200+ trek to Washington for Hawaii on the Hill, Green joins governors condeming use of National Guard in Los Angeles, Kilauea Volcano puts on a show, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Green, Lopez condemn Trump’s use of National Guard in L.A. Gov. Josh Green and Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez joined their Democratic counterparts from around the country in condemning President Donald Trump’s deployment of California National Guard troops to quell protests of immigration sweeps in Los Angeles. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Maui News.
Hawaiʻi On The Hill. More than 200 of Hawaiʻi’s political and business luminaries gathered in Washington, D.C., this week for the 9th annual Hawaiʻi on the Hill event, a three-day gathering that allows business and nonprofit groups to showcase their wares and meet directly with congressional power players. Civil Beat. Big Island Now.
Gov. Josh Green could veto 19 bills. Here are 5 you should know about. The 19 bills on Gov. Josh Green's intent-to-veto list impact many different issues, from criminal justice to housing to taxes. Hawaii Public Radio.
Gov. Green may spare Hawaiʻi's renewable energy tax credit. House Bill 796 would sunset several income tax credits, including one that offers people up to $5,000 back for the installation of a rooftop solar system. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi Governor Urged To Reconsider Possible Veto Of E-Bike Bill. Advocates say HB 958 addresses a growing public safety challenge. But the attorney general worries it’s unconstitutional and a threat to electric vehicles. Civil Beat.
Fentanyl overdose deaths drop in Hawaii as meth-related fatalities spike. A sharp rise in deaths is connected to methamphetamine in Hawaii, the highest in five years. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
New state law bolsters Red Hill fuel spill remediation efforts. Gov. Josh Green on Friday signed a bill into law that directs a state Department of Land and Natural Resources official to develop a public dashboard to display water test results from sources around the Red Hill facility, which is being decommissioned by the Navy under a closure plan anticipated for completion in 2028. Star-Advertiser.
AG: Native Hawaiian Skeletal Remains Destroyed After State Halted North Shore Project. Hawaiʻi is seeking a restraining order against the landowner and builder who were installing a septic system at a Ke Iki beach property where iwi kūpuna were damaged. Civil Beat.
DOH invites residents to learn about groundwater and contaminants. Oʻahu residents use 145 million gallons of water per day — but where exactly does that water come from? Hawaii Public Radio.
Woman arrested, charged for biting 2 police officers in Downtown Honolulu. Officers were securing detainees to transport them to the district court when 40-year-old Maile Eberly became combative. The suspect bit a male and a female officer leading them both to suffer injuries. KITV4.
Transair plane with landing gear issues makes hard landing at Honolulu airport. Authorities say Transair flight R96, a Short SD3-60 turboprop aircraft, had five people on board. No one was hurt. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Dry season kicks off with an islandwide drought. While portions of East Hawaii are getting rainfall, particularly during nighttime hours, the entire Big Island remains in drought. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi Island Reserves To Temporarily Close For Animal Control. State officials say the action is part of a federal mandate to protect the habitat of the critically endangered palila bird. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Mayor Bissen signs $1.56B budget into law; Priorities are kamaʻāina housing, recovery and well-being. The budget was signed into law four days after it was unanimously passed by Maui County Council on June 6, 2025. Maui Now.
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ 656-acre project of farms, homes, public spaces in Hāna moves forward. The project in the Wākiu area will take place on a vacant swath of land mauka of Hāna Highway, across the street from Hāna High and Elementary School and the Hāna Public Library, according to a final environmental assessment of the master plan released Sunday. Maui Now.
Lahaina community meeting on fire hazard mitigation to be held June 16. The County of Maui will hold a meeting for the Lahaina community on fire prevention, mitigation and evacuation planning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 16, 2025, at the Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School cafeteria. Maui Now.
Kauai
The Search Is On For New Kauaʻi Police Chief. Todd Raybuck’s tenure was clouded by controversy, but the outgoing police chief says he is leaving the Kauaʻi Police Department in better shape than when he arrived in 2019. Civil Beat.
