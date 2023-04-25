Army seeks to renew military land leases, legislators reach tentative tax break deal, governor proposes expansion of homeless villages, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Tentative deal reached on tax breaks as legislative session enters home stretch. Key lawmakers say they have reached a tentative agreement on tax breaks for Hawaii residents. The news comes as the legislative session enters the home stretch Monday, with the first formal negotiation session over the $20 billion state budget. Hawaii News Now.
Green’s First Veto: A Condo Bill That Could Have Increased The Cost Of Housing. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green issued the first veto of his administration on Friday, rejecting a bill that was supposed to clarify an unusual scenario in which condominium owners sued the developer of their project for construction flaws more than a decade after construction was finished. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Governor Plans To Develop More Tiny Home Villages Statewide. Gov. Josh Green promised more tiny home villages will be built around the state, regardless of opposition from local communities, as his administration tackles homelessness. Civil Beat.
DOH urges vigilance following second case of measles on Oahu. The state Department of Health on Monday confirmed a second case of measles on Oahu. The resident was exposed to the previously confirmed case in an international traveler. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Oahu
Homeless ‘medical respite’ kauhale planned on Oahu. Gov. Josh Green plans to expand his homeless kauhale village concept within a month to erect the state’s first “medical respite” kauhale for homeless people across from The Queen’s Medical Center “in my backyard” for eight to 10 homeless people at a time who disproportionately use emergency rooms only to end up back on the street, Green said. Star-Advertiser.
Controversial 6-foot-tall walls remain in latest Ala Wai flood mitigation proposal. The latest flood mitigation plan for the Ala Wai Canal is starting to take shape, and it still includes large walls that have been unpopular with the public. Hawaii Public Radio.
Conflict Of Interest? Neighborhood Board Employees Are Running For Seats On The Boards. Questions are being raised about whether as elected board members the employees can effectively question their bosses. Nine employees of the Honolulu Neighborhood Commission Office, the city agency that oversees Oahu’s 33 neighborhood boards, have signed up to run for elected seats on the boards themselves. Civil Beat.
Prominent Honolulu Condo Board Members Are On Trial For Alleged Retaliation. The lawsuits claims the Hokua board members used their positions to help themselves and each other without disclosing conflicts of interest. Testing a Hawaii law prohibiting retaliation by condominium boards, a trial began on Monday pitting a retired Army officer against several prominent members of Hawaii’s real estate and development community who served alongside the retired officer as directors of one of Honolulu’s landmark luxury condominiums. Civil Beat.
Bishop Museum probe ends with no findings. An investigation of the board of directors of Bishop Museum prompted by a formal complaint from loyalists of the ousted president and CEO has found no financial mismanagement or wrongdoing. Star-Advertiser.
Slew of rescues highlight hiker safety. After a series of hike rescues over the weekend, state officials are reminding people to take precautions, know their limits and be aware how hot it can get on exposed trails. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Green weighs in on feral cats: Governor sending DLNR chief to the Big Island following protest in Waikoloa. Gov. Josh Green said Monday he’s dispatching Department of Land and Natural Resources Director Dawn Chang to the Big Island today “to work out a peaceful solution” between DLNR, owners and mangers of the Queen’s Marketplace, and feral cat advocates who feed the felines behind the Waikoloa Beach shopping center. Tribune-Herald.
Hawai‘i County seeking proposals for affordable housing funding. Up to $18 million will soon be available to qualified applicants working to increase, support, or sustain the availability of affordable housing in Hawaiʻi County. Big Island Now.
Draft EA offers more details about Pohoiki ramp dredging. The reopening of the Pohoiki Boat Ramp is one step closer after a draft environmental assessment for the dredging project was published Sunday. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
New Rules That Seek To Better Protect Maui’s Coastlines Will Take Effect Soon. Planning officials are paving the way for some big changes with how the local government controls development and construction projects close to and along Maui’s coastlines. Civil Beat.
Maui median home price is $1.2M, up 1.9% in March 2023. The last time Maui’s median was above $1.2 million was in June of 2022 when the median was $1.242M. Maui Now. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i police warn of ongoing thefts targeting residents and visitors. According to officials, a recent rash of car break-ins and thefts have occurred in residential neighborhoods islandwide. Kauai Now.
Hu Honua Supporters Will Not Give Up - Posted on April 25, 2023, by Henry Curtis Several viewpoints and letters to the editor have been written recently insisting that Hu Honua`s tree burning ...
