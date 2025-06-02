National Science Foundation defunds Thirty Meter Telescope, Hawaii congressional delegation pushes for details on bombing island, Kaiser Permanente buys Maui News site, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Visitor deportations from Hawaii spark concerns about entry rules. Ever-tightening U.S. entry policies and accounts from international visitors who are denied entry could weaken international arrivals, which are an important base of business for Hawaii’s visitor industry. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii delegation pushes Navy for information on Kaula training plan. Hawaii’s congressional delegation is pushing the Navy to provide more information on its plan to more than double bombardment training on a small Hawaiian Island that the state and conservation groups consider a critical bird sanctuary. Star-Advertiser.
Military sued over details of proposed rocket testing site on Johnston Atoll. The Center for Biological Diversity is suing the military for details on a proposal to build a rocket test site in a remote wildlife refuge less than 900 miles from Hawaiʻi Island. Hawaii Public Radio.
Green signs bills to bolster schoolchildren. Gov. Josh Green signed three bills Friday afternoon to support healthier keiki through better access to food, transportation and surfing programs in schools. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s rural nonprofits stay afloat amid federal funding insecurity. A Kauai and a Hana-based nonprofit are using grants from Newman’s Own Foundation to promote indigenous food justice by keeping Hawaiian youth connected to the traditions, regenerative farming techniques and culture of their communities. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Police Can’t Spend Entire Budget Because It Can’t Fill Positions. The City Council will consider a resolution aimed at reducing vacancies and encouraging more hires and fewer retirements. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Affordable housing project breaks ground in Ala Moana. An affordable housing project that will bring 64 new rental units to the heart of Honolulu broke ground Friday. Hawaii News Now.
New changes coming to UH Mānoa campus roads. Roadwork near the University of Hawaii at Mānoa campus begins on June 2, and people heading to campus in the fall will see quite a few changes including a driving lane reduction, new bike lanes and more crosswalks. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Punalu‘u Village developers avoid foreclosure. A foreclosure lawsuit against developers of a controversial proposed commercial development near a popular black sand beach in Ka‘u has been withdrawn by the mortgage lender. Tribune-Herald. Civil Beat.
Keaau health center funded. The state has allocated $25 million for construction of the Keaau Benioff Medical Center in Puna. Tribune-Herald. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Maui
Fully funded Olowalu fire station on hold over ‘iwi kupuna discovered 2 years ago in subdivision. A planned new fire station in West Maui was going nowhere for years until the deadly and destructive August 2023 wildfire highlighted the need for the facility just south of Lahaina. Maui Now.
Kaiser Permanente purchases Maui News site. The purchase agreement allows The Maui News to continue operating at the site for up to a year. General Manager Jenni DeFouw said the newspaper is working to identify new office space and move quickly. Maui News.
Kula has been hit hard by summer wildfires, so residents are getting better prepared. Summer wildfires have hit the Upcountry Maui community of Kula the past two years, fueling community efforts to ensure area residents are better equipped for the worst-case scenarios. Hawaii Public Radio.
MPD officer arrested for sex assault allegations identified as Devin Schoeppner. The Maui Police Department confirmed the name of the 11-year veteran officer who was arrested on Thursday over sexual assault accusations. KITV4.
Kauai
HDOT declares traffic emergency zone. The Wailua Bridge is scheduled to undergo emergency repairs and will be closed overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday. Garden Island. Kauai Now. KHON2.
Solvent detected in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park water - State health officials said low levels of a chemical used as an industrial solvent were detected in a water sample collected from the Hawai‘i Volcanoes N...
No comments:
Post a Comment