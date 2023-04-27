Teachers ratify generous contract, Hawaii Tourism Authority left out of state budget, residents oppose surf park, beach dredging on Oahu, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Plan For Dramatic Increase In Preschool Slots for Low-Income Kids Moves Forward. The decision raises hopes that Hawaii can boost the number of children participating in the Open Doors program from about 1,200 to about 4,000. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Tourism Authority left out of state budget. State lawmakers approved $64 million for the state-owned Hawai‘i Convention Center to fix its leaky roof, but left operational funding for the center and for the Hawaii Tourism Authority out of the final version of the state budget measure House Bill 300 CD1, which was approved Tuesday by conferees, and will head to both chambers for a final vote before it is sent to Gov. Josh Green for consideration. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii House and Senate leaders agree on state budget. State House and Senate negotiators have unanimously approved a budget — pending full approval by both chambers — aimed at key priorities including early childhood education, homelessness, housing, adding more nurses and shoring up neighbor island and rural hospitals. Star-Advertiser.
‘We’re on the frontline’: Policy experts meet in Hawaii to discuss growing Indo-Pacific tensions. A gathering of foreign policy experts in Waikiki on Wednesday provided a stark assessment of Hawaii’s role on the world stage. A Honolulu-based thinktank says tensions in the Indo-Pacific region are at their highest levels since WWII. Hawaii News Now.
‘Ambitious’ proposal would transfer 94K acres of agricultural land this year. After a 20-year standstill over more than 110,000 acres of Hawaii agricultural land, two state departments have revealed an “ambitious” plan to distribute that land by the end of the year. Star-Advertiser.
The Untimely Death Of Key Hawaii Ag Official Could Set Back Projects. The death of the state’s Agribusiness Development Corp. Executive Director James Nakatani has left a huge hole in not just the agricultural sector but also the public agency he has led for more than a decade. Civil Beat.
Health officials urge boosters as ‘Arcturus’ gains ground. All eyes are on omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 as the federal public health emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic expires on May 11. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii reports 858 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths. The state’s average positivity rate was at 7.9%, the same as reported on April 19. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
New law requires Oʻahu businesses that allow guns to post signage. Starting May 1, the City and County of Honolulu's Bill 57 will go into effect, letting businesses choose if they will allow guns on their property with proper signage. The bill was signed into law by Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 31. Hawaii Public Radio.
Opponents sue to stop planned Kalaeloa surf park. A community organization and some of its members filed a complaint Friday in state Circuit Court against Honokea Kalaeloa LLC and a state agency, contesting a recent report from the developer that claims the project will have no significant negative impacts on the environment. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Proposed decade-long dredging project along Waimanalo coastline draws concern. Waimanalo residents are incensed over a proposed decade-long dredging project for the area’s coastline, saying they want to keep their beaches natural. The dredging request was submitted to the DLNR by the Pahonu Beach Community Restoration Foundation, comprised of a collection of Waimanalo beachfront homeowners. Hawaii News Now.
Citing unexploded munitions risk, military to temporarily close popular beach campsite. The military announced it will temporarily close a popular campground this summer after a World War II-era bomb was discovered at a campsite at Bellows Air Force Station. Hawaii News Now.
Commission adopts pay raises for city leaders. The Honolulu Salary Commission voted 5-1 Tuesday to adopt pay increases of 12.56% for the city’s mayor and department heads and a more than 64% pay bump to members of the City Council for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Judge denies government’s request to consolidate scores of suits over Red Hill fuel spill. A federal judge has denied the U.S. government’s request to consolidate more than 100 Red Hill lawsuits. Hawaii News Now.
EPA puts 'legally binding' stop to local company selling mislabeled disinfectants. The EPA states that Hiro Systems Hawaii LLC, based in Honolulu, sold misbranded and unregistered sanitization products to consumers. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
$50M slated for Hilo hospital, called ‘huge win for our communities in East Hawaii’. Funding for a large expansion of Hilo Medical Center is included in the final version of a state budget bill. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Singer wants public apology. Notable singer Melveen Leed wants a public apology from management of Prince Kuhio Plaza for cutting off her impromptu performance at the mall’s craft fair earlier this month during the Merrie Monarch Festival. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Hawaii Is Giving A Maui Hotel Its Money Back Instead Of Helping Shore Up A Shrinking Beach. Community members, government officials and business executives say recent land board decisions indicate a new approach to the tough decisions that come with sea level rise. Civil Beat.
Budget Bill includes funds for a Maui Axis Deer program, Bovine Tuberculosis operations on Molokaʻi. On Maui, the budget includes the addition of $6.1 million in general funds in FY24 and FY25 for the Maui Axis Deer program; $1.1 million in FY25 for six months of funding to support new housing at the Maui Community Correctional Center; and the addition of three permanent positions and $98,500 in FY24 and $200,250 in FY25 for UH Maui College’s health center. Maui Now.
County unemployment rate at 3.4 percent in March. Unemployment in Maui County last month was at 3.4 percent, up from 3.2 percent in February, according to recent statistics released from Hawaii State Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i County Council scrambles for landfill alternatives. The Kaua‘i County Council unanimously approved efforts to seek new ways of managing Kaua‘i’s solid waste — including burning trash — as the island’s landfill rapidly nears capacity. Garden Island.
Help frame Kaua‘i’s climate action plan. The County of Kaua‘i is turning to the public as it maps out a plan to address the future impacts climate change will have on infrastructure and the services it provides to businesses and residents. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i County Council moves to increase pepper spray access. Kaua‘i is currently the only county in the state that requires residents to file for a permit and pass a background check in order to buy pepper spray. Garden Island.
