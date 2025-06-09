Green releases intent-to-veto list, state Republicans visit White House, money comng to rail-impacted business, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
State Republican lawmakers meet with the White House, federal officials. Hawaii state senators Brenton Awa and Samantha DeCorte, and state Rep. Diamond Garcia spoke to officials from the federal departments of the interior and defense to find ways to reduce the Native Hawaiian housing list. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s math teaching deemed ‘unacceptable’. A nonpartisan national council that analyzed the quality of the nation’s math teaching found Hawaii to be one of seven states with an “unacceptable” rating for math education. Tribune-Herald.
Ridding state Capitol of water leaks nears completion. Keeping rainwater out of subterranean spaces of the state Capitol has been a big undertaking that now is within sight of completion by September after some unexpected extra effort. Star-Advertiser.
Jarrett Keohokalole Talks About HECO 'Sell-Out' And Condo Insurance Rescue. The Senate Commerce chair was in the middle of some of the Legislature’s most contentious issues. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s SNAP recipients at risk of losing nutritional benefits. Around 158,000 of Hawaii’s low-income seniors, families and single adults could lose essential nutrition education and access to local produce by the end of September if the U.S. House- proposed tax bill, which would cut an estimated $300 billion from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is approved by the Senate. Star-Advertiser.
Regulators say no to time-of-use rates for HECO customers. The Public Utilities Commission has determined that an experimental electricity rate program isn't ready for a full roll-out to Hawaiian Electric customers. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii support for LGBTQ+ community is loud and proud. Hawaii has generally veered progressive in its support of the LGBTQ+ community. The state was one of the first to legalize same-sex relationships and protect against discrimination in housing and employment. Star-Advertiser.
New Lawsuit Raises Concerns Over Labeling Of ‘Reef-Safe’ Sunscreens. Experts say labeling sunscreens “reef-friendly” is deceptive since even chemicals that aren’t banned can do widespread damage to coral reefs. Civil Beat.
4 Hawaii beaches land in Dr. Beach’s top 10. Wailea Beach on Maui and Poipu Beach on Kauai were ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively. Kaunaoa Beach on Hawaii island, also known as Mauna Kea Beach, captured the eighth spot followed by Lanikai Beach on Oahu at No. 9 on the list compiled by Florida International University professor Stephen Leatherman. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Grant changes approved for rail-affected businesses. The Honolulu City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to pass Bill 31, which increases the maximum allowed annual revenue for affected small businesses to $1 million, up from $750,000, under the city’s transit construction mitigation fund, or TCMF, grant program. Star-Advertiser.
Chinatown rail station design comes into focus. The public will soon get a close look at renderings for the proposed Chinatown rail station, one of the final six planned stations along an overhead “guideway” rail track that are expected to be cheaper to build and operate, look different and attract local subcontractors to do the work. Star-Advertiser.
DAGS takes on convention center project despite ‘aggressive’ timetable. The state Department of Accounting and General Services has pledged to help the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority through a leadership change that put $100 million worth of Hawai‘i Convention Center repairs at risk. Star-Advertiser.
Police Set Out To Curb Violence On West Oʻahu. Traffic Citations Soared. Honolulu police said they stepped up traffic enforcement on the Westside last summer to help them find criminals and guns. Some residents said they felt harassed. Civil Beat.
City passes set of bills to aid crack down on illegal game rooms. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi plans to sign three bills that will further the crack down on illegal gambling. The bills were passed on Wednesday by the city council. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Big Island council passes $950M budget but denies $2M for food security. On Thursday, the council passed both the county’s operating and capital improvement budgets through their final readings. Hawaii Public Radio.
Council votes to protect Parks and Rec staffers: Some are targeted in lawsuit over dead tree-trimmer. The Hawaii County Council on Thursday voted to indemnify against liability former Department of Parks and Recreation director Maurice Messina, former deputy director Michelle Hiraishi and four current or former Parks and Rec employees in a wrongful death lawsuit related to a fatal workplace incident more than four years ago. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi To Settle Teacher’s Claim He Was Fired Over False Abuse Allegation. Hawaiʻi is set to pay $140,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a former Big Island teacher who claims the state education department defamed and wrongfully fired him in 2019 after he was accused of child abuse. Civil Beat.
One-Way Traffic On Aliʻi Drive To Revert Back To Two-Way Pattern. During the 30-day trial period, community feedback returning the traffic pattern to its original two-way flow. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui County Council to hear response to vacation rentals conversion today. A key Maui County Council committee will hear testimony today on Mayor Richard Bissen’s proposal to convert less than half of Maui’s short-term vacation rentals into long-term housing for local residents that’s expected to trigger a loss of $60 million in tax revenue while lowering sales and rental prices. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Maui Council approves staff pay raises after contentious debate on transparency. After a tense 90-minute debate, the Maui County Council voted 6-3 on Friday to give its staff a 15% pay increase, plus an additional 5% for experience- and performance-based “step” increases. Maui Now.
Maui marketing campaign kicks off. A $6 million Maui emergency marketing campaign is finally underway some four months after Gov. Josh Green released the funds to help counter the continued softness from the August 2023 Maui wildfires and the expected downturn due to the wildfires in Los Angeles, Hawaii’s top tourism source market. Star-Advertiser.
More oversight added to preserve native rights. State Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee Carmen Hulu Lindsey said a new position is being created to serve as an advocate for protecting traditional and customary rights on Maui after hearing complaints about the lack of protection of Hawaiian burials. Maui News.
Kauai
Postal Service is hosting open houses in Kauaʻi this month. The community will have the opportunity to learn about assistant rural carrier and rural carrier associate positions currently available at facilities in Kauaʻi with two open house events in Līhuʻe. Kauai Now.
Preparing for Wildfires and Other Disasters - Hurricane Lane, 2018 Posted on June 9, 2025, by Henry Curtis The Pacific Risk Management Ohana (*PRiMO*) began in 2003 as an effort to explore opportu...
