Green signs bills protecting child actors, changing tourism management; Hilo trio found guilty in $11M housing credit scam, former UCLA administrator tapped for UH athletic director, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Gov. Josh Green signs bill changing tourism management. Senate Bill 1571 makes the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Board of Directors an advisory board again, no longer a policy-making board, following criticism about governance and oversight. Hawaii Public Radio.
What happens if Hawaiʻi falls short of its goal to reduce carbon emissions? Hawaiʻi has until 2030 to slash greenhouse gas emissions in half compared to 2005 levels. Hawaii Public Radio.
Matt Elliott, a former UCLA administrator, expected to be named UH athletic director. Matt Elliott, who was key in reshaping the college football landscape, is expected to be named the University of Hawaii’s athletic director, according to people familiar with the situation. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council adopts HART’s $968M budget. The City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s $174.7 million operating budget and a $793.6 million capital spending plan, above the current $574 million — a nearly 38.3% increase. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Sewer Fees Increase Approved In Narrow City Council Vote. The measure, which needs to be signed by Mayor Rick Blangiardi, raises rates at a slower pace than initially proposed. Councilman Augie Tulba said it’s still “a heavy lift for many families.” Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
HPD interim chief appointment on hold. The chief of the Hawaii Police Department will not step down from his post ahead of a decision by the Honolulu Police Commission about who will serve as interim chief of the Honolulu Police Department. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
20 injured in city bus crash on H-1 near Honolulu airport. City officials say a total of 20 people were injured in Wednesday's crash involving a city bus and a pickup truck on the H-1 eastbound near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Civil rights advocates urge governor to stop building new $1B jail. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and members of the Reimagining Public Safety Coalition gathered outside Gov. Josh Green’s office Wednesday to make their case against the state’s plans to replace the rundown Oahu Community Correctional Center. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Big Island attorneys, businessman found guilty in housing credits scam. 78-year-old Paul Joseph Sulla Jr., 55-year-old Gary Charles Zamber, both attorneys, and 65-year-old businessman Rajesh P. Budhabhatti were convicted Wednesday by a federal jury in Honolulu in connection with a scam in which the trio received Hawaii County affordable housing credits and land conveyances worth at least $10.98 million, with no intention of developing affordable housing. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Former Kona teacher guilty of sexually assaulting minor. A former Konawaena Middle School teacher was convicted last week of continuous sexual assault of a minor younger than 14 and attempted first-degree sexual assault. Tribune-Herald.
High Lava Fountains Mark Kīlauea Eruption Episode 24. Scientists reported fountains reached heights of more than 1,000 ft overnight, with large lava flows are covering Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor. Big Island Video News.
Head of Maunakea Authority says astronomy funding cuts will be ‘catalytic’ for all involved. Keck Observatory emphasized that it’s working with Hawaiʻi's congressional delegation to help pass a budget that will maintain astronomy in the islands. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Key amendments proposed for vacation rental phase-out bill ahead of Council committee hearing. The contentious debate over the future of thousands of short-term vacation rentals in Maui County is heading to a much-anticipated public hearing Monday, June 9, before the Maui County Council’s Housing and Land Use Committee. Maui Now.
Meeting set to help native plant growers. Maui County water supply director John Stufflebean wants a new ordinance that provides a reduced rate for qualified native plant growers. Maui News.
Judge temporarily halts Job Corps closures, reinstating staff and offering hope to Maui’s center. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from shutting down more than 100 Job Corps centers nationwide — including the Maui Job Corps Center — offering a moment of relief for staff and students who just days ago were bracing for sudden closures. Maui Now.
MEO Head Start receives federal notification of funding for 2025-26 year. Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start preschool program has secured $2.7 million in federal funding for the 2025-26 school year, MEO announced on Wednesday. Maui Now.
Maui County Council passes $1.56B budget with an eye on 'shifting federal priorities'. The council voted Tuesday on a final version of Bill 41, which details a budget about $46 million more than what Mayor Richard Bissen initially proposed in March. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Princeville residents take legal action against developer over anthrax-stricken land. A plan to convert designated open space into luxury vacation rental housing may pose a public health threat to Princeville residents, visitors, and island residents who work in Princeville, according to the lawsuit. Kauai Now.
New ambulance station completes coverage. The new station is located within the Hale Halawai complex of buildings, close to Waioli Park, which, in the past, served as an emergency helicopter drops site. The facility is near the heart of downtown Hanalei. Garden Island.
AI Programs Analyze Accuracy of the Web - Posted on June 5, 2025, by Henry Curtis The Washington Post asked *AI programs* -- ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, Meta AI and Gemini -- questions on Literatu...
