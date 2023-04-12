Hula now covered by health insurance provider, state hits new record in fentanyl overdoses, HPR dumps Twitter in protest, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Gun Rules, Fate Of HTA Among Bills Headed To Closed-Door Committees. More than 250 bills remain under consideration as the Hawaii Legislature enters the home stretch of this year's session. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi House lawmakers approve 77 Senate bills before second crossover deadline. The state House of Representatives today passed an additional 77 Senate Bills ahead of Thursdayʻs second crossover deadline. These bills now head back to the Senate for their consideration. Maui Now.
Bill creating a luxury home sales tax to fund homeless services misses key deadline. A bill that would have raised the taxes to help fund a homeless program in the state has died in this year's Legislative session. Senate Bill 362 would have raised the conveyance tax by a percentage point for condos, houses and other properties selling for $2 million or more. Hawaii Public Radio.
Drunken driving threshold bill is pulled over for a check. A legislative effort to lower Hawaii’s blood-alcohol threshold for drunken driving was held up recently to better examine concerns over the proposed change. Star-Advertiser.
Understanding how words are stricken from the Legislature's record. After each session, the state Legislature releases an official record of events. But while lawmakers meet on the floors of their chambers, members can have their words stricken from that record. Hawaii Public Radio.
Alarming figures show Hawaii set new record last year for fentanyl drug overdoses. Synthetic opioids killed a record number of people in Hawaii last year, according to newly-released state Health Department figures. Statewide, fentanyl is likely linked to at least 60 deaths. Hawaii News Now.
Hawai‘i Public Radio will no longer be sharing content on Twitter. Twitter has erroneously labeled NPR as “state-affiliated media,” a term Twitter uses for government propaganda outlets in countries without a free press—which is a guaranteed right in the U.S. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Who’s Behind The Fake Honolulu Parking Meter Sticker Scam? A phantom organization incorporated in Alaska just weeks ago appears to have orchestrated the hundreds of fraudulent parking stickers that turned up recently on Honolulu’s meters, and two people registered as its officials claim someone else is using their names. Civil Beat.
Permit revoked for Kalihi ‘monster home’. A planned two-story, single-family home with nine bathrooms, no side yards and insufficient parking that the city originally granted a building permit to in 2022 but now calls a gross violation of the city’s “monster homes” ordinance had its building permit revoked Tuesday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Program that helps chronic homeless seeks financial relief. The city in November 2021 forced Hawaii’s original and oldest substance abuse treatment center to move, and the Sand Island Treatment Center now hopes to get financial relief from $36,000 in monthly lease and utility costs to continue to help chronically homeless clients who often suffer from mental health and substance abuse issues. Star-Advertiser.
Amid crime concerns, college students join forces with residents to patrol Chinatown. Criminal justice students are joining forces with residents to bring attention to crime concerns in Chinatown. Every second Tuesday, residents of Downtown Honolulu and Chinatown come together to take a stand against crime. Hawaii News Now.
Blangiardi appoints commissioners to protect Oʻahu's historic landmarks. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has announced his candidates for the Oʻahu Historic Preservation Commission. Hawaii Public Radio.
$180.5M expansion for Sand Island wastewater plant. According to the City and County of Honolulu, the project will expand the plant’s biosolids production capacity. KHON2.
Rapid ohia death jumps to Waianae range on Oahu. During surveys, the Oahu Invasive Species Committee detected a roughly 40-foot ohia tree that had fallen, with symptoms of the fungal disease that kills Hawaii’s native ohia trees. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
’Uncontrollable cost increases’ bump up Mayor Roth’s proposed $794.3 million budget. The County Council will continue to discuss the proposed budget and capital improvement plan today and Thursday during a special meeting of the Finance Committee. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Funds Released For Hawaiʻi Island Hospitals. Governor Josh Green has released Capital Improvement Project funding for both Hilo Medical Center and Kona Community Hospital. Big Island Video News.
Maui
94-acre coastal land parcel in Hāna donated to the community. Puʻu Kaʻuiki, the iconic hill overlooking Hāna Bay in East Maui, is now under community management. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui News.
Kīhei Charter School hopes to become first “zero waste” public school in Hawaiʻi. Students at Kīhei Charter School are hoping to become the first “zero waste” public school in the state, and in doing so, potentially become a model for other schools and the community at large. Maui Now.
Kauai
Motion to intervene filed against KIUC rate hike. Local activist group Friends of Maha‘ulepu has filed a motion to intervene in the Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative’s request to increase electric rates by an average 9.42 percent. Garden Island.
Starship rocket could splash down near Kauai. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted Monday that his company’s massive Starship rocket will conduct its first orbital launch “near the end of third week of April,” assuming it receives final regulatory approval. Star-Advertiser.
Mass layoffs, absentee bosses create morale crisis at Meta - SAN FRANCISCO >> “Raise your hand if you know who is getting fired?” a Meta employee wrote in an online chat group for the company’s engineers this month...
No comments:
Post a Comment