Big Island, Honolulu City Council passes shoreline setback bills, Kagawa elected to Kauai County Council, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Former lawmaker Kaniela Ing prosecuted for missed deadline. Former state Rep. Kaniela Ing is in trouble again with the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission, and this time he’s facing criminal prosecution and possible jail time for allegedly failing to file a mandatory campaign spending update on time. Star-Advertiser.
Rep. Gene Ward: ‘Reform Proposals Will Be Very Disappointing This Session’. The veteran GOP lawmaker thinks the one-party dominance of Democrats is a hindrance to efforts to bring more transparency to the Legislature. Civil Beat.
Preschool plan plagued by Hawaii’s teacher shortage. Momentum is growing for Hawaii’s plan to create statewide access to preschool — but so are anxieties over how quality teachers for 465 new classrooms would be found amid a pervasive teacher shortage, as well as how private preschool providers would be able to attract more workers with higher salaries without pricing out tuition-paying families. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
After-school programs eye additional REACH dollars, in part to lower rates of juvenile drug use and crime. After-school programs could be getting a boost in funding after a bill unanimously passed the House Committee on Finance on Thursday. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council unanimously passes 2 bills to combat rising sea levels. Bills 41 and 42 will increase the shoreline setback rules for new buildings. Hawaii News Now.
DOE Hopes A $35 Million Kitchen In Wahiawa Will Improve School Lunches And Give Farmers A Boost. The DOE plans for a centralized kitchen concept but local advocates say it's better to increase cooking capacity at individual schools. Civil Beat.
Kamalani Academy Charter School Expected To Close In June After Commission Vote. Kamalani Academy, a public charter school in Wahiawa, is expected to permanently shut its doors by the end of June after the Hawaii State Public Charter School Commission voted 5-1 Wednesday not to extend the school’s contract for several violations. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
National Guard to test Waiawa wells, spigots for ‘forever chemicals’. The Army National Guard wants to test drinking water in parts of Waiawa for toxic PFAS “forever chemicals.” It’s investigating to see if residential water wells were contaminated from firefighting foam years ago. Hawaii News Now.
Pokai Bay Beach comfort station project to start. The state will be working on improving the security to the comfort station (bathroom building) at Pokai Bay Beach Park. KHON2.
Rocky’s monk seal pup born on Waikīkī beach gives birth to her own pup Uʻi Mea Ola. On Jan. 28, 2023, Kaimana gave birth to the first pup of 2023 in the main Hawaiian Islands. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4
Hawaii Island
State seeks public feedback on proposed location for HVO. Big Island residents are encouraged to provide feedback for a proposed new facility for the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory at the University of Hilo campus. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Failing infrastructure threatens future of only hospital that serves West Hawaii. Leadership at Kona Community Hospital is asking the Legislature for nearly $19 million — money to fix utilities that are falling apart. Hawaii News Now.
Proposal to release wasp to fight CBB advances. The release of a parasitoid wasp from Africa to assist in the fight against the invasive coffee berry borer moved one step closer to taking place Thursday. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaiʻi Council Advances Animal Control & Protection Agency Bill. Bill 22 - which will create a new “Animal Control And Protection Agency” - passed first reading at the Hawaiʻi County Council on Wednesday. Big Island Video News.
Clintons attend blessing of new parish center on Hawaii Island. Former President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton are in Hawaii. The Clintons attended the blessing of a new parish center at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Kailua-Kona. Hawaii News Now.
Merrie Monarch Ho’ike tickets on sale Sunday. Tickets for this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival Ho‘ike will go on sale at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium box office in Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Military Contracts Honolulu Company To Clean Up Haleakala Fuel Spill. The military is still in the process of working to clean up 700 gallons of diesel spilled at the summit last month. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now. Maui News.
Maui Paves The Way For Organic Section At Kula Agricultural Park. The Maui County Council is setting aside 260-acres of the county's agricultural park for organic farming. Civil Beat.
Maui man accused in alleged $146M Ponzi scheme. A 25-year-old Wailuku man is accused of defrauding investors of more than $2 million through his role in a $146 million Ponzi scheme that took money from investors who thought they were buying futures in foreign currency or gold exchange rates, according to a federal civil enforcement action alleging fraud and misappropriation. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Ross Kagawa fills in vacant Kauaʻi County Council seat. After a trickle down of vacancies, the Kauaʻi County Council voted in former Councilmember Ross Kagawa to round out the seven-person body. Hawaii Public Radio. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
Hawaii Spent Decades Developing Community-Managed Fishing Areas. Lawmakers May Undo That. When overfishing badly depleted stocks off Kauai’s northwestern shore, subsistence fishermen and their families teamed with environmental regulators to draw up new rules designating Haena as Hawaii’s first Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area. Civil Beat.
Heavy rains cause 100,000 gallons of wastewater to spill at Kauai treatment plant. The state Department of Health said heavy rains earlier this week caused thousands of gallons of wastewater to spill at the Poipu Water Reclamation Plant. Hawaii News Now.
