Locals account for big share of drownings, 8 apply for Honolulu police chief, 50 new preschools to open within two years, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
State survey reveals workforce housing would keep Hawai‘i educators in classrooms. A survey commissioned by the Department of Education revealed that retention of Hawai‘i educators would increase with the availability of workforce housing. Big Island Now.
Families to have more preschool access in fall. Approximately 25 new classrooms are scheduled to open statewide for the upcoming 2025-26 school year, with the other 25 opening by August 2026. The 50 additional classrooms will add approximately 1,000 new seats for 3- and 4-year-old preschool students. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Drones Could Be Dispatched As First Responders To Crime Scenes In Hawaiʻi. State police want to use license plate readers and drones to fight crime on Hawaiian homelands. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Needs New Tech To Clean Up Old Bombs. Magnetic detection can only go so far in an island chain made of volcanic rock. Experts say other methods could be a game-changer. Civil Beat.
State Hospital Psychiatrist Says He Was Demoted For Raising Staffing Concerns. The former chief of psychiatry files suit, saying severe understaffing is contributing to a dangerous work environment. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Eight apply to serve as interim Honolulu police chief. The Honolulu Police Commission will select an interim chief from eight candidates who have applied to replace Arthur “Joe” Logan, whose retirement was announced June 2. The applicants are retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Thomas K. Aiu; HPD Maj. Ryan T. Hironaka; HPD Deputy Chief Keith K. Horikawa; former Maui Police Department Lt. Wayne K. Ibarra; HPD Assistant Chief Brian Lynch; Hawaii Police Chief Benjamin T. Moszkowicz; HPD Capt. Clifford K. Ramson; and HPD Deputy Chief Rade K. Vanic. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu City Council leadership reorganized during intense meeting. Public allegations of political retaliation, anti-gay bias and a lack of government transparency did not halt a formal reorganization to the leadership of the Honolulu City Council on Tuesday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
UH Manoa names new leaders to start in July. Vassilis Syrmos has been appointed interim provost of University of Hawaii’s flagship Manoa campus, starting July 1, while UH leadership conducts a national search for a permanent provost. Star-Advertiser.
Aloha Stadium Swap meet relocation delayed to August. The planned relocation of the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet to the Halawa parking lot has been delayed by a month, officials announced Tuesday. KHON2
Schofield Barracks brush fire burns 570 acres, 50% contained. The brush fire at Schofield Barracks range complex has scorched at least 570 acres and is 50 percent contained. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Kona coffee farmers spared from ICE raids — so far. It appears that at least some local farmers have been spared from federal immigration enforcement, including rapid policy changes over the last few days. Hawaii Public Radio.
County hosts disaster prep summit for Big Island’s ham operators. Over 60 ham radio users met with personnel from Civil Defense, the National Weather Service and disaster preparedness organization Vibrant Hawaii to learn more about the critical role they can play in protecting the community during natural disasters. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County to unveil Kona Open Space Network Draft Conceptual Plan. A key cornerstone of plans to develop the Kona community has finally been put down on paper and community members are invited to weigh in with their opinions and input. Big Island Now.
Maui
Police take in 129 guns through buyback program. The Maui Police Department took three illegal firearms, including a fully automatic AK-47, off the street through the department’s gun buyback program on Saturday. Maui News.
FEMA no longer available for in-person fire survivor support at Maui recovery centers. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is closing its presence at Maui recovery centers, 21 months after the wildfires. The agency said the demand for in-person services has dropped over time. Hawaii Public Radio.
Los Angeles Rams and Hollman Lockers team up to refurbish locker rooms at Lahainaluna. The Los Angeles Rams in collaboration with Hollman Lockers and design firm Forty Nine Degrees announced an initiative to support the Maui community by building new locker rooms for Lahainaluna High School. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Maui brush fire burns 330 acres, 95% contained. The blaze broke out in Kahikinui Sunday and forced the evacuation of 105 homes through Monday evening. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Kauai
UPDATE: Hanalei water service shutdown to impact much smaller number of customers. Kauaʻi County Department of Water announced late Tuesday afternoon that several of the areas previously slated to be included in a scheduled water service shutdown Wednesday in the Hanalei area will no longer be affected, with the shutdown now expected to impact a much smaller number of customers. Kauai Now.
Tucker Carlson berates Ted Cruz over bellicose stance on Iran - WASHINGTON >> Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and one of his party’s most outspoken hawks, and Tucker Carlson, a right-wing media personality and a vocal isolati...
No comments:
Post a Comment