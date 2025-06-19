House leadership shakeup slots Chun as new ag committee chair, Vanic named interim Honolulu police chief, deadline nears for Maui wildfire claims, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Campaign urges wildfire preparedness. With drought conditions worsening and wildfires already occurring across the islands, state and county officials are launching an awareness effort ahead of what forecasters warn could be an especially dangerous dry season. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald.
State survey reveals workforce housing would keep Hawai‘i educators in classrooms. Hawai‘i School Facilities Authority is ready to execute the build of 2,500 rental housing units to serve 11% of the educator workforce by 2030. Big Island Now.
Critical shortage of court reporters causing delays in trial cases, appeals. The state judiciary is struggling to find stenographers to provide accurate transcripts for court proceedings. A backlog is pushing back the start of civil and criminal trials and appeals are also on hold. Hawaii News Now.
Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald on retirement, Judiciary success. Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald will formally hang up his robes in Sept., after 15 years in the role. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Rade Vanic chosen as interim HPD chief. The Honolulu Police Commission selected Rade K. Vanic to serve as interim Honolulu police chief Wednesday, ignoring Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s move to replace Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan with his handpicked successor. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Honolulu’s Effort to Fast-Track Affordable Housing Projects Hasn’t Worked. Developers of much-needed affordable housing are supposed to get permits approved or denied within three months. It’s taking far longer. Civil Beat.
Why New Hawaiʻi Teachers Can’t Afford To Buy A House. When it comes to housing for educators, Hawaiʻi is one of the least affordable places for early career teachers, according to an analysis from the National Council on Teacher Quality released last month. Civil Beat.
Oʻahu Wants To Crack Down On Homeless Bus Riders. New rules for TheBus could prohibit passengers whose belongings emit noxious odors or who ride with no destination in mind, signaling a stricter approach to how Honolulu transit systems handle homeless people. Civil Beat.
Community input sought for study on health risks due to fuel exposure from Red Hill spill. Individuals impacted by the 2021 Red Hill Storage Facility leaks can choose to attend two in-person community engagement sessions on June 25, hosted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Hawaii Public Radio.
Group files ‘next step’ appeal to save Haiku Stairs. To save a World War II-era mountainside staircase marked for removal by the City and County of Honolulu, the Friends of Haiku Stairs has brought an appeal to overturn a 2024 State Historic Preservation Division approval that allowed the city’s demolition plan to proceed. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Kona Open Space Network Event Set For June 28. The Kona Open Space Network Draft Conceptual Plan will be presented during a upcoming event in Kealakehe. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News.
W. Hawaii woman’s death triggers lawsuit. Family members of a Holualoa woman who died two years ago are suing the woman’s estranged husband and Hawaii County police, saying they are responsible for her death from a drug-and-alcohol overdose. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui vacation rental bill again draws supporters, opponents. Maui County Council members heard another full day of testimony Wednesday for and against a proposal to convert 6,100 vacation rentals in Maui “apartment districts” into long-term housing, but recessed with plans for a third and fourth hearing. Star-Advertiser.
Time running short for Maui wildfire claims. Maui wildfire victims who have not hired attorneys yet will soon learn how they can file claims through a class action lawsuit. It’s another big step toward paying out the $4 billion settlement, as time to file runs short. Hawaii News Now.
East Maui kalo farmers won the water fight. Now they battle climate change and invasive species. There had been plenty of water until Alexander & Baldwin, more than a century ago, diverted the major streams mauka of their properties to irrigate thirsty sugar crops on the other side of the island. In East Maui, the kalo dried up. Farmers moved away. Maui Now.
Maui wildfire survivors still struggling with health, housing. The UH Economic Research Organization’s latest report, released Wednesday, found that mentally, half the survivors it has been tracking are showing depressive symptoms, with a quarter reporting moderate to severe anxiety. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative appoints new chief financial officer. Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative announced this week that Erin Tsuda was appointed chief financial officer and financial vice president effective July 1. Kauai Now.
Task force annual reports highlight chronic pollution. Waikomo Stream, that empties into the popular Koloa Landing, has made the top of this year’s list at being polluted with concentrations of enterococcus bacteria more than 90 percent of the time. Garden Island.
