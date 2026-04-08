Convicted lawmaker's emails purged by House, flooding expected from latest storm, university funding bill scaled back, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Video News. KHON2.
Convicted Hawaiʻi Lawmaker’s Emails Were Deleted When He Left Office. Civil Beat requested emails ex-Rep. Ty Cullen and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke exchanged with a lobbyist. Requests were denied because the accounts were deleted. Soon after Hawaiʻi. Rep. Ty Cullen left office, resigning in disgrace due to a bribery scandal, the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives wiped his email account clean, deleting years of messages. Civil Beat.
Restrictions in UH funding bill loosened after pushback. SB 2602, a proposal to limit how the University of Hawaii can manage its student tuition and student fees was significantly scaled back Tuesday following concerns from UH officials and lawmakers, including House Higher Education Chair Andrew Takuya Garrett. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Child Welfare Nonprofits Say It’s Too Easy To Sue Them. A bill pending in the Hawaiʻi Legislature would limit the liability of nonprofits that contract with the state. Opponents say it would also cheat children. Civil Beat.
'Every kid is different': State eyes universal dyslexia-sensitive screenings across Hawaiʻi public schools. Hawaiʻi is the only state that does not have laws that address dyslexia, a condition that impacts roughly 20% of people. Some literacy advocates believe this lack of legislation has led the state’s Department of Education to not properly support keiki with dyslexia in school. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii residents warned of contractor scams ahead of approaching storm. The Better Business Bureau is warning Hawaii residents to be cautious of contractors going door to door or sending unsolicited messages as homeowners rush to prepare for another approaching storm system. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayor postpones town halls indefinitely for storm. Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Monday, April 6, that all City and County of Honolulu town hall meetings scheduled for 2026 are postponed indefinitely. KHON2.
City clearing park of debris ahead of storm. Over 2,300 tons of storm debris piled in a massive mound at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park had been reduced Tuesday to 250 tons — just ahead of the third major storm forecast for Hawaii in less than a month, which could leave even more rubbish in its wake. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Honolulu activating emergency shelters Wednesday due to storm. The shelters will be available for residents and visitors who need a safe place during the storm, officials said. As of now, the city is activating shelters at the Waianae, Manoa Valley, Kaneohe and Wahiawa district parks. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Toxic Mud? North Shore Flooding Likely Diluted Pesticide Risk. Residents are worried the mess they are wading through is contaminated by chemicals sprayed on farms upstream. Test results are pending. Civil Beat.
Chinatown business owners worry about crime as bill moves through Legislature. A new bill that would cut people charged with misdemeanors loose before their trial is one step closer to reality. But people in the business community fear this will only make crime in their area worse. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Heavy rain and thundershowers are in the forecast for Hawaii Island over the next three or four days. Patrick Blood, an NWS Honolulu forecaster, said a deep, low pressure trough west of the state — a cold front and not a Kona low — will deliver the same kind of impacts that resulted from the two recent Kona low storms. Tribune-Herald.
Surge in passengers anticipated at Hawaiʻi airports because of 63rd annual Merrie Monarch Festival. Hawaiʻi airports are expected to be busier than usual this week with a surge in interisland travel because of the 63rd annual Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo. Thousands of participants and enthusiasts are expected to visit the Big Island. Big Island Now.
Merrie Monarch Festival Traffic Pattern Change Begins Wednesday. A temporary one-way traffic pattern will go into effect on Kalanikoa Street in Hilo this week, in conjunction with the 63rd Annual Merrie Monarch Festival. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Flooding reported Tuesday night in East Maui. According to the Maui Emergency Management Agency, rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour with the heaviest rainfall along the slopes of East Maui. Maui News.
Mayor Bissen unveils FY2027 County Affordable Housing Plan. The County of Maui has released its proposed Fiscal Year 2027 Affordable Housing Plan, outlining a $79,491,899 budget to support the development, acquisition and rehabilitation of nearly 800 affordable housing units across Maui County. Maui Now.
Nā Hale O Maui breaks ground on seven affordable homes in Kahului. The Fairways at Maui Lani project, located at 120 Puʻumakani St., marks a milestone for the nonprofit as it shifts toward new construction to combat island real estate market prices, which now top $1 million for single-family homes. Maui Now.
Kauai
Emergency road closure in Wailua for bridge cleaning, debris removal ahead of storm. An emergency road closure in Wailua is ongoing along a portion of ‘Ōpaeka‘a Road in the vicinity of Pulana Street for bridge cleaning and debris removal ahead of potential inclement weather this week. Kauai Now.
Jury finds Maui doctor guilty of attempted manslaughter - An Oahu Circuit Court jury today found a 47-year-old Maui anesthesiologist guilty of attempted manslaughter in the attack of his wife on a Nuuanu trail l...
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