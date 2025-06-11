Foster care in crisis, state Supreme Court mulls HMSA insurance denials, Maui mayor signs $1.56B budget, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s biggest insurer defends provider contracts before state Supreme Court. The Hawaii Supreme Court saw a historic argument as Hawaii’s biggest insurer defended its rules against some doctors and patients. They say Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA) preauthorization and contract rules interfere with patient care, while the company says they help doctors do their jobs quickly and effectively. Hawaii News Now. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Kapolei affordable housing project sought on city-owned site. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration says it’s seeking a developer to turn a vacant city-owned parcel in West Oahu into a mixed-use, transit-oriented development that will feature 600 to 800 affordable housing units. Star-Advertiser.
Queen’s holds blessing ceremony for expanded downtown emergency department. The department recently underwent renovations that expanded its size, more than doubling the number of its treatment rooms, and now offers dedicated facilities for state-of-the-art CT and X-ray services. Star-Advertiser.
Miske Case: Prosecutors Agree To Negotiate Settlement Over Asset Forfeiture. The deal to settle over millions of dollars in assets is an indication that the government is seeking to avoid another long, complex and expensive trial in the case. Civil Beat.
No markings, no clarity: Crosswalk changes create risky guessing game in Honolulu. Over the past decade, the city has eliminated dozens of Honolulu crosswalks. Officials say the changes aim to make streets safer by encouraging pedestrians to cross at traffic lights. But critics argue that rarely happens along a busy stretch of S. King Street. Hawaii News Now.
UH president appoints Vassilis Syrmos as interim Mānoa provost. University of Hawaiʻi President Wendy Hensel on Monday appointed Vassilis Syrmos as UH Mānoa’s interim provost. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Pohoiki Boat Ramp dredging begins. Dredging work began today to restore access to the lava-barricaded Pohoiki Boat Ramp, eight years after an eruption of Kilauea volcano rendered the structure unusable. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. KHON2.
State senator pitches hydropower plant on Kohala Mountain. State Sen. Tim Richards has an idea on how to provide more renewable energy and clean water to Hawaiʻi Island residents -- a pumped storage hydropower plant on Kohala Mountain. Hawaii Public Radio.
Protective order against former UFC champ B.J. Penn extended. Penn must immediately vacate the home he shares in Hilo with his 79-year-old mother, Lorraine P. Shin. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
Maui mayor signs $1.56B budget into law towards housing, recovery, natural resources. Mayor Richard Bissen signed Maui’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget of approximately $1.56 billion that addresses housing for kamaʻāina, recovery and cultural and natural resources. KITV4.
Recent drownings in Wailea put spotlight on Maui’s longtime issue of too many unguarded beaches. Before the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfire that drastically curbed tourism, Maui County had the second-highest ocean drowning fatality rate per capita in the state from 2019-2023, according to the Hawai‘i Water Safety Plan released in January. And, the average per capita rate of drownings was twice as high on Neighbor Islands as on O‘ahu. Maui Now.
Maui’s main stadium shuts down for major repairs. War Memorial Stadium will be closed for more than a year to undergo much-needed repairs. That means sports events and even graduations will have to go somewhere else. Hawaii News Now.
A `promise to restore balance’: Mayor Bissen makes his case for vacation rental phase-out. Citing Maui’s severe post-wildfire housing crisis, the Bissen administration presented its formal case to a County Council committee to phase out approximately 6,000 short-term vacation rentals mostly in West and South Maui. Maui Now.
With housing and economy at stake, Maui County weighs phase-out of 7,000 vacation rentals. The Maui County Council is currently weighing whether or not to pass a bill that would phase out roughly 7,000 transient vacation rentals in apartment-zoned districts, nearly half of the island’s supply. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui News. Maui Now.
MPD seeks help with unclaimed bodies. Maui police are asking for help contacting the family members of five people who are deceased. Maui News.
Kauai
Annual sewer rate increase on Kaua‘i kicks in on July 1. A sewer rate increase approved by the Kaua‘i County Council in 2022 increases the sewer rate by 11% per year over five years. Kauai Now.
Kauai’s most remote areas now covered by high-speed internet. The island of Kaua‘i is now fully fiber-enabled, providing Hawaiian Telcom customers access to high-speed internet. Hawaii News Now.
New ambulance station in Hanalei will increase calls, enhance response times for the secluded east side of the island. The new station is staffed 24/7 every day of the year and will enhance emergency coverage and response times for the more secluded area of the island. Kauai Now.
