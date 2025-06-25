Unions are biggest legislative influencers, preschool subsidies expanded, Hilo zoo to start charging admission, Alexander & Baldwin gives up Maui water rights, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

UHERO. Civil Beat.
State lawmakers grill Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority as it faces restructuring. Gov. Josh Green is reportedly planning on asking all the members of the board to resign so that a new group can oversee the restructured agency, though officials say none of the board members have resigned yet. Hawaii Public Radio.
Tourism briefing reveals unexpected L.A. Rams expense. The state legislators in charge of tourism praised the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, but cried foul on HTA when it learned that the agency now expects to pick up the tab for the team’s welcome reception, estimated to cost from $80,000 to $100,000. Star-Advertiser.
Governor Says He May Veto Bill To Reduce Judges’ Pensions. The governor updated his list of potential vetoes, announcing he may reject as many as 20 of the 320 measures passed by state lawmakers this spring. Civil Beat. KITV4.
Changes on horizon for regulating Hawaiian Electric. The state Public Utilities Commission already has begun gathering input from a working group of key stakeholders over how an existing regulatory framework based on performance might be modified, and an application from Hawaiian Electric is expected by the end of this year to begin a quasi-judicial proceeding to adjust a basis for rates under an updated framework starting in 2027. Star-Advertiser.
Senators say PUC needs to be tougher to control electric bills. The official in charge of setting electric rates is denying he socializes with Hawaiian Electric executives. That accusation was raised at a hearing Tuesday over whether the Public Utilities Commission is too easy on the utility. Hawaii News Now.
State Utility Official Under Investigation For Bullying Staff, Toxic Environment. Whistleblower says utility commission risks “a mass departure of critical staff.” State regulators are investigating complaints made against a high-level official of the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission, the head of the state’s main consumer protection agency told lawmakers on Tuesday. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii expands its preschool subsidy program. A new law signed Tuesday by Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke will significantly expand Hawaii’s Preschool Open Doors program, extending eligibility to younger children and higher-earning families, while also easing restrictions on child care providers. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
How Hawaiʻi’s School Transfer System Leaves Students Behind. Geographic exceptions were intended to give families more flexibility with their children’s education, but the process may be exacerbating educational inequality. Civil Beat.
State homeland security monitoring global tensions, says no credible threats to Hawai‘i. Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement Office of Homeland Security assured the public Tuesday afternoon that while geopolitical tensions are running high elsewhere around the globe, there are no specific credible threats to the state of Hawai‘i. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Blangiardi finalizes city’s $5.2B budget adoption. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday signed into law the city’s over-$5.2 billion budget package for fiscal year 2026, which starts July 1. The city’s new financial plan is a nearly 10.9% increase over Honolulu’s current $4.7 billion budget, which expires Monday. Star-Advertiser.
Here's what the Honolulu City Council leadership shakeup could mean for policies going forward. Council leadership is now made up of Council Chair Tommy Waters, Tupola and Kiaʻāina — who are all Native Hawaiians. Hawaii Public Radio.
HPD selects 2 deputy chiefs. Deputy Chief Rade K. Vanic announced the selection of Assistant Chief Ryan Nishibun to serve as the acting deputy chief for Field Operations and Assistant Chief Aaron Takasaki-Young to serve as the acting deputy chief of Administrative Operations. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
New Aloha Stadium district contract delayed 6 weeks. The state and the preferred offeror to build the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District have pushed back their self-imposed deadline for a signed contract by six weeks, but officials said that will not affect the target date for starting demolition of the old stadium and also will not affect the target of having the new stadium ready for the 2028 football season. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Blangiardi announces Honolulu Ocean Safety Commission nominees. Blangiardi’s nominees — Racquel Achiu, Steven Jenness, Richard Kebo, Kanani Oury and Billy Pratt — come from all over Oʻahu. Hawaii Public Radio.
Deadly force ‘justified’ in 2023 standoff in Pearl City. Honolulu police were justified to use deadly force to stop a 32-year-old man in June 2023 after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Kalauipo Street home and threatened to shoot people with a police officer’s rifle, Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm announced Tuesday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Accountability Proves Elusive In $25,000 Damage To This Popular Oʻahu Reef . No one was held responsible for the 2024 Kewalo Basin incident, highlighting some of the difficulties in reef damage enforcement. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
New Hilo zoo fees kick in Aug. 1. The Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation is adopting rule amendments for the Pana‘ewa Recreational Complex, including the introduction of admission fees to the Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Lease extension still in the works for Hilo mall. A 40-year lease extension for almost 39 acres of homestead land the owner-operators of Prince Kuhio Plaza are seeking from the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands could be on the agenda when the Hawaiian Homes Commission next meets on the Big Island. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Water Wars: A&B Drops Out Of Battle For Long-Term Water Control. Alexander & Baldwin, a legacy plantation company is stepping away from its generations-long hold on a consequential East Maui water system. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
A novel idea for Maui’s housing crisis: Using vacation rental profits for residents’ down payments. A novel approach to Maui’s severe housing crisis emerged during a third round of emotional public testimony Monday on the hotly debated vacation rental phase-out bill: leveraging short-term rental profits to finance affordable housing for local families. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai launches foodbank on wheels. The 16-foot refrigerated vehicle is designed to expand access to nutritious food in rural and under served communities. Hawaii News Now.
Kawakami attends U.S. Conference of Mayors 93rd Annual Meeting. Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami traveled to Washington, D.C., from June 8 to 11, to participate in the 9th annual Hawaii on the Hill, and later attended the 93rd annual U.S. Conference of Mayors held June 19 to 22 in Tampa, Florida. Garden Island.
