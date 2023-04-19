Ala Wai flood project unveiled, meth lab, explosives found in Kapolei, union fights outsourcing building permit approvals, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii May Subsidize Pay For Child Care Workers. A bill proposes the creation of a two-year pilot program in a bid to attract more qualified child care professionals in the state. Civil Beat.
Have A Complaint About Your Condo? You May Get Slapped With Paying For The Lawyers Who Fight You. Condo association lawyers and lobbyists have successfully shot down efforts by lawmakers to ban "excessive" fees on owners. Civil Beat.
UH population biologist stresses continued COVID risk. Hawaiʻi’s COVID positivity rate has more than doubled since the beginning of March. The state Department of Health reported a 9% positivity rate last week. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Proposal to outsource reviewers for building permits in Honolulu faces pushback. A measure before the Honolulu City Council that would allow the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) to outsource consultants to review building permit applications has drawn criticism from the head of the largest union representing government workers. KITV4.
Rep. Case calls for Jones Act waiver for Red Hill defueling. U.S. Rep. Ed Case is urging the Biden administration to grant Hawaii a Jones Act waiver to aid in the defueling of the Navy’s underground Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility. The Department of Defense plans to move the 104 million gallons of fuel in the tanks around the Pacific region in a new “distributed” posture to support its operations. Star-Advertiser.
Early childhood program to receive nearly $15M in federal funding. The grant will go to the Honolulu Community Action Program, the nonprofit that operates the Head Start and Early Head Start program on Oʻahu. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
State toning down rent hike for Waiahole Valley tenants. The cost to live on and in some cases farm state-owned land in Waiahole Valley won’t go up as much from historically very low rates under a new compromise with roughly 100 tenants in the rural community subsidized by Hawaii taxpayers. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
This Elderly Woman Was Threatened With Eviction — Over 50 Cents. The management of a state-owned affordable apartment property for seniors is threatening to terminate the lease of an elderly resident over a 50 cent debt. Civil Beat.
Agents discover suspected drug lab, explosives while executing search warrant at West Oahu home. Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration conducting a search warrant of a suspected clandestine methamphetamine production lab in the 92-500 block of Awawa Street in Kapolei at about 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon found “volatile chemicals and materials that could endanger area residents,” according to release from the DEA. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
County considers new dedications for ag land. The County Council Finance Committee discussed a pair of bills Tuesday that together would repeal the current commercial agricultural dedication process and install an updated one with multiple new categories of use. Tribune-Herald.
Board OKs telescope decommission. The Board of Land and Natural Resources approved on Friday a conservation district use application from UH-Hilo’s Center for Maunakea Stewardship regarding the decommissioning of the university’s Hoku Ke‘a observatory. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now . Big Island Video News.
HHSC gives notice it will drop insurance provider. Hawaii Health Systems Corporation operates several Big Island hospitals including Hilo Medical Center, Ka‘u Hospital and Kona Community Hospital, among others. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County offering $3,000 bonuses for landlords participating in housing programs. The Hawaiʻi County Office of Housing and Community Development is offering $3,000 sign-on bonuses for Hawaiʻi Island landlords that rent to people with federal housing assistance vouchers. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News.
Hawaiian Homes Nominee For West Hawaiʻi Gets A Hearing. Hawaiian Homes Commission nominee, Makai Freitas, appeared before the Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs on Monday. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui County faces ‘serious’ occupational safety violations after death of firefighter. The County of Maui has agreed to pay state fines for occupational safety violations tied to the death of a 24-year-old firefighter during a flood in Kihei earlier this year. Hawaii News Now.
Maui County Is Struggling To Get The Apartments It Bought Last Year Up And Running. In a town with rental pressures, Lahaina Crossroads has been an affordable foothold. Civil Beat.
Critical funding for West and South Maui secured in Senate Budget draft. Some key items included are: appropriations for the Lahaina Bypass North, a grade-separated crossing for Kūlanihākoʻi High School, critical repairs for Māla Ramp, and a new wastewater facility for Waikapū. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi bus shelters improved through murals, storytelling. Local nonprofits recently worked with Kaua‘i artists to improve three bus shelters with vibrant murals. Kauai Now.
