10k public housing units proposed, child abuse cases rise, Oahu jail funding uncertain, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority faces critical week. The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority faces its most critical week since its 1998 creation as lawmakers consider a state budget that could zero out its funding or drastically reduce it, and begin the final push in advance of Friday’s decking deadline on two bills that could repeal the agency. Star-Advertiser.
University of Hawaii concerned with Senate version of budget. The House version of the state budget fully restores funding to the University of Hawaii, unlike the Senate version, which only partially restores funds cut during COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
Latest sequel to Hawaii film tax credit program pending at Legislature. Hawaii lawmakers have written several different scripts this year to dramatically alter the state’s ever-changing film industry tax credit program, and one controversial draft is still pending at the Legislature. Star-Advertiser.
Bill protecting sexual assault survivors awaits Governor Josh Green's signature. Senate Bill 1267 will help survivors obtain a restraining order against their offender regardless of what state they live in. KITV4.
Child abuse cases in Hawaii rose to 2,114 in 2022 as pandemic unwound. In a news conference Sunday, the Children’s Justice Centers of Hawaii said that in 2022 they tracked 2,114 cases of abuse in children ranging in age from infants to 17 years old. The cases were up 332 from 2020 and 54 from 2021. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Teenagers Go To Court To Force Climate Action. Lawsuits in Hawaii and Montana shine light on how climate chaos threatens their adult lives. Hawaii presents another opportunity to test a constitutional guarantee to a “clean and healthful environment.” What does that mean? The plaintiffs, represented by Our Children’s Trust and Earthjustice, are determined to find out. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s water systems tackle ‘forever chemicals’. PFAS, an acronym for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have been found in water systems throughout the country, particularly those that rely on surface water. In Hawaii, most of the state’s drinking water comes from groundwater. Star-Advertiser.
UH Sea Grant Program receives over $5M for ocean debris cleanup. Efforts to keep waters around Hawaii pristine are getting some welcome funding. Hawaii News Now. Maui Now.
Hawaii Residents Are Struggling Even More With High Interest Rates. But Good News May Be Looming. Many people and small businesses racked up debt during the pandemic and are "in catch-up mode," according to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Civil Beat.
US Rep. Jill Tokuda Refuses To Take Corporate PAC Money. Does It Matter? The first-term congresswoman doubled down on her campaign pledge in a recent fundraising email. Experts say it's all about political messaging. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Debate Over A New Hawaii Jail Heats Up In The Final Days Of The Legislature. The Senate proposed spending $25 million to plan and solicit bids to replace the aging Oahu Community Correctional Center. The House offered nothing. Civil Beat.
Honolulu rail safety plans include security cameras, patrols. A federally mandated rail safety plan identifying the city Department of Transportation Services as the final responsible party for the coming rail system has rolled toward official approval. Star-Advertiser.
The Battle Against Cockfighting In Hawaii: Lax Enforcement Helps Foster An Attitude Of ‘What’s Wrong With It?’ HPD used to do weekly raids and undercover ops to tackle cockfighting. Now, police haven’t made any arrests in over a year. Civil Beat.
Chinatown Walmart Could Be Converted To Housing If City Council Bill Passes. The measure would make it easier to transform commercial spaces into residential. Some say the measure goes too far. Civil Beat.
Dorm to be UH Manoa’s second housing partnership. A newly approved University of Hawaii student housing project on Dole Street will be a landmark in a couple of ways, becoming the second public-private student housing project on the Manoa campus and housing a child care facility supported by the state’s new preschool initiative. Star-Advertiser.
Project aims to kick-start Waikiki coral reefs. The REEFrame project, as it is being called, is a partnership of the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Conservation International, the state Division of Aquatic Resources, ocean technology firm Natrx, ocean engineering firm Oceanit and ClimbHI, a workforce development nonprofit. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
DLNR to monitor monk seal Kaiwi, pup around the clock. DLNR said its Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers will help keep people safe by directing them away from where the seals are in the water. Anyone who ignores the DOCARE officers’ directions can be cited or arrested. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
State to open new pre-K classrooms: Big Island to receive a total of 13 by 2024. Eleven new pre-kindergarten classrooms are set to open throughout the state by August, including one at Waimea Elementary School. Tribune-Herald.
Puna Wastewater Service Options Examined In Draft EIS. The County of Hawaiʻi is considering options for wastewater systems in Puna, including sending the wastewater to Hilo for treatment. Big Island Video News.
Pohoiki Bay Restoration Draft Environmental Assessment Published. Public comments are being accepted on a plan to dredge the accumulated volcanic debris and restore access to the Pohoiki Boat Ramp. Big Island Video News.
Lawyers in Boy Scout shooting case express frustration. Lawyers for the family of an 11-year-old Boy Scout killed last August when an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle was accidentally discharged at a shooting range wrangled in court Friday with lawyers for the Boy Scouts of America and its Aloha Council. Tribune-Herald.
Food Basket working to establish ag innovation campus. With newly acquired 24.5 acres of land, The Food Basket is working to create the Hawaii Island Agricultural Innovation Park and Food Systems Campus, which will help alleviate food insecurity, lift barriers to pursuing agriculture, and respond to the current economic downturn by providing the capital needed to create a robust agricultural economy. Tribune-Herald.
Paving Waikoloa Road – Community meeting explains timeline, process. Nearly 20 community members attended a meeting Thursday evening presented by the county Public Works Division at Waikoloa Elementary School to learn the details of the planned paving of the road that transverses their village from Mamalahoa Highway to Queen Kaahumanu Highway. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
State cracking down on illegal car rentals at airport. Owners say they need help from Turo, state to comply with rules Since early March, the state Department of Transportation has been working “hand in hand” with the Maui Police Department to crack down on peer-to-peer rental car businesses operating without permits at Kahului Airport. Maui News.
Sports, extracurricular activities moving ahead at Kulanihako‘i. Officials at the new Kihei high school are seeking an athletic director and coaches. Maui News.
Kauai
U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda talks climate at first Kaua‘i town hall. On Earth Day, the climate was top of mind for many in attendance, including resident Jimmy Trujillo, who asked about tapping into federal funds to address climate change on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
Oahu Land Crunch Leads Aloun Farms To Expand Acreage On Fertile West Kauai. Aloun Farms, one of Hawaii’s most prolific producers of Chinese cabbage, green beans, pumpkin and sweet corn, made a name for itself in Central Oahu in the 1990s as a local food producer focused on edging out vegetable imports. Civil Beat.
