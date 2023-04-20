Schatz nation's most popular senator, union wants pay equity with teachers, two cited for feeding feral cats, cease and desist order issued to Coco Palms developer, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Union for nonteacher public workers seeks pay equity. A union representing nearly 7,000 Hawaii public school employees other than teachers is claiming that pay equity for many of its members has been thrown out of whack by recent gains for teachers. Star-Advertiser.
HTA cuts would cost Hawaii millions, agency says. The embattled Hawai‘i Tourism Authority said state lawmakers could cost the state millions of dollars in federal funding, halt destination management efforts and put community programs at risk if they continue down a path of repealing the agency or funding it through a budget bill that cuts the agency’s funding request by more than half. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Bill ‘fundamental to the future of Hawaii’ looks to stop corruption. Hawaii’s political system could undergo significant reform as a bill providing public money to finance election campaigns for political candidates has successfully passed both the State House and Senate. KHON2.
Sports Doctors From Other States May Get A License Exemption In Hawaii. A bill that would clarify the status of doctors traveling with sports teams to the islands is in the final stages at the Legislature. Civil Beat.
Schools getting new preschool classrooms. Although some Hawaii lawmakers have grumbled that a new agency in charge of public school construction is moving too slowly, its leader says the first 11 classrooms in the state’s Ready Keiki preschool initiative are on track to welcome students this fall — below budget and a year ahead of schedule — while three Oahu high schools are in advanced discussions to become Hawaii’s first major teacher housing projects. Star-Advertiser.
Survey finds increased homelessness on neighbor islands. The annual survey, done by Ka Mana O Na Helu and Bridging the Gap Continuum of Care with partners on Maui, Kaua’i and Hawai’i Island, found an overall 9% increase in homelessness, up from 2,022 in 2022 to 2,195 this year. Hawaii Public Radio.
University of Hawaii ROTC cadets train amid growing tensions in Pacific. After a long day of training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, a platoon of cadets from the University of Hawaii’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps program began to prepare a patrol base for the night, when they would trade off sleeping or keeping watch for an enemy attack. Star-Advertiser.
Air quality on 3 Hawaiian islands among best in the US, report says. The American Lung Association released its annual State of the Air report Tuesday, giving a yearly snapshot of air pollution throughout the U.S. Hawaii Public Radio.
Dept. of the AG prevails in federal challenge to COVID-19 emergency proclamations. The US District Court for the District of Hawaiʻi dismissed a federal constitutional challenge to COVID-19 emergency proclamations issued by former Governor David Ige. Maui Now.
Hawaii reports 935 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths. The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was at 133 a day, about the same as 138 a day reported on April 12. The state’s average positivity rate was at 7.9%, down from 9.2% reported on April 12. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Leaky Roofs Are Causing Costly Problems For 2 Historic State Buildings. Water damage from rain that leaked into two historic state buildings downtown has caused interior damage to both, and fixing the roofing and other problems will cost tens of millions of dollars, according to state officials. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Officials Move To Dismiss Charges Against Them In Police Chief Retirement Payout. The case centers on a $250,000 retirement deal for former police chief Louis Kealoha allegedly orchestrated in 2016 by officials at the time — corporation counsel Donna Leong, managing director Roy Amemiya and police commission chair Max Sword. Civil Beat.
In bid to make Hawaii roadways safer, incoming DOT chief pushes speed enforcement cameras. Honolulu police in 2022 issued about 28,000 basic speeding citations and about 20,000 were issued on freeways. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Finishing touches near complete for Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa’s royal tomb. Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa is in her final resting place at Mauna Ala, the Royal Mausoleum in Nuuanu. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Council overrides Roth veto; bill regarding extensions of zoning change applications becomes law. Hawaii County Council on Wednesday overruled Mayor Mitch Roth’s veto of a bill that would allow the council to confirm whether developers can get extensions on their rezoning applications. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Weight, speed limits reduced on Hilo’s ‘Singing Bridge’. The state Department of Transportation said Wednesday the weight limit and speed limit are being reduced on Wailuku Bridge in Hilo as emergency repairs are being made. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
DLNR issues 2 citations at cat feeding protest in Waikoloa. State conservation officers issued two citations and one warning during a protest by cat activists Tuesday night over the removal of cat-feeding stations at Queens’ Marketplace in Waikoloa. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Businessman pitches lofty plan to expand farming in East Hawaii. Ken Fujiyama, former owner of the then-Naniloa Volcanoes Resort in Hilo and various other businesses, has a plan to convert a vast amount of state land in East Hawaii into parcels for commercial farming. Tribune-Herald.
Removal of Caltech observatory mirror from Maunakea marks first decommissioning. Two observatories atop Maunakea on Hawaiʻi Island are scheduled for decommissioning this year: the Caltech Submillimeter Observatory and the University of Hawaiʻi's Hōkū Ke‘a Observatory. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Can Maui’s New Mayor Finally Make A Dent In The Housing Crisis? The challenge now rests with Mayor Richard Bissen, who is hashing out his government’s first annual budget, a $1 billion spending plan that would lay the foundation for tackling the housing shortage during his four-year term and beyond. Civil Beat.
Maui Council’s Budget Committee completes deliberations with departments. The Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee completed deliberations on the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget with Maui County’s departments and will begin the decision-making process on Friday, according to Committee Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura. Maui Now.
Maui homeless numbers continue to decline. The number of homeless people in Maui County continues on a downward trend, with overall homelessness numbers down by 5 percent according to results of this year’s Homeless Point In Time Count which was released on Tuesday. Maui News.
Virtual public meeting for Puʻunēnē Ave. improvements set for May 2. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public meeting on proposed improvements to Puʻunēnē Avenue between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway. Maui Now.
Kauai
State land board issues “Cease and Desist” order to Coco Palms developers. The state has issued a cease-and-desist order to a Utah company trying to build a new 350 room hotel on Kauai’s old Coco Palms property. Hawaii News Now.
Kaua‘i County Council shifts tax break plan. After a Wednesday, April 19 county council committee meeting, a plan for broad Kaua‘i property tax breaks appears to have been shelved in favor of a more targeted proposal. Garden Island.
Deadline to apply for Residential Investor tax credit is Friday. The County of Kaua‘i Department of Finance reminds taxpayers whose properties may have been misclassified as Residential Investor that the deadline to apply for tax credit differentials for the 2022 and/or 2023 tax years is on Friday, April 21. Kauai Now.
