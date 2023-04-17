Teachers to get $10k annual raises under tentative state agreement, 19 more bills hit governor's desk, cockfighting shooting brings old problem to light, Merrie Monarch festivities wrap up, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
State and teachers union reach tentative agreement. Teacher salaries will increase by an average of more than $10,000 annually, the teachers union said. It also said 21 hours of professional development will be permanently incorporated into the contract. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Legislature sends 19 more bills to governor’s desk. Among the bills awaiting action by the governor, one would declare a Hawaiian Independence Day, another would generate awareness of alcohol consumption during pregnancy and another establishes standards for the firearm industry. Star-Advertiser.
House Speaker Has Little To Say About Party Incident At His Capitol Office. Speaker Scott Saiki refuses to speak about reports of drinking but says Rep. Natalia Hussey-Burdick will not be disciplined. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
One Hawaii GOP House Leader Says Her Caucus Is ‘A Cult’. Rep. Kanani Souza says she's not willing to give up on the Republican Party, but takes issue with this particular group of lawmakers. Civil Beat.
State-backed leasehold condo pilot pending. Senate Bill 865 would establish a pilot program to develop one condo project for sale on state land under a 99-year land lease in an effort to demonstrate whether the concept is a viable solution to increase the long-term supply of affordable housing. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii troops playing big role in exercises with Philippines. The United States and the Philippines officially kicked off their largest joint military exercise in recent history last week amid boiling regional tensions, and Hawaii troops are playing a central role. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Has Had Amazing Success Reducing The Number Of Homeless Vets. Here’s How. The number of homeless veterans in Hawaii declined by 51% between 2015 and 2022, a number far higher than the national average. Civil Beat.
State partnership aims to address school psychologist shortage. The state Department of Education and Chaminade University are offering 20 full-tuition scholarships to address the state's shortage of educational psychologists in the public school system. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii nonprofits working to restore their volunteer rolls. Hawaii was one of a handful of states that saw double- digit declines in “formal volunteering” between 2019 and 2021, according to a recent U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps survey. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Ala Wai flood control project plan to be unveiled. A multimillion-dollar plan to protect Waikiki and nearby communities from a flooding disaster appears to be coming into focus as the Army Corps of Engineers announced it will present its “prospective plan” at a virtual meeting April 24. Star-Advertiser.
No Window In Your Bedroom? It Could Be The Future Of Low-Cost Housing In Honolulu. The Honolulu City Council is considering loosening some housing codes to allow empty commercial buildings to more easily be converted to housing units. Civil Beat.
City prepares fare system, security on Honolulu rail ahead of expected July opening. The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services expects to receive the completed segment of the rail system from Kapolei to Aloha Stadium this summer, once safety testing is complete and verified. Hawaii Public Radio.
This Downtown Methadone Clinic Has Been Across From A School For Decades. Now The Neighbors Want It Gone. However, the American Disabilities Act deems clients of substance use disorder services to be a protected class. Civil Beat.
Cockfight shootings in Maili highlight danger, residents say. A weekend shooting at a Maili cockfight — leaving two dead and three injured — underscores the dire shortage of police officers on the Waianae Coast and possibly the need for legislation to facilitate arrests and prosecution of those involved in cockfighting, a community leader said. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Big Island home sales down 40%. Home sales on the Big Island continued to decline through the first quarter of 2023 as higher interest rates chill the market nationwide. Tribune-Herald.
‘Last fishing village in Hawaiʻi nei’ in homestretch for long-awaited community center. The 3,200-square-foot community center just needs one last thing – a contractor to finish up the last needed touches. The near-complete center includes enclosed and open-air classrooms, a historical library, kitchen, restrooms, workshop, parking lot with ADA stalls, water, Native Hawaiian landscaping and a photovoltaic power supply system. Big Island Now.
Maui
Hospital strike ends after nearly two months. An overwhelming majority of United Public Workers members voted in favor of ratifying a three-year contract with Maui Health, putting an end to a nearly two-month strike at three hospitals in Maui County on Friday afternoon. Maui News.
Reviving Hawaii’s Meat Inspection Program Could Also Take Aim At Axis Deer. A solution to Maui County’s invasive deer problem could come from reviving the state’s meat inspection program that was halted back in 1995. The hope is a reboot could also get invasive axis deer integrated into Hawaii’s mainstream food system at a more affordable price than currently available under the federal USDA inspection regime. Civil Beat.
Maui County adopts updated special management area and shoreline rules. Updated special management area and shoreline rules were approved by the Maui Planning Commission last month, bringing “more balance and flexibility for homeowners while improving coastal resilience for the environment,” the county announced Friday. Maui News.
Maui Family Support Services re-accredited. Prevent Child Abuse America announced that Maui Family Support Services, Inc. has been re-accredited through March 2027. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauaʻi, state visitor numbers rising. Visitor arrivals to Kaua‘i (to date through February) were up 207,505 from 173,256 in 2022, or 19.8%. Kauai Now.
New safety measures sought for air tours. Hawaii's legislative delegation is aiming to improve air tour safety and reduce noise disturbances for residents across the Hawaiian Island chain. Garden Island.
