Legislature advances plastic water bottle ban, Green files harassment claim against Republican senator for racial remarks, Zuckerberg wrongful death suit set for trial, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

The End Of The Hawaii Tourism Authority? Lawmakers May Pull The Plug. The 25-year-old agency has been under growing scrutiny in recent months. Measures proposed in the House and Senate differ in several ways but share a common goal: to essentially eliminate the Hawaii Tourism Authority and replace it with an agency focused on destination management. Civil Beat.
Green files harassment claim against lawmaker who compared housing director to the devil. Hawaiian Home Lands spending questions turn racial. Questions over how to spend $600 million in record funding for Native Hawaiian homes have gotten sidetracked by issues of race after state Sen. Kurt Fevella testified before the Hawaiian Home Lands Commission that Gov. Josh Green’s pick to lead the state’s housing efforts lacks “passion” for Hawaiians. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii bill looks to increase capital gains taxes. Currently, capital gains are taxed at a lower maximum rate of 7.5% than your average income in Hawaii at 11%. A new bill in the state legislature is looking to tax these investments like any other wage. KHON2.
Speeding up the process: Bill would require third-party consultant for some historic reviews. A bill aimed at speeding up historic preservation reviews cleared its first committee Tuesday. House Bill 202 would require the Department of Land and Natural Resources State Historic Preservation Division (SHPD) to contract its review of proposed state projects affecting historic properties to third-party consultants if the department will not be able to complete the review within 60 days. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaiʻi Realtors Legislative Agenda: Affordable Housing and Cesspools. The statewide association supports a bill that would allow the counties to reclassify up to 100 acres of nonessential agricultural land if at least half of it is for affordable housing. Hawaii Business Magazine.
86% of Hawaiʻi residents want marijuana legalization. The Hawai’i Cannabis Industry Association released information from a new survey that shows residents of Hawai’i are in support of full legalization of marijuana. KHON2.
Lawmakers seek to lower blood alcohol threshold for DUI. With more than 40% of traffic fatalities involving alcohol, the state House and Senate are considering new bills that could lower the blood alcohol concentration limit from 0.08% to 0.05%. Tribune-Herald.
Case Leaves Blue Dogs Behind, But Still Holds On To His Moderate Values. Internal disagreements within the centrist coalition caused a number of Democrats, including the Hawaii congressman, to move on. Civil Beat.
Extra vigilance urged around mother humpback whales and calves. Wildlife officials once again are urging boaters, for both their own safety as well as that of the whales, to slow down and drive with caution in sanctuary waters during the peak of humpback whale season in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
New Report Shows HPD Disciplined Officers Involved In Cases Of Police Brutality. Eight officers in the Honolulu Police Department were suspended or discharged in 2022 for violent incidents involving the mistreatment of prisoners and in some instances using excessive force to detain people. In all, HPD disciplined 22 police officers in 14 cases last year, according to the department’s annual police misconduct report filed with the Legislature on Tuesday. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Navy awards contract for Red Hill alternatives. The Navy announced Tuesday that it has awarded a contract to Hawaii-based Nakupuna Cos. to develop a public outreach program to look for proposals on how to repurpose the underground Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility after the military removes the roughly 104 million gallons of fuel stored in the facility’s aging World War II-era tanks. Star-Advertiser.
Aloha Stadium fans invited to final public event. The Stadium Authority, a state agency trying to redevelop the 47-year-old facility in Halawa, which was condemned for spectator events in late 2020, has organized a closing ceremony event for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 25, featuring field-goal kicking and other football practice activities on the field, food trucks and unguided tours of internal parts of the stadium not typically open to the public, including a Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame display, locker rooms and prized UH sports memorabilia. Star-Advertiser.
City Council approves plan to fast-track 43-story affordable housing condo in Moiliili. The Honolulu City Council unanimously voted to approve exemptions for construction fees of Kuilei Place condo that would have cost the developer Kobayashi Group $12.3 million. Hawaii News Now.
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay. After living on the beach on the Waianae Coast for years, nearly two dozen homeless Native Hawaiians planned a move Tuesday ― showing up at an affordable housing complex. Hawaii News Now.
Mob boss trial could be moved out of Hawaiʻi . A recent filing in Federal Court has asked that accused crime boss Michael Miske and five of his co-defendants have their trial moved out of Hawai’i. KHON2.
The Scope Of Heavy Pesticide Use On Oahu Is Finally In The Public Domain. Information on restricted pesticide use in Hawaii was kept private until a 2018 law required transparency. Environmental advocates want more restrictions. Civil Beat.
U.S. Army Garrison to dispose of 4 unexploded ordnance on Oahu. Four munitions from 60 to 155 millimeters in size and will be disposed of from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m today. Star-Advertiser.
Inouye Elementary assistant principal wins $25K Milken award. Esther Kwon — a Daniel K. Inouye Elementary School educator whom some students fondly call “DJ Kwon” for her use of music to engage students in her class — was named Hawaii’s latest recipient of the prestigious Milken Educator Award at a surprise award ceremony Tuesday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii Supreme Court Grills Hu Honua In Latest Appeal. The two-hour hearing delved into the tree-burning power project's legal claims after the PUC denied its permit. Civil Beat.
Bill would require public approval of Maunakea summit land use changes. Senate Bill 265, introduced by Oahu Sen. Kurt Fevella, a Republican, would require that any action by the state or University of Hawaii involving the Maunakea Science Reserve on the summit receive public approval through a referendum of all adult residents of the Big Island. Tribune-Herald.
Jail policies same after Hilo inmate beating; but state’s security cameras being improved. Following the brutal beating of an inmate by four corrections officers in 2015 at Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center in Hilo, no facility policy changes were made in relation to the incident. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui bike tours face new limits starting today. An ordinance approved by the Maui County Council establishes new restrictions on commercial bicycle tour companies and prohibits them from riding through Kula, which eliminates about a third of the ride down the mountain. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
3 female employees file suit against MPD, alleging gender discrimination and harassment. Three female Maui police employees are suing the Maui Police Department, alleging gender discrimination, retaliation, a hostile work environment and harassment. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at Maui Space Surveillance Complex at Haleakalā. An estimated 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex located at the summit of Haleakalā, the US Pacific Air Forces reported. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
GoFundMe set up for Maui firefighter, Tre Evans-Dumaran. A Maui firefighter who was swept into a storm drain during flood response in Kīhei Friday, continues to fight for his life. Maui Now.
Kauai
Wrongful death suit of security guard at Zuckerberg’s Kauaʻi ranch gets trial date. Hospitalized security guard Rodney Medeiros died before dawn on Aug. 5, 2019 – the victim of a heart attack that began the previous evening, on a rain-drenched trail within Meta billionaire Mark Zuckerberg’s sprawling property on the Hawaiian island of Kaua‘i. Kauai Now.
6 Habitat for Humanity houses coming to Kalaheo. Kaua‘i Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Milani Pimental announced Monday that the Kaua‘i Habitat for Humanity has acquired a 0.83 acre parcel of land off of Pu‘u Road in Kalaheo. Garden Island.
Malama Kaua‘i selling more than 100 dozen local eggs weekly during nationwide shortage. Malama Kaua‘i, a community-based organization focused on increasing local food production and access, is ramping up production through its egg program. Kauai Now.
First Kaua‘i ocean count sees 94 whales. The Kaua‘i total is accumulated from observations done through the various sites around the island that include the Ahukini State Recreational Pier area. Garden Island.
