Red Hill families fill federal courtroom on lawsuits, unemployment dips, homeless up 20% on Big Island, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Should Boats Have To Slow Down To Avoid Hitting Humpback Whales? New recommendations are directly aimed at tour boats and other small vessels, but they're currently voluntary. This year marks the first full whale season with the new, official guidelines for how fast boats should travel near humpback whales in Hawaiian waters, and state legislators are considering resolutions that urge regulators to make those recommended speeds mandatory. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s jobless rate dips to 8-month low of 3.5%. The seasonally adjusted rate in March was down from 3.6% in February and matched the U.S. rate for the month, according to data released Thursday by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Green designates Nov. 28 as Lā Kūʻokoʻa, Hawaiian Independence Day. Gov. Josh Green signed into law Senate Bill 731 on Wednesday, which recognizes and commemorates Hawaiian Independence Day. Hawaii Public Radio.
DOH simplifies COVID vaccine recommendations. The state Department of Health is now recommending an additional dose of the bivalent booster against COVID-19 for those over the age of 65 and those at increased risk of severe infection. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Council and city spar over $3.41B budget. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration, proposing a $3.41 billion operating budget for the coming 2024 fiscal year, contends that recent City Council amendments to reduce it to 2022’s level are insufficient to keep the city running smoothly and should be abandoned. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu’s largest buildings to track energy, water and emissions. The owners of more than 450 buildings in Honolulu will have to report their yearly energy and water use this summer under a new city ordinance that aims to cut down on the use of natural resources and greenhouse gas emissions. Star-Advertiser.
Affordable rental project for seniors now accepting applications for lottery. The Halewaiolu Senior Residences on River Street will have 155 one and two-bedroom apartments for kupuna 62 and older who earn 30% to 80% of the area median income. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Cop Remains Armed And On Active Duty Despite Claiming Mental Health Issues In Lawsuit. A Navy officer had to turn in his firearms to HPD for lesser concerns. Civil Beat.
Maili mass shooting suspect Jacob A. Borge appears in court. A 23-year-old man charged in connection with a mass shooting in Maili where two people were killed and three others were wounded made his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court on Thursday. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
Koko Head Shooting Complex officially set to reopen after hiatus. Oʻahu’s only outdoor shooting complex will reopen next week. The range has been closed for nearly eight months due to reports of increased lead exposure from employees. Hawaii Public Radio.
Beachgoers urged to give space to monk seal Kaiwi and her pup. With Kaiwi nursing her weeks-old pup at popular Kaimana Beach, federal and state authorities once again ask the public to give them the recommended space — or visit a different Waikiki beach altogether. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Tally of homeless up nearly 20% in Hawaii County. The count, taken by community volunteers over a five-day period between Jan. 23-27, found 1,004 homeless people islandwide, compared to 837 counted in 2022. Tribune-Herald.
Chief: Officer ‘within two millimeters’ of being killed. A Kailua-Kona couple that led police on a manhunt from Captain Cook to Volcano on Thursday after allegedly shooting at three officers and carjacking a sport-utility vehicle surrendered without a fight after the SWAT unit surrounded a Volcano home, according to Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Waikoloa Maneuver Area UXO Removal Update. During a U.S. Senate Committee On Armed Services hearing on Wednesday, defense officials provided an update on unexploded ordnance removal efforts on Hawaiʻi Island. Big Island Video News.
Hundreds turn out for Experience PTA Day. Over 200 students from nearly half-a-dozen schools came out to enjoy the annual Experience PTA Day event Thursday at the Pohakuloa Training Area. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
County faces $145K penalty over firefighter’s death. State cites ‘serious’ violations, says staff ‘not adequately trained’. Maui News.
Operation Keiki Shield on Maui nets nine arrests. Police say the individuals were arrested on charges related to internet-facilitated sexual offenses against children. All individual were being held on $100,000 bail each. Maui Now. KITV4.
Maui Space Surveillance Complex community forum on fuel spill recovery, April 26. The meeting comes following a 700 gallon diesel fuel spill at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex in January. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Department of Water announces $21.7M system improvements project. The Kalaheo Water System Improvements Project will be the department’s largest ever undertaking, and is expected to last from late May 2023 into 2025. Garden Island.
SpaceX Starship explodes after launch, will not land near Kaua‘i. The largest rocket ever built will not splash down off the coast of Kaua‘i as planned after it exploded over the Gulf of Mexico four minutes into its innagural flight. Garden Island.
