Ex-lawmaker gets 2 years in federal prison for taking bribes, child climate change lawsuit advances, public records bill morphs into document withholding measure, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Dirty money: Corruption case highlights Hawaii cesspool mess. Cesspools — in-ground pits that collect sewage from houses and buildings not connected to city services for gradual release into the environment — are at the center of the criminal case against former Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen. Associated Press.
Bill Allowing Agencies To Withhold Draft Documents Slipped Into Another Bill Late In The Session. House Bill 719 to cap copying fees for public records was abruptly amended to allow agencies to withhold certain pre-decisional records from the public. Two Senate committees signed off on a privately negotiated deal Thursday that would create a new “deliberative process privilege” that allows government agencies in Hawaii to withhold certain government records from the public, at least temporarily. Civil Beat.
Climate change suit by Hawaii keiki advances. A Circuit Court judge ruled Thursday in favor of a lawsuit by 14 Hawaii youths claiming the state Department of Transportation is violating their constitutional rights by not doing enough to curb the emissions that are contributing to climate change. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
NOAA: Hawaii And Alaska Are Showing The Effects Of Climate Change. In Alaska, Hawaii and the Pacific’s many nations and territories, climate change is no longer the wolf at the door, “the wolf is in the house right now.” That metaphor for the immediate risk that climate change poses, was evoked by a panel of U.S. government representatives speaking at the final day of the 20th Pacific Risk Management Ohana Conference in Honolulu. Civil Beat.
Guidry appointed as Intermediate Appellate Court Judge. Governor Josh Green M.D. announced that Kimberly Tsumoto Guidry has been appointed as the next Intermediate Appellate Court Judge. KHON2.
Luxury home sales tax to fund affordable housing killed. After the chair of the House Finance Committee did not schedule the bill for a hearing by the Thursday deadline, the legislation appears to be dead in the water. Garden Island.
Proposed measure could relieve teachers of out-of-pocket classroom expenses. The Senate's Ways and Means committee approved a version of House Bill 1327 on Wednesday. It would give educators a tax credit for expenses such as books, computer equipment and classroom supplies for keiki. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bill to expand some blind vocational services to a neighbor island advances. The state has several programs through the Department of Human Services to assist those who are blind or visually impaired, and one measure moving through the state Legislature would create a pilot program and expand some of the services on Oʻahu to a neighbor island. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Office of Hawaiian Affairs rejects $100M Kakaako Makai deal. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has dismissed a buyout proposal from a legislative leader to make permanent an existing residential development ban on land the agency owns in Kakaako Makai. Star-Advertiser.
DPP reevaluating its ‘one-stop permit center’. The City’s Department of Planning and Permitting director said it is improving turnaround time for permit applications but said they could be even faster if the department delegated some of the permit processes back to certain state agencies. KHON2.
Oʻahu parks proposal will 'increase activity' by tour operators, residents say. The Honolulu City Council's parks committee took its first steps in discussing a controversial measure that would allow commercial activities to resume at several parks, with restrictions. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu Council considers extending law encouraging more affordable rentals. A measure meant to continue greater private development of affordable rental housing on Oahu is under consideration by the Honolulu City Council. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu City Council committee reviews Land Use Ordinance. The land use ordinance is over three decades old so the council is reviewing the regulations based on societal changes. This document covers everything from agriculture, tourism, eating at restaurants, drinking at bars and cabarets, mixed use developments, wind farms, affordable housing, the use of industrial lands, and more. KITV4.
Bodycams Are Becoming ‘Second Nature’ For Cops But Piling On Work For Prosecutors. HPD is reupping and possibly expanding its body camera program to more officers. Body cameras are now widely embraced by agencies initially reluctant to adopt the technology, but they’ve also increased the workload on prosecutors who have to process the footage. Civil Beat.
Oahu’s Historic Preservation Commission Finally Gets Members – 30 Years After Launch. The appointments are all volunteers and will still need to be confirmed by council. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Kona police shooting. The family of a 32-year-old Kailua-Kona man who was shot and killed in a car he was driving by Hawaii police during a manhunt for an attempted murder suspect filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the two officers and the county this afternoon. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Undercover sting for child sexual predators nets 4 Kona men. Four Kona men have been indicted for child sex solicitation as part of a multi-agency undercover operation designed to identify and arrest individuals using the internet to facilitate sexual crimes against children. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. West Hawaii Today.
Practice run planned for the removal of telescope’s mirror. The California Institute of Technology, which operated the Caltech Submillimeter Observatory on Maunakea until it was shut down in 2015, is preparing to dismantle the facility this year and eventually rebuild it in Chile. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui County saw population decline during pandemic. A net total of more than 1,300 residents moved out of Maui County over the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, with most of the decline coming from people who packed up and headed to other states, according to data released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau. Maui News.
Data breach reported at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. Notification letters are being sent out to about 10,500 individuals who may have been impacted. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Informational meeting planned on Molokaʻi for 58 Nāʻiwa Homesteaders. Hawai‘i Community Lending will host an informational meeting for the 58 Nā‘iwa Homestead Project lessees who were selected back in 1986. The meeting will take place on Monday, April 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Moloka‘i Lanikeha Center. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i County Council, mayor’s administration clash over homelessness solutions. Stark differences in opinion between the mayor’s administration and Kaua‘i County Council were made apparent this week, as a request for a $19.3 million County Housing Agency budget dissolved into a debate over homelessness solutions. Garden Island.
