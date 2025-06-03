State fire marshal named, Honolulu police chief resigns, solvent detected in drinking water at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Now.
Pride flags fly over state Capitol for first time to mark milestone. Gov. Josh Green has declared June as Pride Month and on Monday, for the first time, flew a Pride flag over the state Capitol, where it will remain for the entire month. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Hawaiian Electric unveils $350M wildfire safety plan that could raise customer bills. Hawaiian Electric has released a more detailed version of its three-year wildfire safety strategy, aimed at reducing wildfire risks and strengthening grid resilience across the state, with a particular focus on Maui, which it identifies as the area of highest risk. KHON2.
Dirty beaches in Hawaii. Two beaches on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi topped the list of shorelines across the country that are top-priority “bacteria hot spots,” according to a new report by the Surfrider Foundation.More than 90% of the water samples collected in 2024 from the popular swim spots — Kahaluʻu on Oʻahu and Waikomo Stream at Kōloa Landing on Kauaʻi — had bacteria levels above state health standards. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Police Department looking for its fourth chief in eight years. The Honolulu Police Department is looking for its fourth police chief in eight years after Arthur “Joe” Logan decided to retire June 30. Logan’s departure was announced Monday by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who recommended Hawaii Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz to serve as interim chief starting July 16. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Mayor’s pick for interim HPD Chief says prior experience will help him lead. After Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the retirement of Honolulu Police Department Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan, he offered his recommendation for interim chief: Benjamin Moszkowicz, who is currently serving as chief of the Hawaiʻi Police Department. KHON2.
Honolulu Council to review $11M in general obligation bonds for rail. Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration has requested more funding to pay the city’s required annual subsidy toward the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s construction of the over-$10 billion rail line. Star-Advertiser.
State Housing Czar Demands Church Return Housing For Homeless Elderly. The state’s Office on Homelessness and Housing Solutions is demanding that a Korean church either return or pay $20,000 apiece to buy 20 state-owned tiny housing units installed in their Honolulu parking lot. Civil Beat.
Government defends detention, deportation of military wife in Honolulu, noting ‘unusual activity’. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is defending the actions of its Customs and Border Protection officers who detained and deported an Australian woman who tried to visit her American husband, a U.S. Army lieutenant who is stationed in Honolulu, telling Hawaii News Now that Nicolle Saroukos was “traveling for more than just tourism.” Hawaii News Now.
Councilmember wants more waste diverted from West Oʻahu landfill. The City and County of Honolulu is waiting for the governor to decide whether he will let a state bill take effect that would further narrow site options for a new Oʻahu landfill. Hawaii Public Radio.
UH Mānoa earns top spot out of 21,000 universities. According to the 2025 Global 2000 list by the Center for World University Rankings, UH Mānoa placed in the top 2.6% out of more than 21,000 worldwide universities. KHON2.
Volunteers install native plants for Kailua Beach dune restoration. Dozens of volunteers and community members placed 344 native plants along a stretch of Kailua Beach on Saturday to mitigate erosion at the frequented beach park. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Solvent detected in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park water. State health officials said low levels of a chemical used as an industrial solvent were detected in a water sample collected from the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park water system. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News.
Long-awaited pharmacy expansion at Kona Community Hospital complete. The expansion includes a new “compounding suite” that will allow KCH to safely prepare medications — including chemotherapy drugs — on site at the 94-bed hospital. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Hawaiʻi County Community Survey Opens To Public. Residents can give feedback to the County through the online Laulima Community Survey, from now through July 31. Big Island Video News.
Prosecutors request UFC Hall-of-Famer BJ Penn undergo mental health exam. The former MMA fighter is accused of assaulting his 79-year-old mother over the Memorial Day weekend. He has repeatedly claimed in public social media posts that she and other family members have been replaced by “imposters.” Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Maui County Council poised to pass $1.55B budget. The Maui County Council is poised Tuesday to pass measures that reduce tax rates for owner-occupied homes giving many homeowners some relief. Maui News. Maui Now.
Maui Police Department offers gun buyback program. The Maui Police Department will host a gun buyback event at the Maui County Service Center 110 Alaihi St. in Kahului from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 14. Maui News.
Maui Police Department launches 2025 Citizen Survey. The Maui Police Department has launched its 2025 Citizen Survey in an ongoing effort to strengthen relationships with the community and improve public safety services. Maui Now.
Kauai
33rd Taste of Hawaiʻi fundraiser showcases old and new culinary talent on Kauaʻi. About 1,000 people attended this year’s Taste of Hawai’i, showcasing 12 local musicians, 10 beverage vendors and more than 25 chefs and food vendors from restaurants around Kaua’i. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
