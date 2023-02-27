Hawaii may have to return $412M in COVID funding, political parties get notice of disqualification, humpback whale count concludes, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Kauai Now.
Hawaii government spending could trigger COVID aid payback. The state Department of Budget and Finance is advising the Legislature that $675 million in spending appropriations last year should be delayed in order to avoid triggering a requirement to return $412 million in coronavirus pandemic aid to the federal government. Star-Advertiser.
Over 20 bills to improve government transparency take shape in state House. The bills were part of a package to improve transparency and accountability in state and county government in the wake of unveiled corruption throughout state and county government. Hawaii Public Radio.
Three political ‘third parties’ get notice of disqualification. The States’ Office of Elections released a notice with the intention to disqualify the Aloha Aina Party, Green Party of Hawaii and Constitution Party of Hawaii for falling short in the percentage of votes required by the state to remain active. KHON2.
Studied To Death? Some Say Hawaii Doesn’t Need More Data Before Acting On Overtourism. As Hawaii tourism rebounds three years after being effectively shut down during the pandemic, political, community and business leaders are reprising a question central to policy discussions about the state’s most prominent industry: How many tourists is too many? Civil Beat.
Bills aim to add ‘tiny home’ sites for homeless. Bills are moving through the House and Senate that would expand Gov. Josh Green’s vision of creating more communities of tiny homes across the state to house the homeless and provide them with social services to reduce the islands’ homeless population. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Mayor Rick Blangiardi offers 5-point homeless plan for Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration has offered its plan to deal with the needs of the nearly 4,000 homeless people living on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Contract for Red Hill facility alternatives is an enigma. The company awarded a half-million-dollar, no-bid “public outreach” contract to solicit ideas from the community about possible alternative uses of the Navy’s Red Hill facility once it’s closed for fueling operations is being tight-lipped about how it plans to conduct community outreach. Star-Advertiser.
Waimanalo Road Safety Upgrades Raise Local Concerns About A Community’s Identity. The DOT is installing medians and widening sections of Kalanianaole Highway amid safety concerns, with six pedestrians killed in 10 years. As Oahu’s population balloons and the number of tourists grows, the island’s low-capacity coastal roads that are often the only thoroughfares for rural communities have become increasingly crowded, prompting calls for the state to better manage traffic. Civil Beat.
Oʻahu's junk vehicle program sees 65% decrease in roadside refuse. According to the city's Department of Customer Services, the program handled roughly 1,600 cars a year prior to 2020. But over the last three years, there has been a steady decline — resulting in the program handling 567 vehicles in 2022, which is a 65% decline. Hawaii Public Radio.
At a cost of $40M, large new wave pool on Oahu nearing completion. A standing wave pool being built in Ewa Beach is set to open next month, but not everyone is giving it a warm welcome. Hawaii News Now.
Lawmakers unreceptive to moratorium on Waiahole Valley rent increases. A legislative committee has declined to support a five-year block on the state raising ground-lease rents for about 100 residential and farm tenants in Waiahole Valley, where tension exists over potential evictions. Star-Advertiser.
Waiawa residents advised of possible contamination from training site. Residents of Pearl City’s Waiawa Road area are demanding answers — and assistance — after learning that the National Guard and the state Department of Health are investigating the possibility that toxic chemicals from fire suppressant used years ago by firefighters at the Hawaii National Guard’s Waiawa Unit Training and Equipment Site may have seeped into their groundwater. Star-Advertiser.
Thousands gather to bid a fond farewell to Aloha Stadium. A new Aloha Stadium is scheduled to replace the old one at the same site in Halawa in 2027, according to the most recent estimate by state planners. The stands have been closed to the public since December 2020 due to high maintenance costs and lack of revenue amid COVID-19 restrictions. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News News. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
County outlines plan of action: Steps being taken in response to housing credits audit. A spokesman for Mayor Mitch Roth said the mayor and the county’s Office of Housing and Community Development are working to correct deficiencies pointed out in an audit of its affordable housing credits program. Tribune-Herald.
Business owners voice concerns over proposed district. While testifiers acknowledged that downtown Hilo is in sore need of improvement, many were critical that the bill would put the onus of solving the town’s problems onto business and property owners instead of county administration. Tribune-Herald.
Public Invited To Give Input On New Library, Transit Hub In Pāhoa. There will be a number of opportunities for the public to give input on the future location of a new library and transit hub planned for Pāhoa. Big Island Video News.
‘We are running out of time’. Thousands of grams of pure fentanyl and over 15,000 pills containing the illicit drug have been recovered in West Hawaii over the past 15 months, police officers told County Council members this week. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Work in watershed aims to curb ocean pollution downstream. Final Pohakea Watershed Plan gets green light. A watershed management plan that addresses the land, gulches and gullies that run from the West Maui Mountains to Maalaea Bay received final approval this week to support the next steps in protecting and restoring water quality in the area. Maui News.
State will bill owner $460K for cost of salvaging yacht from Honolua Bay. The state has selected a contractor to remove the 94-foot-long yacht that remains grounded at Honolua Bay and will bill the owner for the $460,000 salvage cost. Maui News.
Defueling of luxury yacht on Maui complete, salvage work to begin. The defueling of the grounded yacht on Maui was completed today, and the task of salvaging the vessel will begin Sunday. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Maui Now.
Kauai
Can hydropower leave its plantation legacy behind on Kauaʻi? The Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative is pursuing a multi-year lease for a new hydropower plant on the Waimea River, called the West Kauaʻi Energy Project. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kaua‘i home sales tumble in January. A confluence of reluctant homebuyers and soft inventory levels led to a rough start to the new year for the County of Kaua‘i housing market. Garden Island.
Hundreds of parking tickets issued in Ha‘ena amid increased enforcement efforts. Last year, the Kaua‘i Police Department handed out more parking tickets on the North Shore alone than they issued on the entire island the year prior. Garden Island.
PUC seeks public input on making clean energy transition more equitable - The state Public Utilities Commission is inviting the public to share their input on how Hawaii can transition to 100% renewable energy in a more just an...
