Green nominee Anderson withdraws after negative Senate committee vote, 2 appointed to fill legislative vacancies, tax cut plan needs tweaks, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii’s Tax Deduction For Mortgages On Second Homes Could Disappear This Year. Critics of the longstanding tax break say the state has no reason to subsidize second homes. The Hawaii Association of Realtors strongly disagrees. Civil Beat.
Economist: Green’s Proposed Tax Plan For Struggling Families Needs Some Tweaking. State tax officials say language has already been drafted to address concerns that lawmakers will need to add to the bill. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Maui Now. Maui News.
Proposed tax increase to fund homeless services not likely to advance in Legislature. A bill that would have raised a tax to support affordable housing and homeless services isn't likely to be heard this session. Hawaii Public Radio.
Funding proposal for ʻOhana Zones advances at the state Legislature. An effort that would allocate $30 million in funding for a large state homelessness initiative has received lawmaker approval to move forward in the Legislature. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Would Pay To Fly Homeless People Back Home Under New Bill. Hawaii is considering offering homeless people one-way tickets to leave the state and never come back. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Health Advocate And Kauai Councilman Appointed To House. Gov. Josh Green announced Wednesday that he is appointing public health advocate Trish La Chica to fill an empty House seat representing parts of Mililani and Kauai Councilman Luke Evslin to a vacant seat that covers Eastern Kauai. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Laser over Hawaii might be environmental monitoring. Five days before a Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Alaska, a Mauna Kea telescope captured video of a row of green lasers beaming down from space like a picket fence in the cloudy sky above Hawaii Island. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s daily average of COVID cases falls. Hawaii’s daily average of new COVID-19 cases fell into the two-digit range for the first time in nearly a year, according to the latest statistics from the state Health Department. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Agency denies free parking at Ala Wai harbor targeted. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Department of Boating and Ocean Recreation on Wednesday said it had no immediate plans to eliminate free parking at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor in advance of a legislative hearing on preserving 300 free parking stalls there. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
McKinley High School student killed in hit-and-run. A McKinley High School student was killed in a hit-and-run collision while she and another student were crossing Kapiolani Boulevard near the school Wednesday morning. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Red Hill families forced to stay in hotels amid tainted water crisis hit with huge tax bills. Some Red Hill families who were forced to live in hotels for months because of the Navy’s tainted tap water are now getting hit with huge tax bills. The families are finding out the reimbursements from the military are considered income. Hawaii News Now.
Chinatown leaders see continued improvements. Two local leaders active in the Chinatown community say they see glimpses of hope where the crises of crime, homelessness and drug addiction have flourished for years. Star-Advertiser.
DLNR clears Makua Beach encampment of ‘Brother Sam’. The campsite, which had been at the beach since June, belonged to Samson Souza, who considers himself as a protector of the area. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
County, MTM Transit Partner On Island-Wide Paratransit Services. MTM Transit will operate the Hele-On paratransit services program, under a new partnership with the County of Hawaiʻi. Big Island Video News.
Scientist: Tuesday’s temblor unrelated to recent eruptions. An earthquake that rattled the Big Island on Tuesday evening had nothing to do with any current or recent volcanic eruptions, experts say. Tribune-Herald.
Army: Keamuku wildfires ‘100% contained’. The Keamuku Maneuver Area fires are 100% contained, with between 1,500 and 1,800 total acres burned between the two fires, the Army said in a Wednesday statement. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Paltin to administration: Set up homeowner’s assistance program before federal money is lost. With more than $8 million in federal funds that need to be used by Sept. 30, 2025, Maui County Council member Tamara Paltin is urging the administration to set up a program in order to administer a homeowner’s assistance fund. Maui Now.
Hawaiian Electric sees brisk pace of solar installations, bringing Maui total to 15,390. The number of private solar systems on Hawaiian Electric’s grids rose to nearly 97,000 last year, fueled by customer incentives offered by the company, an extension of federal tax credits for solar and rising electricity rates, according to the company. Maui Now.
Kauai
1 Hotel Hanalei Bay opens with ceremonial blessing. The long-awaited 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay opened its doors for the first time on Wednesday, ushering in a sustainability-first luxury experience on Kaua‘i after nearly three years of renovations and a complete rebrand. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Public Utilities Commission Will Host Two Equity Meetings - Public Utilities Commission Posted on February 16, 2023, by Henry Curtis The Hawai`i State Legislature passed seven resolutions in 2022 requesting that...
