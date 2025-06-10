Broadband bills signed, vacation rental laws stir public in two counties, Honolulu council shakeup, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
What Is Farming? Hawaiʻi Moves To Broaden Allowed Agricultural Uses. The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture plans to overhaul its rules this summer to allow more than just agricultural production on 25,000 acres under a new agricultural enterprise lands program. Civil Beat.
Hawaii keiki face mixed trends in well-being vs. mainland peers. Hawaii’s children are increasingly affected by housing instability and parental job insecurity, ranking the state among the worst in the nation for economic well-being, according to the 2025 KIDS COUNT Data Book released Monday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Star-Advertiser.
Report shows use of Hawaiian language growing at home. Once banned in public schools in Hawaii, the Hawaiian language continues to make a comeback, rising as a spoken language among households by more than 48% in less than 10 years. Maui News.
ACLU of Hawai‘i asks county leaders not to collaborate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Hawaiʻi is urging county leaders in the state to refrain from assisting the federal government with immigration enforcement. Kauai Now.
Will Cuts To Pension Benefits Hurt Efforts to Recruit New Hawaiʻi Judges? The Hawaiʻi Salary Commission approved hefty pay raises for judges to help attract more applications for the bench. Then lawmakers voted to cut judges’ pension benefits. Civil Beat.
How The Māmaki Tea Industry Shut Down A Bill Regulating Its Products. Opponents of the measure said the bill would hurt the industry it was intended to help. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Council shake-up follows close vote on sewer rate increase. The face-off at the Honolulu City Council over sewer fees now has political fallout for two council members. Two days after council chair Tommy Waters lost that vote, two members who voted against him are losing their leadership positions. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu condo buyers gaining advantages in slowing market. The Honolulu Board of Realtors reported that condominium sales plummeted 22% in May to 374 from 478 in the same month last year, representing the biggest year-over-year decline for any month in the last 11 months. Star-Advertiser.
Parking rates are going up at Honolulu airport. Hourly parking rates at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport are going up starting July 1. Hawaii News Now.
City seeks development partner for West Oahu affordable housing project. On Monday, the Honolulu Department of Housing and Land Management put in a request for qualifications to help develop 13 acres of land near Wakea Street and Kamokila Boulevard. Hawaii News Now.
With insecticide planned for hundreds of trees in urban Honolulu, farmers want a natural way to fend off coconut rhinoceros beetles. Crews are injecting about 800 trees from Kakaako Waterfront Park through Kewalo Basin to Magic Island with an insecticide called Xytect. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi County Council seeks more oversight with passage of vacation rental bill. The Hawaiʻi County Council has passed a measure requiring short-term rental owners to register their units with the county. Hawaii Public Radio.
Lawmakers offer updates about recent legislative session. House Bill 818, which would’ve established the Waiakea Peninsula Community Development District, died after passing over to the Senate, which didn’t schedule any hearings about the measure. Tribune-Herald.
Kona Airport Runway To Close Overnight On Wednesday, June 11. Runway 17-35 at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole will close from 10 p.m. on June 11 to 6 a.m. on June 12, as part of an ongoing runway rehabilitation project. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Emotions Are High As Maui Considers Phasing Out Short-Term Rentals. Dozens of people turned out to testify on Mayor Richard Bissen’s effort to convert short-term rentals into long-term housing in a bid to ease the affordable housing crisis. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
50 trucks will spend 5 months moving Lahaina fire debris to permanent landfill. Fifty trucks will spend five months hauling Lahaina wildfire debris to a landfill in the center of Maui starting next Monday, Maui County said. There’s enough debris to fill five football fields five stories high. Associated Press. Maui News.
Maui Humane Society selected for national lost pet technology pilot program. The Maui Humane Society has been selected as one of 25 shelters around the country to participate in a program called Network Neighbors to help more lost pets get back home. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Three graduate from Kauai Police Department 101st Recruit Class. One of the few remaining items needing attention by Police Chief Todd Raybuck before Thursday was the administering of oath to three graduates of the 101st Police Recruit Class on Monday at the Kauai Veterans Center. Garden Island.
Although bacteria rates are rising, federal funding cuts threaten water quality testing. In its national annual report, Surfrider Foundation revealed that Waikomo Stream at Kōloa Landing in Poʻipū was on a list of the top ten beach bacteria hotspots. Kauai Now.
HECO and Unions Reach Broad Agreement - Posted on June 10, 2025, by Henry Curtis The Public Utilities Commission opened a regulatory proceeding to address Hawaiian Electric Company`s Integrate...
