Case blasts military bill as neglecting Hawaii, former HTA finance official claims retaliation, Honolulu reopens popup homeless camp, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

As immigration fears reverberate, Hawaiʻi's COFA communities work to stay informed. Here in Hawaiʻi, one particularly vulnerable immigrant community is made up of those in the country as part of COFA, the Compact of Free Association — an arrangement between the U.S. and island nations throughout Micronesia that gives citizens of those countries permission to live and work in the U.S. in exchange for a U.S. military presence in their homelands. Hawaii Public Radio.
Top Hawaiʻi Tourism Official Claims Retaliation For Reporting Mismanagement. More problems within the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority are coming to light in the lawsuit by Isaac Choy, a former vice president of finance. Civil Beat.
New laws signed by the governor will soften criminal prosecution of juveniles in Hawaii. One of the new laws would ban the arrest and criminal treatment of any child under 12 years old, and another would guarantee parole for anyone, even multiple murderers who commit the crime before their 21st birthday. Hawaii News Now.
State Legislature rules in favor of Hawaiʻi Judiciary. The 2025 legislative session was one of the most successful for the Judiciary: better compensation, more judge positions, and more diversion programs. Hawaii Public Radio.
House votes to kill funding for public media. The House of Representatives narrowly approved legislation Thursday to eliminate the next two years of federal funding for public media outlets. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii’s school lunch 2nd in US for nutrition. With a score of 76 out of 100, Hawaii is second in the nation for having the most nutritious school meals, according to the 2025 State of School Lunch Report from ProCare Therapy. Maui News.
Oahu
Homeless triage operation is back at Old Stadium Park. The city’s pop-up homeless triage operation has returned to Old Stadium Park in the McCully-Moiliili area of South King Street for the third time to provide temporary — and perhaps long-term — housing for a homeless population that grows when other enforcement occurs in nearby Diamond Head, Waikiki and Chinatown. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
DOE Called For 12 New Schools In ‘Ewa A Decade Ago. It’s Built 2. The education department has been unable to keep up with the housing boom in ʻEwa and Kapolei – even as developers contribute land and money to help build new schools. Civil Beat.
University of Hawaiʻi program for women in geosciences ends due to Trump Administration’s funding cuts. A program at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa that supported dozens of career development activities for women in geosciences and community outreach was terminated by the loss of federal funding, according to a news release from the university. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii Island Urgent Care centers fined $2.19 million. The attorney representing the owner of the Hilo and Keaau Urgent Care centers on Thursday afternoon said his client is in the process of appealing a cease-and-desist order and fines of $2.19 million for performing clinical laboratory work without the required permits. Tribune-Herald. KHON2.
Lifeguard Service Launching At Kohanaiki Beach Park. Kohanaiki will be the 13th beach under HFD lifeguard protection. The tower will be staffed daily. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Affordable Housing Gets A Big Boost In Maui County’s $1.56 Billion Budget. Maui County Council members said the budget is aimed at catching up on development projects and social services after years of being focused on the wildfires and Covid-19. Civil Beat.
Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama receives $760,528 grant to launch Volunteer Rebuild Housing Program for Maui fire survivors. The award will launch the new Volunteer Rebuild Housing Program, expand disaster recovery operations, and enhance coordination of direct services for families impacted by the August 2023 wildfires on Maui. Maui Now.
Workshops, open houses to focus on Lahaina Town street design. The Maui County Office of Recovery will be seeking input on the way streets in the commercial core of Lahaina town, including Front Street, are rebuilt during a series of design workshops and open houses June 24-26. Maui News.
Maui’s single-family home prices increase; condo sales decline in April and May 2025. Maui’s housing market experienced similar trends in April and May, with both single-family and condominium sales declining compared to the same time last year, according to the latest data from the Realtors Association of Maui. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Police Commission seeks public input on traits needed for next chief. The Kaua‘i Police Commission is seeking input from all residents of Kaua‘i regarding the traits and qualities the next chief should possess and is asking community members to participate in the Police Chief Desirable Traits survey between now and June 30. Kauai Now.
