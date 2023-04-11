Lawmakers advance bills fighting felony fraud, Elon Musk Starship may land near Kauai, homeless relocation bill advances, measles spotted on Oahu, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Priced-out Hawaii residents check out of paradise. Gov. Josh Green and state lawmakers frequently cite the ongoing threat of losing residents and are pushing legislation to help residents stay. With less than a month before the end of the legislative session, several measures designed to lower Hawaii’s cost of living remain alive. Star-Advertiser.
Proposed homeless relocation program flies to Senate floor for consideration. A bill at the state Legislature would create a three-year pilot program at the Department of Human Services to help people experiencing homelessness return to the continent, or other parts of the state, to rejoin their families. Hawaii Public Radio.
Fragments in Republican caucus lead to more bipartisan work for one state lawmaker. Republicans in the state House of Representatives tripled in size this session, from two to six members. In title, state Rep. Kanani Souza of Kapolei and Makakilo is the minority caucus whip, but she hasn’t attended minority caucus meetings since the end of January. Hawaii Public Radio.
Condo Management Giant’s License Is Reactivated By Hawaii Regulators. Following a regulatory compliance problem that rendered Associa Hawaii unable to practice in the state, the property management giant has come into compliance with state laws governing such firms, state records indicate. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi teens lead second youth climate change trial in US history. A climate change lawsuit brought by a group of Hawaiʻi's youth against the state Department of Transportation is moving ahead. It's now scheduled for a fall trial. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Health Department confirms measles in Oahu resident. State health officials are investigating a case of measles in an unvaccinated Oahu resident upon returning from international travel. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council studying its own tax-relief measures. A slew of real property taxation measures that might offer tax credits, tax exemptions or other means to aid homeowners affected by the approximately 10% or greater increase in real property assessments on Oahu is under consideration by the Honolulu City Council. Star-Advertiser.
Why Does It Take So Long To Fire Bad Cops In Honolulu? Recent national stories report officers involved in shootings and other serious incidents are quickly fired. But in Hawaii final discipline can take years. Civil Beat.
Military to provide health care to civilians affected by Red Hill water. The Defense Health Agency announced Monday that it will begin evaluating — and potentially providing medical treatment to — civilians affected by the Red Hill water crisis from now until March 10 on a “space available” basis. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Bishop Museum seeks recurring funding. State officials are working to establish annual funding for Bishop Museum to support and help stabilize Hawaii’s flagship repository of Hawaiian culture, science and community as it moves forward under its fourth CEO in the past seven years. Star-Advertiser.
Cirque du Soleil planning new show in Waikiki. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Outrigger Hospitality Group have some high- flying news: They’ve entered into a joint venture that will add Hawaii next year to Cirque’s shortlist of destinations with shows in residence. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
DOE Looking Into Financial Records Of Kailua School Composting Program. Proceeds from compost sales to the public are kept by the partner schools. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Grand Naniloa woes linger: Owners again seek permission to refinance loan. The beleaguered owners of the Grand Naniloa Hotel are once again requesting to refinance its mortgage to the tune of $54 million. Tribune-Herald.
Merrie Monarch Festival attendees urged not to transport ‘ohi‘a. Merrie Monarch Festival attendees are urged to not transport ‘ohi‘a in order to prevent the further spread of rapid ‘ohi‘a death. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Council committee to hear from Upcountry Maui residents on county budget Wednesday. The Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee will receive testimony from Upcountry Maui residents on the county’s fiscal year 2024 budget Wednesday, April 12, at 6 p.m. at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center. Maui Now.
Draft EA filed for Hālau of ‘Ōiwi Art, construction expected to start in 2024. The Hālau is designed to be a Hawaiian cultural and community center to help advance hula and native and local arts. Maui Now.
Kauai
Elon Musk Starship may land near Kaua‘i this month. The most powerful rocket ever built could splash down off the coast of Kaua‘i within the next two weeks, according to Elon Musk’s Twitter account. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment