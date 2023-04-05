Rejected nominees continue to head departments, Green proposes tiny homes at state Capitol for homeless, Obama school renaming deferred, $165M Kakaako deal offered, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Chris Sadayasu, left, nominated to lead the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Scott Glenn, right, nominated to lead the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development.
Gov. Green’s failed nominees could stay in place. Two of Gov. Josh Green’s Cabinet nominees who failed to win Senate confirmation — and any others who also might lack Senate support — will remain in place until the May 5 end of the legislative session and possibly for the rest of 2023 and even longer. On March 24, Green’s nominees to lead the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism — Chris Sadayasu — and the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development — Scott Glenn — failed to win Senate confirmation. Star-Advertiser.
Two more of Gov. Green's cabinet picks move forward after unanimous committee support. Both DOTAX director Gary Suganuma and Budget and Finance director Luis Salaveria received unanimous support Monday. Hawaii Public Radio.
DOH nominee Kenneth Fink gets initial committee approval on road to becoming director. Dr. Kenneth Fink, nominated to serve as the director of the state's Department of Health, received a positive advise and consent recommendation from the Senate’s Health and Human Services committee on Monday. Hawaii Public Radio.
To address homelessness in his backyard, Green proposes pop-up homeless village near state Capitol. Tiny homes for the homeless could start going up near the Capitol as early as this summer as part of a Green Administration plan. Gov. Josh Green says the so-called pop-up “kauhale village” will temporarily house some of the people currently camping in front of the state Library and Iolani Palace. Hawaii News Now.
A bill to raise taxes on luxury housing investments had plenty of support. Until it didn’t. A proposal to double taxes on high-end real estate investments is in trouble at the state Legislature, and now housing and homeless advocates are scrambling to get it a hearing. Hawaii News Now.
Changes could be coming to Hawaii Tourism Authority. The Hawaii Tourism Authority could be forced to make a major change, because of bills advancing this legislative session. KITV4.
Final hearing set for ‘clean elections’ measure. A state Senate bill that would establish a program for publicly funded elections, also known as “clean elections,” will face its final hearing at 2 p.m. today by the House Committee on Finance. Tribune-Herald.
Lawmakers Are Keeping Pressure On DOE For School Meal Plans. Farmers and ranchers see an opportunity for ongoing collaboration. Civil Beat.
As Mental Health Crisis Worsens In Hawaii, Psychiatrist Shortage Takes Heavy Toll On Kids. State leaders are working to bring some relief to exhausted parents, especially on the neighbor islands. Civil Beat.
Bill aims to attract UFC to Hawaii. A bill state lawmakers hope will attract the Ultimate Fighting Championship to Hawaii by creating a Combat Sports Commission has passed its final committee hurdle. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Kakaako Makai deal proposed. The leader of the state House of Representatives wants to make a deal with the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to keep housing from ever being developed on land the agency owns in Kakaako mainly in exchange for $165 million. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Council panel approves Honolulu’s rail safety plan. The City Council’s Committee on Transportation voted unanimously Tuesday to report for adoption a federally mandated rail safety plan that identifies the city’s transit agency as the final responsible party of the rail system, which is still under construction by the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Star-Advertiser.
Rail is full steam ahead for its summer opening. That’s according to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit and the Department of Transportation Services who updated the Honolulu City Council on Tuesday afternoon. KHON2.
Effort to rename elementary school after Barack Obama put on hold. A push to rename a Manoa elementary school after former President Barack Obama has been put on hold. Noelani Elementary School will keep its name for now. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu traffic-related fatalities remain high. Traffic-related fatalities in Hawaii in roughly the first three months of this year were fewer than at the same time last year. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawai‘i County seeking board, commission applicants to fill vacancies. The County of Hawaiʻi is inviting applications from eligible individuals to fill vacancies in several boards and commissions, including Fire Board of Appeals, Youth Commission, Board of Appeals, Committee on People with Disabilities, County Voters with Special Needs Advisory Committee, Kailua Village Design Commission, Transportation Commission, Pension Board, Tax Board of Review, Leeward Planning Commission and Veterans Advisory Committee. Big Island Now.
Kahalu‘u Beach To Close For Coral Spawning In May. The closure, from May 5 to May 12, aims to "enhance the spawning of cauliflower coral, a vital process for rejuvenating the coral reef ecosystem." Big Island Video News.
Maui
Teacher housing proposal on Maui closer to becoming a reality. Senate Bill 1596 allocates $15 million to the School Facilities Authority to create on-campus or nearby housing for teachers. The program would build units in either the Lahainaluna or Kūlanihākoʻi complex areas on Maui. Hawaii Public Radio.
Grand Wailea’s plans not yet up to legal standards, report says. Resort’s 137-room proposal still in limbo as groups push for more details on impacts. Maui News.
Molokaʻi Real Property Assessment office closing temporarily due to staff shortage. The County of Mauiʻs Molokaʻi Real Property Assessment office located at Mitchell Pauole Center in Kaunakakai will close temporarily from Tuesday, April 4 to Friday, April 14 due to a staffing shortage. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i man sentenced to probation for government theft. Scott Poland, who illegally spent $35,000 in public money, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to two counts of government theft for making dozens of unauthorized purchases while working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
U.S. senator meeting Kaua‘i veterans and business owners Wednesday. Democratic U.S. Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, a member of the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, will be on Kaua‘i on Wednesday, April 5, to meet with veterans and visit local businesses that have received federal assistance. Kauai Now.
No comments:
Post a Comment