Kauai mayor ponders political future, Green revisits federal prison as county jail, fees proposed for Panewa zoo, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

University of Hawaiʻi astronomers discover biggest explosion since the Big Bang. A team at the University of Hawaiʻi’s Institute for Astronomy has uncovered a dazzling new kind of cosmic explosion, more energetic than anything seen before, according to a news release from the university. Big Island Now.
UH president recommends Matt Elliott for AD post. Matt Elliott, who was an innovative administrator for 13 years with UCLA and the past 18 months with the Hawaii Community Foundation, one of the state’s leading nonprofit organizations, is set to be named UH’s athletic director. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4. Aloha State Daily.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council adopts $5.19B budget package. Two late votes by the Honolulu City Council Wednesday evening finalized approval of a $5.19 billion budget package for the city’s 2026 fiscal year, which begins July 1. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Green revisits acquiring federal prison building to replace declining OCCC. The Honolulu Federal Detention Center could be back on the table to replace the deteriorating and overpopulated Oʻahu Community Correctional Center. Hawaii Public Radio.
City Attorney Delays Raise Price Tag In $3.25M Settlement. Honolulu City Council approved a payout to the United Public Workers to resolve a dozen disputes over garbage collector pay. Delays by city officials added thousands in fees and fines. Civil Beat.
US soldier gets 23 years for killing his pregnant wife with a machete and dumping her in the trash. The court martial of Army Pfc. Dewayne Arthur Johnson, 29, concluded Thursday as a military judge sentenced him to 23 years in prison for killing his pregnant wife, 19-year-old Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson, and their unborn child on July 12. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Long-awaited legal racetrack on former Navy land in Kalaeloa closer to reality. The city got the deed to the land in September. The goal is to build a sprawling park along with campsites. But the raceway is the first project. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi County proposes new fees for zoo, increased fees for equestrian center. To pay for new positions, programs and other needs, Hawai’i County has proposed new fees for residents and visitors at the Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens in Hilo that would begin on July 1. The zoo now is free for everyone. Big Island Now.
Affordable housing scheme ends in guilty verdicts. Three men who conspired with a Hawaii County worker for seven years to secure and sell $10.9 million in land and affordable housing credits in exchange for $1.9 million in bribes and kickbacks were found guilty by a federal jury Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
Residential building that survived Lahaina fire on Front Street set to reopen later this month. The 42-unit building opens at a pivotal time, as the Maui County Council prepares to decide on Mayor Richard Bissen’s proposal to ban more than 7,000 short-term rentals for certain condominiums in apartment districts, including Lahaina Roads. Maui Now.
Maui Takes 1st Steps Toward Restoring Historic Royal Site In Lahaina. Moku’ulu, the royal compound where Native Hawaiian nobility resided for centuries, is buried beneath the burned remnants of a ballpark. Maui County officials hope to restore the Lahaina landmark over the next several years. Civil Beat. Maui News.
Maui County preschool program gets federal funds in time for next school year. Maui Economic Opportunity received notice that its Head Start preschool program was approved for federal funding. This comes after uncertainty about whether the program could continue under the threat of federal budget cuts. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Change of command: Capt. Stevenson retires after 35 years of service. The Change of Command ceremony held on Thursday in the hangar of the Pacific Missile Range Facility saw Capt. Robert A. Prince relieve Capt. Brett A. Stevenson as the Commanding Officer. Garden Island.
Office of Economic Development announces 2025 Kauai Cultural Grant Program and Events awardees. From educational workshops and music festivals to heritage celebrations and creative place-making, this year’s awardees reflect the island’s cultural richness and resilience. Their work strengthens Kauai’s communities, enhances quality of life, and promotes sustainable cultural and economic futures. Garden Island.
Survey to assess emergency preparedness level of Kauaʻi households this month. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s Kauaʻi District Health Office will conduct a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) survey to assess the emergency preparedness level of Kauaʻi households at the end of June. Kauai Now.
Rainbow basketball team lands 6-10 Seton Hall transfer - Finalizing a French connection, the University of Hawaii basketball has added Yacine Toumi, a 6-foot-10, 215-pound transfer from Seton Hall.
