Luke receives AG target letter in bribery probe, more raises for Honolulu officials, lawsuit against Turtle Bay luxury resort headed to court, Kilauea volcano erupting again, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaiʻi Lawmakers Shelve Petition To Further Probe $35K Paper Bag Case. House Speaker Nadine Nakamura tabled the citizen petition with little advance notice or discussion. More than 900 petitioners asked the lawmakers to find out what happened in this transaction, determine if any laws had been broken and figure out what steps should be taken to address ethics problems at the Legislature. Civil Beat.
A narrowed race for lieutenant governor leaves top state positions unchallenged. Following Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke's announcement that she will not be running for reelection, Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami is the only significant Democrat vying for the position. Unless someone decides by the June 2 deadline to enter the election for lieutenant governor, it could create an uncompetitive race for both of the state’s top executive positions. Hawaii Public Radio.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Nominee Faces Tough Questions From Senators. Besides his work for a powerful Hawaiʻi super PAC, lawmakers raised concerns about Vladimir Devens’ attendance at a controversial Honolulu cop’s retirement party. Civil Beat.
31 countries to send forces to RIMPAC this summer in Hawaii. The Navy announced Wednesday that the biennial Rim of the Pacific — better known as RIMPAC — will again this summer, from June 24 to July 31, bring troops, warships and aircraft from 31 nations to Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Vegetation growth from recent rains may stoke wildfire risk. Torrential rains in March and April have turned Hawaiʻi's landscapes green with new plant growth. Much of that vegetation is thirsty invasive grasses, which dominate Hawaiʻi's unmanaged lands. Those grasses likely won't stay green for long. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Honolulu salary panel OKs 4.7% pay raises for top city officials. The Honolulu Salary Commission on Wednesday approved a 4.7% pay increase for most of the city’s top elected and appointed officials, with changes set to take effect by July 1. The across-the-board adjustment for the 2027 fiscal year will raise the mayor’s annual salary to $236,712 from $226,080. Members of the nine-member City Council will see their yearly pay increase to $127,800 from $122,064, while the Council chair’s salary will rise to $138,264, up from $132,048. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Traffic Cams Catch Speeders. But Most Don’t Get Tickets. Cameras at 10 major accident hot spots are catching red light runners and speeders. But ticketing more of them would overwhelm the state’s courts. Civil Beat.
Lawsuit against proposed luxury resort in Turtle Bay set to go to court. Kūpaʻa Kuilima and Earthjustice filed a lawsuit in state court to block the proposed development of a second resort on the Ritz-Carlton’s Turtle Bay property. Hawaii Public Radio.
Residents push back over West Oahu landfill concerns. The City presented its proposal for Makaiwa Hills to the Kapolei Neighborhood Board on Wednesday, and many said they will push back. KHON2. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Macadamia chocolate manufacturer ending sales. Menehune Mac — Hawaii’s oldest existing macadamia nut candy manufacturer, founded in 1939 — has produced its final batch that owner Jimmy Chan hopes will last through Mother’s Day. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Council’s attempt to override Alameda’s veto falls short. The Hawaii County Council came one vote short Wednesday of overturning Mayor Kimo Alameda’s veto of a bill that would have created a commission tasked with advising county officials about construction codes. Tribune-Herald.
Sen. Hirono, Indo-Pacific Commander Discuss Pōhakuloa. Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D, Hawaiʻi) told Admiral Samuel Paparo that the military should not "short-circuit" land lease discussions by seeking to condemn the land. Big Island Video News.
Hawaiʻi County could give state group $250K for invasive species management. Hawaiʻi Island lawmakers are considering giving the state $250,000 for invasive species management on the island, but have been critical about its efforts so far. Hawaii Public Radio.
Episode 45 of lava fountaining begins at the summit of Kilauea. Episode 45 of lava fountaining in Halemaʻumaʻu began at the summit of Kilauea at 1:34 a.m. on Thursday. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Budget panel weighs department cuts amid property tax certification, stable revenue. Maui County Council Member Kauanoe Batangan has proposed an across-the-board 1.25% budget cut for non-first-responder departments that would yield somewhat more than $5 million in savings from Mayor Richard Bissen’s fiscal 2027 $1.61 billion budget proposal. Maui Now.
Mayor Bissen halts traffic-calming devices on County roads in Haʻikū in response to community concern. In response to Haʻikū community concerns, Mayor Richard Bissen temporarily halted future design and construction of proposed or pending speed tables, speed humps and similar traffic-calming devices on County of Maui roadways in Haʻikū. Maui Now.
Maui brands get new boost as iShoppes runs former DFS Hawaii sites at Kahului Airport. International Shoppes (iShoppes) was selected by the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation to provide retail and in-bond duty free concessions at the Kahului Airport on Maui. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Sea Scouts showcase donated 61-foot yacht at weekend open house. The Kaua‘i Sea Scouts recently received a donated $500,000 boat, Sun Seeker, and are welcoming the community to their open house. The Kauaʻi Sea Scouts will host the event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, welcoming boys and girls ages 12 to 18 to learn about the program, meet current members, and explore its new donated vessel “Sun Seeker.” Kauai Now.
Trump compliments outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook with insult - It’s not every U.S. CEO who gets complimented by the U.S. president on their way out of their company — or gets insulted in vulgar terms at the same time.
No comments:
Post a Comment