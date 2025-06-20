Navy announces $8B for Hawaii and Wake Island, state seeks more geothermal plant locations, fishing council asks Trump to open Papahanaumokuakea, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Threats to Hawaii Judiciary officials on pace to double. The Honolulu Police Department notified state and federal court officials after a 911 caller said an unidentified man was going to shoot a judge at a Honolulu courthouse. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Wants More Geothermal Power Plants But Doesn’t Yet Know Where. The state must spend millions to see if more electricity can be produced using heat deep under the earth. And it will have to convince residents to support such an effort. Civil Beat.
Fishing council to ask Trump to lift fishing ban in Papahanaumokuakea. The Western Pacific Fishery Management Council which sets fishing policies will ask President Trump to allow commercial fishing in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the northwestern Hawaiian islands. It’s the largest marine protected area in the world. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s new fire marshal takes over as state concludes Maui wildfire probe. The state has concluded its investigation into the government’s response to the deadly Aug. 8, 2023, Lahaina wildfire, state Attorney General Anne Lopez announced Thursday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Mayor Blangiardi signs laws to shutter illegal game rooms. With the enactment of new city laws, the Honolulu Police Department and related city agencies say they will have more tools to more easily remove illegal game rooms operating on Oahu. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu police arrest 3 in Kakaako illegal game room raid. Officers executed a search warrant at an “illegal gambling room near Kawaiahao St.” at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to an HPD social media post. They recovered 16 gambling machines, $5,222 in cash and drugs. Star-Advertiser.
Skunk captured in Kakaako Waterfront Park, tested for rabies. A skunk was captured, euthanized and tested for rabies after it was found running around Kakaako Waterfront Park Wednesday night, state officials said today. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Questions raised over paying to find next Honolulu police chief. A consulting firm is expected to narrow down the list of candidates, but some question the time and money that will be put into it. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Massive lava fountains erupt in episode 26 at Kīlauea. A new eruption at Kīlauea’s Halemaʻumaʻu Crater, known as Episode 26, began around 1:40 a.m. on June 20, 2025. Lava fountains erupted from the north vent, shooting over 1,000 feet into the air. KITV4.
Hilo Hawaiian Hotel joins Wyndham brand. The Hilo Hawaiian Hotel has officially joined the Trademark Collection by Wyndham, becoming the first property in Hawaii to be part of the global hotel brand, Castle Resorts &Hotels announced Tuesday. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
11 Maui seniors laid off as federal cuts take toll on decadesold program. Maui Economic Opportunity will be suspending an on-the-job training program that has existed for three decades and benefited thousands of senior citizens. Maui News.
Kahoʻolawe wins marine conservation award as Trump rolls back other Pacific protections. The Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve has become the second marine protected area in the Hawaiian archipelago to win the prestigious Blue Park Award. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui Council hears another 70 testifiers on vacation rental phase-out bill; still more to come. Public debate intensified Wednesday during several hours of sometimes heated testimony over a proposed phase-out of vacation rentals before the Maui County Council’s Housing and Land Use Committee. Maui Now.
Kauai
‘Truly grateful for her years of service’: Kaua‘i County mayor’s office Chief of Staff leaving post in July. A nearly 15-year veteran of the mayor’s office in Kaua‘i County — who has played a key part in helping the Garden Isle through some of its toughest times during her tenure — will be saying her final farewells to colleagues during the next couple of weeks as she prepares to leave her post. Kauai Now.
Kauaʻi Cops Are Using Virtual Reality To Boost Their Firearms Training. With real-time simulations and a high-tech shooting range, the Kauaʻi Police Department hopes to quadruple weapons drills. Civil Beat.
LOOKOUT launches on Kauai. State and county officials said on Wednesday at a statewide press conference that launched the 2025 Wildfire and Drought LOOKOUT campaign that it took a series of devastating wildfires, including the Lahaina fires of 2023, to get people to pay attention to fire risk. Garden Island.
