Japanese tourists return to Hawaii for Golden Week, foster kids may keep more federal benefits, more Honolulu red light cameras go live, more news fro m all the Hawaiian Islands

A New Program Aims To Help Hawaii’s Older Adults Keep Their Homes. Hawaii’s financially struggling older adults may get a new support system intended to keep them out of the homelessness crisis. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i ‘clean elections’ bill nears endgame. The state of Hawai‘i could be weeks away from a radical re-envisioning of politics in the state, as a bill to facilitate full public financing of state and county campaigns awaits debate over final changes by the state Legislature. Garden Island.
Hawai‘i Elections Commission to meet Monday. The commission will receive a status of operations report from the Office of Elections and the public will be provided an opportunity to present public testimony. Big Island Now.
State wants to stop collecting foster kids’ benefits, but says funding needed to fill gap. Dozens of children in Hawaii’s foster system are being stripped of money they may not even know is theirs as part of a controversial practice that’s attracting new criticism. Hawaii News Now.
Reports of child abuse reach a new record high in Hawaiʻi, says DHS. Researchers found that 2021 had a record number of almost 5,820 reported child abuse and neglect cases. It’s the highest number of reported cases since 2009, according to the data. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Taxpayers Will Pay For Indicted Officials’ Defense. The Honolulu City Council will consider spending $100,000 or more per defendant. Former managing director Roy Amemiya and former Honolulu Police Commission chair Max Sword have both requested the local government cover the cost of their defense. Civil Beat.
Nine of Oahu’s 10 red-light cameras will be live by Friday. The red-light safety camera at McCully and Algaroba streets will begin issuing warnings on Friday, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
HPD Is Considering Buying A Gun That’s Being Shelved By Other Police Departments Over Safety Concerns. The P320 is linked to multiple cases where users allege they were injured by an unintentional firing. Civil Beat.
Long-awaited reopening of Oahu’s only public gun range will also come with new rules. The city has announced that the pistol and rifle ranges at the Koko Head Shooting Complex, the only public gun range on Oahu, will reopen on April 29. Hawaii News Now.
City prepares fare system, security on Honolulu rail ahead of expected July opening. The city expects to receive the completed segment of the Honolulu rail system from Kapolei to Aloha Stadium in July, once safety testing is complete and verified. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu seeks to reduce backlog of building permit applications. The city’s Department of Planning and Permitting would continue to use third-party reviewers, but licensed architects and engineers would have to attest that their submitted plans comply with applicable laws under a proposed bill. Star-Advertiser.
Former Mililani athletic director negotiating plea deal. The former athletic director accused of stealing more than $360,000 from the Mililani High School athletic booster club is in plea agreement negotiations with prosecutors. Star-Advertiser.
Polynesian Voyaging Society to host send-off for Hokule‘a launch. A send-off for the voyaging canoe Hokule‘a before it is shipped to Alaska to embark on a four-year circumnavigation of the Pacific is planned for Saturday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
A House resolution requests the DLNR investigate the factors causing the decline of the palila population on Maunakea. Two senate committees voted recommend the passage of a House resolution on Wednesday dealing with the future of the endangered palila bird, a native species that makes its home only on Maunakea. Big Island Video News.
Pharmacy college aims to shore up enrollment. Over the last decade, enrollment has dropped by about 50% at the University of Hawaii at Hilo’s Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy. Tribune-Herald.
Astronomers using Maunakea telescopes unveil new way to hunt for exoplanets. Astronomers using Maunakea telescopes have developed a technique that they say could revolutionize how to capture images of distant planets. Tribune-Herald.
100 horses to strut their stuff during Merrie Monarch Royal Parade. When you’re a beast of burden on the Big Island, you’re often saddled with carrying around paniolo (Hawaiian cowboys) and working on a ranch or farm. It’s not often you can get gussied up for a day on the town. Big Island Now.
Maui
Full Senate passes draft budget; includes funds for Maui jail and UHMC health center. The Senate’s version of HB300 for the biennium budget covering fiscal years 2024 (FY24) and 2025 (FY25) includes appropriations of $11,652,494,699 and $9,942,927,794 in general funds, respectively. Maui Now.
Iao Valley on Maui to require tourist reservations. When Iao Valley State Monument soon reopens after a nine-month closure for a slope stabilization project, it will become the fourth state park in Hawaii to require advance reservations for nonresidents. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Survey shows interest for planting native trees along Rice Street. A recent report published by the Rice Street Business Association, Better Block Hawaiʻi and Solid Ground Connections indicates overwhelming support for replacing dead and dying trees, shrubs and plants along Rice Street with healthy, native greenery. Kauai Now.
