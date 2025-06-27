Green signs judiciary bills, OHA drops Mauna Kea lawsuits, Aloha Stadium work delayed again, Maui names first ethics director, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Snapshot at the safety check: Odometer photos signal new way to pay for Hawaii's roads. As of July 1, every vehicle going through a safety inspection must have its odometer reading photographed.
Hawai’i Has A ‘Blue’ Fee. What Can It Tell Us About The New Green Fee? The ocean stewardship fee aims to offset impacts of marine tourists. Unlike the green fee, its dollars go into a special fund. As Hawaiʻi prepares to collect a first-of-its-kind green fee to protect the environment — one aimed mostly at short-term visitors — a similar conservation fee on ocean users established last year offers insights. Civil Beat.
HDOT wants to incentivize the transportation industry to use cleaner fuels. Switching to lower-carbon fuels, including sustainable aviation fuel for air travel, is one of the strategies included in the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation's forthcoming emissions reduction plan. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Court for homeless defendants now permanent. After eight years as a pilot project, Oahu’s Community Outreach Court became permanent on Thursday after helping 703 homeless people clear non-violent criminal cases against them and, more importantly, providing them with social service help to get off the street and turn their lives around. Star-Advertiser.
We are not the mistake': First graduates of Women's Court blossom back into society. Circuit Court Judge Trish Morikawa oversaw the main operations in getting the program off the ground and has worked side-by-side with each woman in the program, getting to know the ins and outs of their cases. Hawaii Public Radio.
Stadium project funding won’t be lost despite delay. The Legislature’s funding of $350 million to private developers to build a new Aloha Stadium will not be forfeited back to the state because a contract with preferred offeror Aloha Halawa Development Partners will not be signed by Monday, officials said at Thursday’s monthly Stadium Authority meeting. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
HPD officer vacancies at 461 with twice as many retirement eligible than incoming. There are 461 open uniform positions, which represent 21.2% of the 2,177 positions budgeted. Hawaii News Now.
Registration backlog impacting Honolulu car dealerships. The Honolulu Department of Customer Services said more than 6,700 registrations are still pending after a surge in demand in March and April of 2025. Wait times surged to five weeks at their peak. KHON2.
Nurses’ union delivers petition to Waimea hospital leaders. Nearly 100 union nurses and Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital in Waimea remain at an impasse over a new contract after six months of negotiations. Star-Advertiser.
Ex-bookkeeper allegedly stole $460,000. Jerry Arthur Goode, 68, a former bookkeeper for a company that managed Hawaii trade associations and lobbied on its behalf was arrested Wednesday and charged with allegedly stealing about $460,000. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Low-Flying Helicopter Caused Paraglider Crash At Makapu’u, Lawsuit Claims. A paraglider pilot injured in a 2023 accident is suing an Oʻahu air tour company for negligence. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Bills bolster Judiciary on isle. Gov. Josh Green on Thursday signed several Judiciary-related bills into law, including one that will give the Big Island another judge. Tribune-Herald.
OHA drops Mauna Kea lawsuits for new approach. In a major shift in strategy, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees voted Thursday to withdraw two longstanding lawsuits related to Mauna Kea, signaling a move toward partnership, cultural preservation and shared stewardship of the mountain. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Pohoiki dredging project is scheduled to be completed sooner than expected. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources' Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation has begun removing 42,000 cubic yards — about the size of 42,000 large refrigerators — of volcanic debris deposited by the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea at Hawaiʻi Island’s Pohoiki Bay. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawai’i County police chief apologizes for his ‘premature’ resignation; hopes to keep his job. Hawai‘i Island Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz issued a public apology on Thursday for submitting a resignation letter to pursue the interim chief opening at the Honolulu Police Department, at the direct request of Honolulu City and County Mayor Rick Blangiardi. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Police: Pahoa man made bombs, ran meth lab. Shannon Hostetler, 54, is in police custody after several law enforcement agencies searched two homes Wednesday on Oceanview Parkway in the Black Sand subdivision of Pahoa. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Inside The ‘Out-Of-Control’ Debate Over Axing Maui Vacation Rentals. The Maui County Council plans to start deliberations next week on legislation aimed at converting thousands of short-term rentals into affordable housing. Civil Beat.
Lauren Akitake named first Executive Director of County Board of Ethics. Following a unanimous vote on June 18, 2025, the County of Maui Board of Ethics appointed Lauren Akitake as its first Executive Director/Legal Counsel. Maui Now.
Five alala are learning to live in the wild again. Whether it produces chicks or not, state wildlife officials are encouraged to see nesting behaviors within a cohort of five alala, also known as Hawaiian crows, released on Maui late last year. Maui News. Maui Now.
Concerned about the future of Honomanu Bay, nonprofit group seeks public feedback. According to the nonprofit East Maui Land Restoration, the absence of basic park infrastructure has contributed to ongoing issues such as excessive camping and occasional concerns about overfishing. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Community College’s Performing Arts Center flourishes with new, innovative leadership. From an empty building to a thriving community hub, the Performing Arts Center at Kauaʻi Community College is undergoing a transformation with its new manager, Gregory von Hausch. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
