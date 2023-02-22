Breaking up statewide school district again under scrutiny, Green faces more heat over appointees, Maui hospital workers go on strike, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Ruling on confirmations could draw political heat. Gov. Josh Green’s appointee for state attorney general has informed state Senate President Ron Kouchi that she agrees with a previous attorney general’s opinion that seven deputy directors of state agencies — including her own — do not have to undergo Senate confirmation. Star-Advertiser.
Anderson Can Remain Interim DHHL Chair, AG’s Office Says. Ikaika Anderson can stay on as interim director until the end of the legislative session in May or until Green appoints a replacement, Deputy Attorney General Ryan Kanaka‘ole told the Hawaiian Homes Commission Tuesday morning. Civil Beat.
Bills and proposals start to dwindle as Legislature hits deadline. With about two-thirds of the legislative session left to go, state lawmakers have whittled down thousands of bills. Hawaii Public Radio.
Local emergency dispatchers seek official 'first responder' title and union rights. During this legislative session, communication dispatchers are advocating for two bills. One, Senate Bill 1059, would add dispatchers to the state's definition of what a first responder is. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Car Insurance Would Cost More Under Legislation Pushed By Trial Lawyers. If passed, it would be the first increase in state-mandated minimum liability coverage since 1998. State lawmakers are seriously considering bills this year to require Hawaii motorists to buy more car insurance, a step the insurance industry warns will be “regressive” because it would impose additional costs on low-income residents. Civil Beat.
Measure would allow exonerees to file suit while also collecting wrongful conviction payout. The exoneration of Albert Ian Schweitzer in the Dana Ireland murder case is prompting lawmakers to change part of a law providing compensation to those wrongfully convicted. Hawaii News Now.
Mazie Hirono seeks reelection to U.S. Senate. Hirono previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives representing rural Oahu and the neighbor islands, the state Legislature and as Hawaii’s lieutenant governor. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Garden Island.
State climate commission supports governor's climate fund. The Hawai‘i Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission has thrown its support behind Gov. Josh Green's plan to create a $100 million climate fund. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Vacation Rentals Are In The Hawaii Legislature’s Crosshairs. Rep. Daniel Holt and a handful of House members are spearheading efforts this year to rid Oahu of short-term rentals all together in an effort to try to slow the rising price of homes. Civil Beat.
Dillingham businesses hindered by the path to rail line’s terminus. Amid rail-related construction work on busy Dillingham Boulevard ramping up, some area businesses are grappling with plummeting customer foot traffic. Star-Advertiser.
Police chief urges safety after ‘rough’ week on Oahu roads. After a week in which two police officers were critically injured in separate traffic-related incidents and a 16-year-old girl was killed in an alleged hit-and-run while on her way to school, Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan on Tuesday called for the community’s help to keep Oahu safe. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
On Hawaii Island, a desperate request to house traveling nurses key to patient care. A lack of affordable housing is hampering Kona Community Hospital’s ability to plug critical staffing shortages ― and prompting officials to think outside of the box to address the crisis. Hawaii News Now.
UH provides guidance on burial site preservation. The University of Hawaii has provided guidance for preserving a Native Hawaiian burial site in Puna near UH land after multiple incidents in which the graves were desecrated. Tribune-Herald.
Former Kona Seaside Hotel to reopen April 1 as Pacific 19 Kona. Nine Brains Big Island LLC obtained the lease for the Kona Seaside Hotel last year and has been remodeling the 122-room hotel with an anticipated April 1 opening day. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now.
Maui
Judge: West Maui Developer Broke The Law When Digging Up County Road. Second Circuit Judge Kirstin Hamman recently ruled that development companies broke the law when they tore through an old roadway in West Maui while trenching a water line, a project that fueled fierce protests from community members and had previously struck a burial site. Civil Beat.
Workers at three Maui County hospitals reject offer, will strike today. United Public Workers members rejected Maui Health’s “last, best and final offer” and will go on strike at three Maui County hospitals beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Maui News. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Grounded yacht accidentally pumped fuel into Honolua Bay, owner says. An effort to remove the 94-foot luxury yacht that ran aground Monday on the reef at Honolua Bay during high tide failed this morning and accidentally pumped diesel into the water, according to owner Jim Jones. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Maui News. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Kauai
County exploring solutions to manage waste as landfill approaches maximum capacity. As the County of Kauai‘s only landfill approaches maximum capacity, plans for a solution are still uncertain. Garden Island.
Luke Evslin sworn in as new Kaua‘i representative. New Kaua‘i state Rep. Luke Evslin took his seat in House chambers for the first time on Tuesday, joining the largest freshman class of representatives in 28 years. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
