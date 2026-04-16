Judge rejects federal challenge to Hawaii fossil fuels lawsuit, state agrees to acquire decrepit Wahiawa Dam, gas prices continue to climb, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Reuters. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii income tax cuts hang in balance as legislative session nears end. Leaders in the state House and Senate are expected to soon hash out differences over legislation put forth in January by Gov. Josh Green, who wants annual tax cuts slated for 2027 through 2031 repealed for all taxpayers in order to preserve revenue Green said is needed to offset federal cutbacks over several years. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Former Hawaii AG works for the state and represents Luke. The Hawaii Attorney General decided there was no conflict with former state Attorney General David Louie representing Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke amid her election year controversies while he is also under contract with the state at $525 an hour to work on a long-standing civil case. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii gas prices continue climb higher into record territory. Gas prices in Hawaii are continuing to climb after reaching a new record high earlier this month. According to AAA Hawaii, the current average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Hawaii is $5.65. Hawaii News Now.
State working group weighing benefits of gaming vs. potential problems. The group studying legalized gambling is about halfway through its process. And while they understand the benefits of the revenue gambling can bring, they’re weighing whether the benefits outweigh the potential problems. KHON2.
Trump issues disaster declaration following Kona-low storms. Hawaii has received federal approval to recoup at least 75% of the money it needs to recover and rebuild following the recent string of back-to-back Kona storms that hit Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island from March 10-24 — and could see up to 90% reimbursement. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Now. KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
JABSOM researchers discover novel approach to cancer therapy. A lab in Hawaiʻi is chasing a bold idea. It centers on something so small it is easy to overlook; yet it may change how cancer is treated forever. They’re called nanobodies. KHON2.
Oahu
Honolulu council chair Tommy Waters’ reelection eligibility challenged. A registered voter sent an objection letter last month to the city clerk asking for a review of Waters’ eligibility. The letter submitted a written challenge to Waters’ filing paperwork seeking another term and asked for a review to determine if his candidacy complies with term limit provisions. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Police Chief Candidates Getting Narrowed Down. Twenty community members have agreed to participate in panels that will interview semi-finalists next month. Civil Beat.
Wahiawā Dam Takeover: State Signs Off On Acquisition. The state is one step closer to acquiring the dam, which has a price tag for repairs in excess of $60 million. Directors of the Hawaiʻi Agribusiness Development Corp. have approved the $4.9 million purchase of the remaining land to acquire the 120-year-old Wahiawā dam and spillway, part of a larger deal by the state to acquire an irrigation system that runs from Wahiawā to the North Shore. Civil Beat.
How To Stop Your North Shore Farm From Flooding? Move, Developer Says. Waialua farmers were flooded again last weekend, the fifth time since February. A local developer says it’s time to look for new land, but for many that’s unfathomable. Civil Beat.
Oʻahu's North Shore businesses report losing half their revenue following recent flooding. A majority of businesses on Oʻahu’s North Shore report losing at least half of their expected revenue because of the recent flooding.That's according to data being collected by the North Shore Chamber of Commerce, which is surveying area businesses. Hawaii Public Radio.
Community pushing against planned archery dojo in Kaimuki. Dozens of Kaimuki residents packed a neighborhood board meeting on Wednesday, April 15, in the hopes of stopping a plan to build an archery dojo at Mau’umae Nature Park. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Making history: Sherry Bird is Hawaii Police Department’s first female deputy chief. A 28-year veteran of the department, Bird, 52, graduated in the same recruit class as Chief Reed Mahuna. As assistant chief of the department’s Administrative Services Bureau since February 2025, Bird was already the highest-ranking woman in the department’s history prior to taking the penultimate step upward. Tribune-Herald.
Three Hawaii County finalists for UH Board of Regents. Gov. Josh Green is considering three candidates for appointment to the University of Hawaii Board of Regents to fill one of two seats representing Hawaii Island. They are Chad Cabral, Makai Freitas and Wendy Laros. Tribune-Herald.
NPS seeks public input on trail plans at Kauleoli. The National Park Service is inviting the community to participate in a planning effort for the Kauleoli Unit of Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Maui
New fire station at Olowalu moves forward. The Maui Planning Commission approved on Tuesday a special use permit for the development of a fire station at Olowalu in West Maui, where there have been numerous wildfires. Maui News. Maui Now.
Maui Emergency Management Agency taking ‘posture forward’ stance in emergency activations. The agency’s fiscal 2027 budget requests include: six additional personnel including specialists for hazard mitigation and flood risk coordination; a request for $70,000 for consulting services to manage emerging hazards like electric vehicle battery incidents; a nearly $1 million request for hazardous fuels and vegetation removal across 1,100 acres; and the establishment of permanent offices and dedicated specialists for isolated communities like Molokaʻi and East Maui. Maui Now.
New lanes to open on Puʻunēnē Avenue. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation notifies highway users that the newly added single lanes in both directions on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) between West and East Wākea Avenues and Kuihelani Highway (Route 380) will open at 7 a.m., Thursday, April 16. Maui Now.
Kauai
22 sites around Kauaʻi found to have high bacteria levels, exceeding state standards. Surfrider Kauaʻi’s volunteer Blue Water Task Force tests coastal waters around the Garden Island for enterococcus bacteria, a fecal indicator bacteria. 22 sites around Kauaʻi found to have high bacteria levels, exceeding state standards. Kauai Now.
Kaua‘i Community Beetle-Mapping Project May Be A Model For Hawai‘i. Funded by a county grant, the project tracks coconut rhinoceros beetle feeding, breeding, treatment and trap sites. Civil Beat.
Allbirds pivots to AI after collapse in sneaker business - After agreeing to sell all its assets last month for less than 1% of its previous $4 billion valuation, the shoe company Allbirds announced Wednesday tha...
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