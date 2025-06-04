Cochran collects per diem while missing House sessions, Honolulu council mulls $5.4B budget, astronomy latest victim of federal cuts, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Electric seeks approval for wildfire safety work. Typical residential customers of the state’s largest utility could see their monthly bill rise between $1 and $5.50 to cover costs of an expanded three-year wildfire safety plan. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. Maui Now.
New bill could offer insurance relief for Hawai‘i condo and homeowners. Senate Bill 1044 expands the authority of the Hawai‘i Property Insurance Association (HPIA), allowing it to temporarily provide coverage for high-risk properties that are otherwise uninsurable. KITV4.
Community Solar Farms Meant To Save Money Fail To Gain Traction In Hawaiʻi. Making solar available to middle- and low-income residents was intended to help meet the state’s 2045 all-renewable energy goal. Now one developer says: “We just want out.” Civil Beat.
Oahu
Council to review city’s proposed $5.14 billion budget for approval. Submitted in early March, the mayor’s budget — which proposes a $3.93 billion operating budget and a $1.21 billion capital improvement program that, if adopted, begins July 1 — touted it would cover costs without raising real property tax rates, according to city officials. Star-Advertiser.
Mayor wants authority to hire, fire police chief. Only two of the seven members of the commission responsible for hiring and firing the Honolulu police chief were told by Mayor Rick Blangiardi that he wants to bring in Hawaii island’s police chief to replace a retiring Opens in a new tab Arthur “Joe” Logan. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Mayor: With AI, Building Permit Office Will Speed Up By Year’s End. Applicants should start seeing a difference soon, the mayor says, thanks to new technology. Civil Beat.
Ka Makana Alii standoff ends in immigrant’s arrest. An immigrant allegedly living in the country illegally and wanted on a federal arrest warrant refused orders to leave his car in Kapolei Monday, forcing agents to break a window to arrest him. Star-Advertiser.
Gondola, zipline project draws backlash from North Shore community. The project dubbed Kamananui, which aims to attract nearly 1,700 daily visitors is advertised as sight-seeing and culturally educational attraction operated by Kaukonahua Ranch. Hawaii News Now.
Schofield soldier Pfc. Dewayne Arthur Johnson confesses to killing his wife. The mystery of what happened to Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson, a pregnant 19-year-old Army spouse who was reported missing by her 28-year-old soldier husband on Aug. 1, has finally been solved. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
State ag inspectors capture live ball python from Kaimuki backyard. State agriculture officials said a live, three-and-a-half-foot snake was captured in the backyard of a Kaimuki home on Sunday night. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Federal wildlife officials defend monk seal pup procedure by embattled state worker. Dramatic video of two women working with a federal wildlife response team cutting the umbilical cord of a newborn monk seal on Oahu’s North Shore. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Milestone agreement to strengthen health care in West Hawaiʻi. Health care delivery will be transformed in West Hawaiʻi with a milestone collaboration between Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation West Hawaiʻi Region, The Queen’s Health Systems, and Aliʻi Health Center as they enter a shared workforce agreement. Big Island Now.
New Speed Limit For Stretch Of Highway In South Kona. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation says the speed limit will be lowered to 35 mph on the highway between the Honaunau Elementary School Driveway and vicinity of Captain Cook Village Road. Big Island Video News.
DLNR says injury to endangered Hawaiian hawk was suspicious. The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said that last month, a Mountain View resident found an emaciated Hawaiian hawk, or ʻio, on her property with the upper portion of its beak missing. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News.
Maui
$1.55B budget comes with adjusted property tax rates. Property tax rates in Maui County will be going up for short-term rentals and non-owner occupied dwellings and down for owner-occupied homes as part of the county’s $1.55 billion budget. Maui News. Hawaii News Now.
$6M Maui marketing campaign aims to drive travel demand, restore visitor confidence. A coordinated statewide effort to support Maui’s tourism recovery is now underway, with the launch of a $6 million Maui Emergency Marketing Campaign funded by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Maui Now.
Cesspool removals in demand: UH Maui College offers new certificate to help address need. With state legislation mandating that tens of thousands of cesspools need to be removed and replaced by 2050, Hawaiʻi Community College and UH Maui College have a new onsite wastewater treatment systems specialist certificate. Maui News.
Kauai
Two people rescued off Kaua‘i trails over the weekend. Kaua‘i Fire Department personnel conducted two rescues on Sunday in separate incidents at Kalalau Beach and Waipo‘o Falls Trail in Kōke‘e. Kauai Now.
