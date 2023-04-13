AG nominee Lopez endorsed by committee, indicted ex-prosecutor can keep her lawyer, DLNR orders Waikoloa cat feeding stations closed, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

New Department of Health director starting out with a 24% staff vacancy rate. Hawaiʻi's new health director, Dr. Kenneth Fink, is the former Med-QUEST director for the state and most recently served as vice president of Medicare and Medicaid Programs at HMSA. Hawaii Public Radio.
Noise-detecting camera bill heads back to Senate. Senate Bill 588 would create a pilot program to use noise detection traffic cameras in urban areas, in each participating county. Hawaii Public Radio.
Government wants 30-month sentence for ex-union officer. The 64-year-old former executive officer of the Hawaii Longshore Division should spend the next 30 months in federal prison and pay a $150,000 fine after he was found guilty of falsifying records and embezzlement that cost his union $95,000, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii reports 959 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths. The metrics show a leveling off after two consecutive weeks of increases in daily average cases and positivity rates. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Indicted Honolulu Official Can Keep Her Lawyer, Judge Rules. Donna Leong, Honolulu’s former corporation counsel, is fighting federal charges that she conspired with two others to improperly grant a $250,000 severance payment to former police chief Louis Kealoha. Civil Beat.
Early discussions on how to fix Honolulu's permitting backlog begin. One proposal would codify a program allowing industry professionals to review and certify plans. Currently, the department allows third-party reviewers to certify plans, which is done by using administrative rules. Hawaii Public Radio.
Federal grand jury conducting criminal probe into Red Hill fuel spills. A number of military and civilian officials have been subpoenaed in recent months to testify about the 2021 spills, which contaminated the drinking water of more than 90,000 military personnel and civilians. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu inflation shrinks to 3.3%. Honolulu consumers may be finding prices more affordable as inflation continues to ease under the weight of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive campaign to increase interest rates. Star-Advertiser.
More arrests being made in Waikiki to get habitual criminals off the street, but many are still violating geographic restrictions. Over the past six months, Honolulu police have made over 700 arrests in Waikiki, but residents say there's still much more that needs to be done. KITV4.
Oahu Inmate Kills Himself After Jail Staff Fails To Put Him On Suicide Watch. Jimuel Gatioan hanged himself at OCCC despite warnings by a prosecutor and a defense lawyer that he was suicidal, court records show. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Mauna Kea Authority Nominees Receive Thumbs Up From Senate Committee. The appointees include Richard Matsuda, Gary Kalehua Krug, Kamanamaikalani Beamer, Paul Horner, Noe Noe Wong-Wilson, John Komeiji, Joshua Lanakila Mangauil, and Pomaikalani Bertelmann. Civil Beat.
State Orders End To Cat-Feeding Stations At Waikoloa Shopping Center. DLNR has directed the removal of cat-feeding stations located at a Hawai‘i Island shopping center, following complaints that the endangered Hawai‘i state bird, the nēnē (Hawaiian goose), are being negatively impacted by the consumption of cat food and close contact with feral cats. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
DOH looks into cases of sickened students at school. The state Department of Health is in the midst of an investigation at Maui Preparatory Academy to try to determine what may have been causing some fourth-grade students to experience symptoms, including nausea and headaches, in recent months. Maui News.
ʻĪao Valley State Monument remains closed, reopening postponed until further notice. The closure went into effect on Aug. 1, 2022 to allow crews to complete the final phase of a slope stabilization project and parking lot improvements. It was initially slated to reopen on Jan. 15, 2023, but the closure was extended until April 15, 2023 to allow for continued slope stabilization work. Maui Now.
Study warns of Molokini islet overuse. A new study of the marine life at Molokini islet suggests the popular snorkeling destination off Maui is being overused and in need of additional management to improve not only ecosystem health but also the visitor experience. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Maui cheeseburger eatery ordered to close because it doesn’t have hot water. The state has temporarily ordered the Lahaina location of Cheeseburger in Paradise to close because the eatery does not have hot water. Hawaii News Now. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i council chair plans to fund tax breaks with reserves. Under a plan proposed by Chairman Mel Rapoza, the county would allocate 27 percent of the previous year’s general fund revenues toward the reserve fund instead of the 30 percent that it traditionally puts aside. Garden Island.
This Nonprofit Helps Kaua‘i’s Farmers Start Up and Grow. Mālama Kaua‘i’s network increased sales by almost 6% in a year, with one farmer reaching six figures. Hawaii Business magazine.
