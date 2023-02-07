New housing official understands lack of affordable housing firsthand, Green in D.C. for State of the Union, Manoa residents fight affordable housing project, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Analysis: Schatz, Hirono Secured More Earmarks Than Most. Hawaii’s senators obtained hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds for special projects in the islands, including major upgrades to military infrastructure. Civil Beat.
Gov. Green to travel to Washington D.C. for State of the Union Address. Green also plans to meet with members of Hawai‘i’s Congressional Delegation and will attend the National Governors Association Winter Meeting. Big Island Now.
Bills Would Force Hawaii To Seek Court Orders In Many Child Welfare Cases. The measures would dramatically narrow the rules for when children can be taken from their parents absent a judge's order. Civil Beat.
Advocates take another shot at bail reform with new Gov. Josh Green. After coming inches away from enacting comprehensive bail reform last year, advocates are giving it another shot. Garden Island.
Legislature moves to take Hawaii tourism into new phase. A bill moving through the legislature is proposing big changes to how Hawaii is marketed to the world. KHON2.
Community Schools Would Get A Boost In Hawaii Under Proposed Legislation. The bill would require the state DOE to provide grants as part of a two-year pilot program to test the concept, part of a movement to turn public schools into community schools that provide local services and support in addition to the traditional curriculum. Civil Beat.
Committee to consider free school lunch bill. New legislation could make it possible for all students in Hawai’i to receive free school lunches, regardless of income. Garden Island.
Bill seeks to add ‘okina on license plates. Where it says Hawaiʻi on our license plates, it’s currently against state law to put an ‘okina between the two i’s. KHON2.
Hawaii considers using drones to monitor illegal fireworks. This week a second reading by the Legislature of the State of Hawaii, addresses devoting one million dollars for the purchase of drones to monitor the use of illegal fireworks. KITV4.
Subsistence Or Business? More Local Producers Will Need To Bite The Bullet On Food Safety As Demand Grows State agencies and local hotels and restaurants are on the hunt for more Hawaii-grown produce, but only a small number of our farms conform to USDA guidelines. Civil Beat.
Oahu
New DOJ Deal Means Honolulu Handi-Van Riders Can’t Get Stuck On Hold. Honolulu’s city-run Handi-Van service has three years to substantially reduce the time that its senior and disabled users are forced to spend waiting on the phone to reserve a trip, under a recent agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. Civil Beat.
Median sales price for Oahu single-family homes dips below $1M. The median sale price of previously owned single-family homes on Oahu has fallen below the $1 million mark that was first eclipsed in August 2021 and consistently met or exceeded until January. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Frustrated landowners push back against state’s ‘managed retreat’ approach to rising seas. Citing advances in erosion control technologies, a coalition of oceanfront property owners are urging the state to give them more weapons in their battle against beach erosion. Hawaii News Now.
Mānoa residents say there are 'too many issues' with 288-unit affordable rental Banyan Court project. Mānoa Banyan Court is slated to provide nearly 300 affordable rental units for older residents on fixed incomes. However, some residents in the area argue the project's plans are flawed. Hawaii Public Radio.
This homeless shelter for families has the money to reopen and the need. So why hasn’t it yet? One year after the lease expired at one of Oahu’s only homeless shelters for families, government agencies still haven’t found a new site to reopen ― even though officials confirm the money is there. Hawaii News Now.
Military scales back ‘anti-terrorism’ fence in Windward Oahu following complaints. The Marine Corps says it has removed more than a mile of barbed wire fencing in the Keolu Hills area overlooking the Bellows training area. Hawaii News Now.
Bill strives to keep parking free at Ala Wai boat harbor. A bill to keep 300 recreational stalls at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor free to the public to “ensure access to the ocean for future generations as well as protect rights for surfers and other practitioners of customary Native Hawaiian rights” is slated to be heard Wednesday at the state Capitol. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu Women’s Prison May Have To Install Cameras In Control Booths. Legislators are considering the requirement after inmates who were sexually abused by corrections officers sued the state. Civil Beat.
U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii reopens after upgrade. The U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii at Fort DeRussy reopened Monday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Waikiki. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Senator questions scope of new authority’s stewardship over Mauna Kea. The jurisdiction of the newly formed Maunakea Stewardship and Oversight Authority is being challenged by a bill in the state Legislature. Tribune-Herald.
Proposed code update reveals archaic rules for ‘dance halls’. In an effort to remove extraneous and outdated parts of the county code, Hilo Councilwoman Jenn Kagiwada has proposed a repeal of Chapter 6, Article 2, of the county statutes, which regulates “dance halls” to an almost puritanical extent. Tribune-Herald.
‘An incredible partnership’: School-Based Health Centers open in West Hawaii. Hawaii Island Community Health Center has launched School-Based Health Centers to provide care on-site in three local schools. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Ex-Maui official spent bribe money on travel, hostess bars. The more than $2 million that the former director of the Maui County Department of Environmental Management accepted in bribes and spent on gambling, hostess bars and luxury travel constitutes “the largest single known case of bribery prosecuted” in the district of Hawaii, according to federal prosecutors. Star-Advertiser.
Space Force head promises to rebuild trust after Maui fuel spill. The Space Force’s top officer in Hawaii apologized Monday for a diesel fuel spill at the service’s Maui Space Surveillance Complex at the summit of Haleakala. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Coastal testing shows rising trend in poor water quality. Report notes high turbidity in some West Maui sites, high nutrients in South Maui. Maui News.
No-cost oral health services for public school students expand to Maui. Under the partnership, the dentists are participating in a community-wide effort to provide better oral healthcare access to public school keiki in Maui County. Maui Now.
Molokaʻi group hatches a plan for food sustainability with chicken raising program. Molokaʻi residents deal with some of the highest prices for things like gas and electricity, but a community farming program has helped control the price and supply of eggs. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Kaua‘i will learn from O‘ahu at sea level rise forum. The Kaua‘i Climate Action Forum – made up of local environmental groups Zero Waste Kaua‘i, Kaua‘i Climate Action Coalition and the Surfrider Foundation Kaua‘i Chapter – will take lessons from O‘ahu at its next online event. Kauai Now.
Native Hawaiian group slams handling of beached whale on Kaua‘i. Several excavators were needed during the 48-hour effort to dismember, remove and bury the 60-ton, 56-foot-long palaoa (Hawaiian for “sperm whale”) in a secret location. Kauai Now.
$1.5M gift will help families own homes. In April 2022, the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands selected 51 beneficiaries and awarded them lots in the Pi‘ilani Mai Ke Kai subdivision. Garden Island.
