Trump signs Hawaii disaster declaration, Honolulu firefighters ratify $11.7M COVID hazard pay, Maui doctor found guilty of attempted manslaughter, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4. Big Island Video News.
Cut State Jobs, Keep Tax Cuts? Hawaiʻi Senate Makes Budget Pitch. Faced with federal budget cuts, lawmakers hope to balance the budget in part by wiping out positions that have been vacant for more than five years. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers consider banning disposable e-cigarettes. Disposable e-cigarettes could be banned in Hawaiʻi starting in 2027. State lawmakers are advancing a measure that would make it illegal to sell electronic smoking devices that don’t have refillable cartridges or a rechargeable battery. Hawaii Public Radio.
State legislators continue to question HPH-HMSA deal. The House Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce had many lingering concerns over the impacts of Hawaii Medical Service Association joining forces with Hawaii Pacific Health. Star-Advertiser.
Conservative Activists Take Aim At Native Hawaiian Health Scholarship. A new lawsuit filed by a legal advocacy nonprofit says a 35-year-old federal scholarship program that brought Native Hawaiian doctors to the islands is unconstitutional. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Law Enforcement Director Wants To Return To Honolulu Police Department. Mike Lambert said he had hoped to stay longer with DLE but plans to step down this summer because of a retirement system issue. Civil Beat.
‘Strongest in the nation’: DBEDT on Hawaii unemployment rate. January’s unemployment rate of 2.2 percent compares to the national rate of 4.3 percent, which was down from 4.4 percent in December. KHON2.
Oahu
Firefighters ratify $11.7M COVID hazard pay. Honolulu firefighters are set to receive $11.7 million in temporary hazard pay for working during the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials say. The agreement provides up to $7,500 in compensation for each city firefighter who worked during the national public health emergency that began in March 2020 and ended in March 2022. Star-Advertiser.
COVID-19 fraud case is possibly resolved. A 31-year-old Kapolei woman facing federal criminal charges after allegedly stealing another person’s identity in a scheme to steal more than $36,000 in unemployment insurance and COVID-19 assistance may have reached a resolution with the U.S. Department of Justice. Star-Advertiser.
About 4,000 more Oʻahu properties could be required to have flood insurance. Decades-old maps that the federal government uses to determine which properties are high flood risks will be updated on June 10, expanding to include more homes near coasts and streams. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
General Plan changes blasted; Kierkiewicz’s revision draws sharp criticism. The Hawaii County Council chambers rang out with criticisms Tuesday as a committee meeting meant to consider a long-term planning document devolved into accusations, lawsuits and conspiracy theories. Tribune-Herald.
Kona attorney confirmed as District Court judge. The Hawaii State Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Andrew Michael Kennedy to serve as a Hawaii Island District Court judge, following his appointment by Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui doctor who attacked wife on Nuuanu trail found guilty of attempted manslaughter. An Oahu Circuit Court jury rendered a guilty verdict on the lesser charge of attempted manslaughter Wednesday in the trial of 47-year-old Maui anesthesiologist Gerhardt Konig accused of trying to kill his wife March 24, 2025, while hiking on the Pali Puka Trail in Nuuanu. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Palm-Killing Beetle Found On Molokaʻi For First Time, Rediscovered On Maui. The beetle has become emblematic of the state’s decades-long struggle to contain and mitigate the impacts of invasive species throughout the islands. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi blesses first dedicated medical helicopter that started operations Wednesday. The new air medical service through Hawai’i Life Flight also will support inter-facility transfers to Līhuʻe’s trauma center, cardiac catheterization laboratories and specialty care facilities on Oʻahu. Kauai Now.
Rivers’ 37 kills help HBA rally past Mid-Pacific in 5 - Jason Rivers pounded 37 kills, including nine in a crucial fourth set to tie the match, and Hawaii Baptist rallied for a 24-26, 25-19, 24-26, 25-17, 15-1...
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